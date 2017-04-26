The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It (bloomberg.com) 315
An anonymous reader shares a report: Wind and solar are about to become unstoppable, natural gas and oil production are approaching their peak, and electric cars and batteries for the grid are waiting to take over. This is the world Donald Trump inherited as U.S. president. And yet his energy plan is to cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that's never coming back: coal. Clean energy installations broke new records worldwide in 2016, and wind and solar are seeing twice as much funding as fossil fuels, according to new data released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). That's largely because prices continue to fall. Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity in the world. But with Trump's deregulations plans, what "we're going to see is the age of plenty -- on steroids," BNEF founder Michael Liebreich said. "That's good news economically, except there's one fly in the ointment, and that's climate."
prediction... more good comments... not (Score:2, Interesting)
Oh goody, More economic and environmental comments from slashdoter experts
:-(
Re:prediction... more good comments... not (Score:5, Funny)
I'm running out of armchairs to sit in while I solve all the world's problems!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm running out of armchairs to sit in while I solve all the world's problems!
I kinda wonder though have we reached th epoint where we just throw our hands up in the air? Are opinions - some of them more informed than a lot of people think, not to be discussed?
Slashdot is more than programmers, even the the programmers are loathe to admit it.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is Slashdot, Reddit, and the rest of the world are all full of assholes; and people like to claim reasoned, weighted analysis of facts are "opinions" rather than something like "conclusions". That lets people claim their so-called opinion is as valid as yours and, specifically, not capable of being wrong.
Take a minimum wage argument. Minimum wage has some complexities if you have a firm enough grasp of economics and money in economics.
Minimum wage increases because the amount of money incr
Re: (Score:3)
Someone, recognizing they've lost the reasoned argument
...
Part of the problem is in the vocabulary we use. To lose implies this is a competition, that an individual can be the victor of a reasoned discussion. The value is in the dialog, the exchange of knowledge, and the changes in individuals that occur. The value is not in being the one happened to start off on the winning side.
Re:prediction... more good comments... not (Score:4, Interesting)
Opinions are fine, but facts are better. An informed opinion is supported by facts or logic and therefor has some value.
Opinions without anything to support it can also be valuable in that it can open a dialog, but people have to be willing to change their opinions when presented with overwhelming evidence.
Re:prediction... more good comments... not (Score:5, Informative)
For a change of pace, how about we talk about the fact that everything the article had to say about the deregulation was quoted in the summary? I actually read through the article to get more details, but none were to be found.
The rest of the article provides some (quite interesting and informative!) graphs and analysis about the current and future state of energy both globally and in the US. Nowhere in the article did they talk about what form the deregulation would take, when it would start, when Trump approved it, or any of the other salient details you'd expect in an article that was ostensibly about coal deregulation.
I have no reason to doubt that Trump is doing exactly as Bloomberg said, but I'd love to see some information about it, rather than the bait-and-switch they pulled with their lede that has nothing at all to do with the rest of the article. Alternatively, Bloomberg could have just shown me the graphs, since they're good in their own right and shouldn't be buried under a lede that has nothing to do with them.
Which is to say, as you see the comments filling up with people arguing about deregulating coal, enjoy a nice laugh at the fact that they're taking sides based on an article that has nothing to do with the topic they're arguing about.
Re: prediction... more good comments... not (Score:4, Interesting)
At issue is a government that ignores them and ignores good things (like the keystone pipeline) in order to appease a portion of the electorate.
Explain how the Keystone pipeline will help all Americans.
You know everything about it, and that is good to have an expert in here, so we'll wait for your informed post.
I don't think this is quite what you think it is.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Jobs for the people building and maintaining the pipeline.
2. Tax revenues on their incomes and the incomes of the companies building the pipelines.
3. Moral for people who are ignored by coastal elites and are told that "they need to be re-educated." Not to mention the inflow of consumer dollars to hard hit communities.
4. Stop sending money to religious fanatics who then send money to radicalize mosques (you, as an educated person, should be quite aware of this).
5. Stop sen
Keystone pipe is mainly for shipping oil to China (Score:4, Insightful)
To the extent that America is involved, it is mainly a device to reduce American exports of oil, by replacing American exports with cheaper Canadian exports.
The jobs aren't coming back (Score:3)
Sarcasm aside, that is exactly why coal jobs are not coming back. Coal production is in fact very close to an all-time high in the United States-- we're mining about 900 million tons a year, more coal now than we did in 1990 (or any year before then).
But we're doing it with machinery now, not with coal miners. Even if coal production increases, the jobs ain't coming back.
Graph: http://www.insidenergy.com/wp-... [insidenergy.com]
According to cowards, 4% equals "a quarter" (Score:3)
The commenters here aren't to be blamed. Blame msmash and the other Slashdot editors for putting these shitty submissions on the front page multiple times every day.... So when a quarter of each day's front page submissions are about "climate change" in some way, then of course climate change is what we'll be stuck discussing.
I counted the headlines before this one, and out of the 50 posts in the last two days, exactly one ("China To Boost Non-Fossil Fuel Use To 20 Percent By 2030 (reuters.com)") was related to climate. Another one, ("The EPA Won't Be Shutting Down Its Open Data Website After All (mashable.com)") could be considered slightly somewhat peripherally related.
So, that's--at most--two out of fifty: four percent. Your claim "a quarter of each day's front page submissions are about "climate change"" is bullshit.
This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Insightful)
Coal is dead. Helping coal MINERS makes sense, but trying to resurrect something that is dying because of market forces (and good riddance) is the most retarded incarnation of "conservatism" since trickle down economics.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Informative)
We have given them medical coverage for their black lung disease through the ACA (in the past coal industry provided doctors had to make the diagnosis, and surprisingly nobody had black lung disease, now they are being recognized and treated) and they voted for a candidate who promised to kill the ACA
We have offered them job retraining and a future in solar energy and they voted for a candidate who promised to keep sending them underground to die by promising further deregulation to coal mine owners who regularly turn off methane detectors
Give 'em what they want, and when they get tired of being abused, send them back down because they have already rejected our offers
If I seem cold, it is because all of my ancestors were coal miners and WE figured this out decades ago.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I like this.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Informative)
The problem is that even if coal is completely deregulated, it's not miners who are going to be doing the extraction. The future of mining is automated. At best this will just give the coal barons a few more years of profit and do dick for the miners.
But it's not even going to be that good. Natural gas is killing coal, so there isn't even going to be a coal industry by the time renewables dominate. This is a classic "buggy whip" problem, in that there ain't gonna be no more horse-drawn carriages, so there ain't gonna be no more buggy whips. Whatever you think of Clinton, she was telling the miners the truth, their jobs are quickly becoming obsolete.
And the same goes for lots of other industries. Manufacturing is rapidly automating, so that even mass repatriation of US industrial capacity is not going to deliver the same level of employment that was there even thirty years ago. There's nothing the US government can do about it, short of outlawing automation and renewables, which would be sheer madness.
Christ, no less than Rick Perry himself has admitted the US needs to stay in the Paris Accord. Even the most pro-oil of pro-oil politicians know full well the jig is up. Oil isn't coming back, and as the price falls away it's impact on the economy diminishes. Coal was the first because it's the most expensive and most obviously harmful, but it applies to all the fossil fuels.
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately it's expensive to help the population of a whole region when one the biggest economic drivers of that region collapses.
It does not take a lot of education to mine coal, nearly all education is hands-on on-the-job and is physical. A region whose primary employment is like this can let its education system slide while still keeping a degree of productivity, but if that industry leaves then what remains is generations of people without the education to readily persue other forms of work. One ha
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Interesting)
Warning: heartless comment coming:
Perhaps the people in those regions should not have voted for politicians who hollowed out the education system, blocked infrastructure development and generally acted in ways that benefited nobody except coal mine owners.
It's been obvious for a generation that coal was coming to the end of its life. Perhaps they should have looked forward instead of attempting to emulate King Canute.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't disagree with you. Unfortunately poor education begets poor decisions which begets poor education, the circle of derp if you will.
Come in as an outsider to attempt to help and you're disrespected for being that outsider, even if you have reasonable intentions. Be an insider that managed to get that education despite the difficulties and you're branded as an elitist, even if your goal is to attempt to bring everyone up to your level.
The best argument against local control (ie, Federalism) is seeing what people do with it. The best argument against having only a central-controlled government is currently residing at 1600 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, when he deigns to stoop so low as to stay there.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:4, Interesting)
Coal power in the US is dead, but that has much, much less to do with any 'green revolution' and significantly more to do with the large oil companies entering the shale game after OPEC decided to try and destroy the US shale market through supply shenanigans. With their entry and the rapid R&D into efficiency caused by the price drop in oil, they've figured out how to frack for 20-30 dollars per barrel. That being said, coal is still very much alive in China and elsewhere, which means that properly run, coal mining will be around for decades. The issue is that it is unlikely to support nearly as many people.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:4, Insightful)
large oil companies entering the shale game after OPEC decided to try and destroy the US shale market through supply shenanigans.
I remember that meme. The news orgs pushed it pretty hard. But digging in, it just looked like nationalism talking. That or the oil companies were directly writing the script. What "shenanigans" did OPEC play?
Because as far as I can tell, the only shenanigans was that they didn't reduce their own production. The US increases production, and is pissed off that OPEC doesn't slit their own throat and reduce theirs. That's REALLY not shenanigans. That's actually what's SUPPOSED to happen. Two big giants having a price war and refusing to try and artificially boost market prices through restricting supply. YAY free market.
And... Do you see the paradox in your statement? US enters shale market after OPEC tries to destroy US shale market? One of those things happened first.
Anyone got a better explanation for this?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Coal is dead.
Not necessarily. There are applications for coal other than burning it. The biggest one that comes to mind is activated coal - which can be used to clean up toxins, guide chemical reactions and act as the material between super capacitor plates - all of which are good for the environment. It just depends how it is used. With the demand for batteries in the clean energy sector you could quite easily mass produce super capacitors to fill the gap and have a more robust power grid as a result, without the n
Re: (Score:3)
Activated CHARcoal, which is not made from mined coal but from organic matter than is run through a gassifier to remove all the volatile compounds and leave the carbon.
You do not need mineral coal for this. There are vanishingly few things that require mineral coal these days.
=Smidge=
Re: (Score:3)
Coal is dead.
Sure. Even if Trump rolls back some regs, no one is going to build a new coal plant with a 50-60 year lifetime. The regs will come roaring back in 2020 or 2024, along with new carbon taxes. The worst that will happen is that a few old dirty coal plants may delay retirement.
Helping coal MINERS makes sense
That depends on the type of "help". Handouts that encourage people to put off hard choices often do more harm than good. Development funds for Appalachia have traditionally been a bottomless pit of waste. There are good reasons that
If coal is dead, killing its bueaucracy won't hurt (Score:2)
Coal is dead.
... trying to resurrect something ... dying [from] market forces ... is [perjorative].
This isn't about trying to resuscitate the coal industry (though if it lets it run a little longer and die more smoothly - rather than being suddenly assassinated in a fit of political vitrual-signaling - it will let the miners and their offspring migrate to other jobs, rather than to government assistance.)
It's about killing off the massive, expensive, and intrusive regulatory infrastructure that no longer s
Re: (Score:2)
Helping coal MINERS makes sense
Helping displaced miners would be great and would advance the environmental cause but most miners are male. Strike 1. They are white. Strike 2. They are rural. Strike 3. Just in case any of those were actually a ball, they are largely from the South. Strike 4. And they are largely Christian. Strike 5. Good luck on them ever getting any help from environmentalists who hate them for all those reasons. Politically they are like blacks, they have some legitimate grievances, they have some self inflic
Re: (Score:3)
"something that is dying because of market forces"
/precisely/ true? Market forces?
I'm not sure that's
Coal is dying because of massive government investment and subsidies compared to the other industries.
As much as we'd like to simply 'declare' that coal is dead, the only reason we can afford the other technologies is
... because we're staggeringly wealthy and can afford to blow money on them.
"U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows that:
- solar energy was subsidized at $231.21 per megawatt hour
-
Re:So you want a tax on wind and solar. (Score:5, Insightful)
You're missing the point of a carbon tax. The tax is meant to speed the end of fossil fuel use. And really it's natural gas that killed coal, so you're going after the wrong target.
Re:So you want a tax on wind and solar. (Score:5, Interesting)
You're missing the point of a carbon tax. The tax is meant to speed the end of fossil fuel use. And really it's natural gas that killed coal, so you're going after the wrong target.
The current market forces point to a direction of renewables, natural gas, and whatever nuclear remains operational (with no new nuclear plants). That's not a bad plan for the US for right now. However, natural gas in the US is currently 1/3 to 1/4 the cost of any other natural gas in the world. It is exceptionally, and historically cheap. Various people estimate that this low-pricing situation will last between 15 and 100 years. My personal opinion is that it is difficult to make estimates on that kind of timeframe.
Regardless, if natural gas in the US ever approaches the cost of natural gas elsewhere in the world, US consumers would be in for a very rude awakening on their utility bills. My personal opinion is that we should not eliminate these plants entirely. It isn't wrong to let market forces dictate our choices, but we should hedge against unfavorable market changes in the future.
Disclaimer- I'm "in the industry", my customers are roughly 60% gas and 40% coal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Coal is needed to make steel for one and many other things too, so it is anything but dead..
You mean to say that you can't make steel with the power from a bunch of solar cells or a windmill? Who knew.
Re: (Score:3)
It has nothing to do with power. Electric arc furnaces work fine, but unless steel is recycled it has to be made anew from iron ore, and that requires carbon, either by the way of a blast furnace and coke (which is made from coal) or direct reduction, which requires either coal syngas or natural gas.
Re:This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Funny)
Did you know they still make buggy whips? No joke. But while everyone on the road used to need a buggy whip, their demand is now greatly diminished.
Because they're ineffective. Have you ever tried whipping a buggy? Has no effect; they just sit there and take it.
And the side effect is safer food (Score:2, Informative)
less coal burning means less mercury in fish. [washingtonpost.com]
But Trump allowed coal miners to dump their crap into water, polluting it and of course, the fish down stream. [washingtonpost.com]
And while the rich coal mine owners line their pockets with more money, the communities that they destroyed have to buy bottled water. [aljazeera.com]
Privatize the profits and socialize the costs - including the health costs to the people.
Yeah. Capitalism. Yeah. Trump. Making America Great again....more like throwing it back decades.
Coal is a shit fuel, it's outdat
Storage? (Score:2)
Is there a solution for bulk storage of large amounts of energy? Most renewable sources aren't "uniform", e.g. you need wind to make wind energy, sun to make solar energy, etc. The advantage of fossil fuels and nuclear energy is they don't have that same limitation.
Re: (Score:2)
Wikipedia lists several:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
My favorite is liquid salt storage, which is pretty cool, but battery technology is jumping leaps and bounds and there are older methods, like pumped water storage.
Re: (Score:2)
For coal, this doesn't really matter - it still loses. To pick up where renewables leave off, you want natural gas (or even petroleum) turbines that can quickly be brought on and off line. Coal and nuclear are not really suited to this.
Re: (Score:2)
To pick up where renewables leave off, you want natural gas (or even petroleum) turbines that can quickly be brought on and off line.
Also: If you really are concerned about carbon dioxide, they produce a lot less of it per unit of energy.
In fossil fuels most of the energy comes from burning the hydrogen to water. Burning the carbon to carbon dioxide provides some, but it's mostly useful for packaging the hydrogen. Oil and gas is essentially long-chain-of-carbon molecules with two hydrogens per carbon and
Re: (Score:2)
Modern coal and nuclear plant designs allow for pretty quick response times.
The current batch in use in the US may be much more limited in load adjustments but the technology exists and is already in use in newer plants worldwide. For example, German coal plants are capable of dropping to as low as 20% load and can be brought up to max in under 30 minutes. French nuclear reactors can drop to 30% and be brought to max in even less time.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a few options, though none is really economical on a large scale. Compressed air storage, pumped storage, or just a really big building full of batteries. The better option might be real-time demand management. When the wind picks up, air conditioners across the country will turn on.
Re: (Score:2)
Well... I'm sure there are some promising technologies, but I'm looking for something that has been -demonstrated- at "city scale" or larger. Answering what "could be" is not the same as answering "here today." (Otherwise, I could make an argument for "clean coal of tomorrow"
;-) )
The problem with dams is that fresh water is an increasingly scarce resource. But there's several thousand years of history using dams and collection ponds to ensure uniform water flows for both consumption and power purposes
Re: (Score:3)
You mean like this [bizjournals.com], or perhaps this [cleantechnica.com]? Or perhaps this [wikipedia.org], which has been operating for decades?
Re:Storage? (Score:5, Informative)
Another solution are distributed batteries at each substation. This has the dual advantage of helping with small transients on a branch and, when scaled out, adding substantial reserve capacity for the grid as a whole. The value to the grid in transient mitigation is cheaper than adding more transmission capability so the grid level storage is a free benefit.
Perhaps the best way of handling renewables is Demand Response. Many functions can be shifted as power becomes more plentiful, such as cooling can be moved from real time (daytime) to making ice at night when it is cooler (and more energy efficient anyway as the outside air is cooler) and then that ice can be used during the day to cool a building.
Re: Losses? (Score:3)
If the headline is true... (Score:4, Insightful)
and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?
Because clean water. And air.
Re:If the headline is true... (Score:4, Informative)
Because a dying industry that is dumping toxic crud into creeks and rivers is still an industry that is dumping toxic crud into creeks and rivers?
Because just because something is in the process of dying doesn't mean it is harmless... quite the opposite usually...
Re:If the headline is true... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
If the problem with coal is pollution (which it is), then don't tie it to "cheap energy" like the article summary did.
Trump knows there's no future in coal (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
excellent point, he could also promise to cut all the regulations on horse drawn buggies... and keep that promise to no real adverse effects and be able to say look i did it.
Re:Trump knows there's no future in coal (Score:5, Interesting)
We've a similar thing here in Europe with the fishing industry. Fish stocks are dangerously low, and the EU has reacted by imposing strict quotas - though ones which ecologists keep saying are still not strict enough. This has incurred much anger from the fishing industry, because it's not just an occupation for them - it's a way of life, going back generations, and now they are being driven out of business by what they see as pointless regulations imposed upon them by distant politicians in Brussels.
They don't seem able to accept that there is a good reason for restricting fishing.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah but wouldn't it be cheaper both short and long term for those mines to hire the young folk? Its not like the union will last long when there are 10 jobs for every 100 men and the young folks will work cheaper (stupid yes, their best long term choice is to head for the hills but if people were planning ahead we wouldn't have so many people trained to mine something that wasn't going to be profitable over a generation or 2 from now).
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yeah, if only we had elected a president that wanted to help these people by re-training them into a modern set of jobs but instead we got one who will cut regulations so that his rich mine owning buddies can make more money while employing a tiny fraction of the people who are out of work.
There must have been some other option in the last election, someone who proposed re-training these folks and encouraging new businesses in these areas...
Re: (Score:3)
In general, industry in the US no longer does research or long-term development. Development, if done at all, is in a relatively short term window (2 years or less).
This is a direct effect of how we pay executives - their options are worth more if they do not take the risk of long-term R&D. So they don't do it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
How about, whether or not coal is dying, if Trump & friends don't take away the healthcare and pensions promised and owed to the miners?
Compact, Transportable Energy (Score:2)
Gasoline is one of the most compact and highly useful energy sources available. Coal is also compact and highly useful.
Sun and wind are not. They are a pain to store, huge losses during transport, not evenly distributive. Forever the pipe dream of the ideological.
For electric to really take off, you either need coal (or other dinofuel) or nuclear. Personally, i'd like more pebble bed reactors.
Re:Compact, Transportable Energy (Score:5, Insightful)
It's like the old notions about electric cars. All the prototype ones from 20 years ago were terrible on so many levels, in terms of power, range, recharge time, etc, not to mention cost. But as we're seeing now, that's changing radically. Go look at Tesla for instance. We may not yet be at the day where electric is 100% better in all areas, but it's now only a matter of when, not if.
Re: (Score:2)
Fossil fuels are easy to store but they are also dangerous as they can catch fire and/or explode pretty easily. (Yes I know current lithium batteries have a similar issue, but solid lithium batteries should solve this soon. Solid-state_lithium-ion_battery [wikipedia.org] ). I am guessing that sometime in the next decade stations and electric cars will be setup to swap a charged battery for your current battery. With these things humans could ween off of fossil fuels in the next couple of decades.
Wind and solar (with be
Re: (Score:2)
The future is ultimately in distributed generation, which is where nuclear faces the most challenges. Highly centralized power systems need huge distribution networks.
Coal is the single WORST way to get energy (Score:5, Informative)
1) It produces more radioactivity than all other energy sources, including Nuclear power. (A small percentage of coal is thorium, which settles around wherever you burn the coal.)
2) It takes more work to mine it than all other sources (including uranium - though it does require less processing).
3) It takes more work to ship it from it's source to the plant than all other energy types.
4) It produces more carbon pollution than all other sources. Coal is basically pure carbon plus some nasty impurities. Oil and gas are Carbon + Hydrogen + some other stuff. Carbon burns to Carbon Dioxide (or worse, monoxide). Hydrogen burns nice and clean, turning into water.
5) Coal contains trace amounts of mercury, which when burned makes it's way into the atmosphere, then rains down into the oceans. Nasty stuff. No other energy source has this problem.
6) Coal mining has some nasty problems, including black lung disease and sometimes starts underground fires we literally can NOT put out.
No sane person mines coal for energy if they have any other energy source. All others are safer and better. Burning oil, gas, or wood are all better. Nuclear is better. Tidal, wind, solar, hydro, are all better.
Coal mining should only be used after you have burned all your forests up, mined all your uraninum, pumped all your natural gas and oil, and the sun has gone out.
Coal is a campaign punchline (Score:5, Insightful)
Coal isn't coming back. It's something that sounded good to Trump's fans on the campaign trail, that's all. The coal industry employs fewer people than freaking Arby's. [washingtonpost.com] Fixing the coal industry would be like using a teaspoon to bail out a sinking Titanic. Middle America has far bigger problems that the dwindling coal industry.
Only reason why it's an issue at all is because it sounded good on the campaign trail for Trump's supporters. It's dog whistle politics [wikipedia.org], not an actual energy plan. To everyone else it sounds like Trump is saying "Coal is the future and will meet our energy needs cheaply and effectively!" Which it absolutely won't. But to his fans, it sounds like this: "Rust belt and former mining communities will get their jobs back and be prosperous again!" Sadly, it doesn't actually mean that either. Deregulate all you want, wind and solar are still going to be cheaper.
I feel bad for those folks in coal country counting on this guy to fix things for them. He isn't going to. He isn't able to. It'll be pretty bitter when they realize that.
Re: (Score:3)
Only reason why it's an issue at all is because it sounded good on the campaign trail for Trump's supporters.
More specifically, it appealed to people in one of the regional subcultures (Appalachia) who are often a swing vote. They mostly vote Republican these days, but they've never been closely tied to either of the two major parties, and Trump had to lock them down in order to shore up the fact that his support was weak in other traditionally-Republican subcultures (though he was helped by the fact that his opponent's support was weak in important traditionally-Democrat subcultures).
Electoral Democracy (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Should 1.6% of the population of California have more say in the national government than 100% of the population of Wyoming? Should 2.4% of the population of Texas be able to negate the voice of 100% of Vermont?
"US" stands for "United States" Both the legislative branch of government and the national election system were created to provide a balance so that high population states could not impose their will on low population states via the U.S. government.
If you want California to be free of that annoyin
Make gasoline from coal (Score:2)
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10... [acs.org]
Here in West Virginia.... (Score:5, Insightful)
The governor is a billionaire coal barron, and he's doing his best to revive coal as well. One major problem is that natural gas has taken over and the coal market just isn't there now. Aside from that, the cost to mine coal is way higher than it is for natural gas. To mine coal, you have to hire hundreds of miners, buy or lease really expensive equipment, dig a hole a couple of miles into the ground, then transport the product via truck or rail car to the buyer. To get natural gas, you drill a hole in the ground, insert a pipe, and connect it to other pipes.
Then, you have to factor in foreign competition. I used to work in IT for a coal company at the beginning of my career (mid '90s), and in spite of doing $160 million in business per year, we went bankrupt. It was cheaper then to mine coal in China and ship it to our local power plants than it was to mine it locally. I'm not sure that the coal market it to that point yet, but I expect to return to those days. Coal truck drivers here were making over $70k per year while their foreign counterparts were doing that for a fraction of the money.
Ironically, my office is in what used to be the headquarters for Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston, WV, but that was bought out last year by TransCanada and several people were laid off. However, I don't work in the gas industry.
Fossil fuels not anywhere near depleted (Score:2)
So called experts have been predicting the depletion of coal and oil reserves for about 40 years or so (google it). They have been wildly wrong. Just saying.
Re:Fossil fuels not anywhere near depleted (Score:5, Insightful)
There is so much more coal, natural gas and oil for us to mine. Just because it's there doesn't mean we should mine it. Technology has made us too good at surveying and finding coal and oil fields. If we wait until we run out before we stop, we have perhaps hundreds of years to go. And there are going to be dire consequences, if we try to continue mining and burning coal and oil in large amounts for that long.
Now is the time to wrap up our use of some of these old energy sources and to invest in new energy sources. There are lots of proven options, and the technology around them keeps getting cheaper. It will be engineers and tech companies that are making the big bucks in the energy industry and not mine operators. (coal miners never made big bucks, I would say they got the shaft but that's an insensitive pun)
Coal won't cut it? (Score:3, Informative)
From the DoE:
Major energy sources and percent shares of U.S. electricity generation at utility-scale facilities in 2016:
Natural gas = 33.8%
Coal = 30.4%
Nuclear = 19.7%
Renewables (total) = 14.9%
Hydropower = 6.5%
Wind = 5.6%
Biomass = 1.5%
Solar = 0.9%
Geothermal = 0.4%
Petroleum = 0.6%
Other gases = 0.3%
Other nonrenewable sources = 0.3%
Pumped storage hydroelectricity = -0.2%
So, wind + solar = 6.5%
Coal + natural gas + nuclear = 83.9%
Winner = not renewables
If coal's been on the decline it's only because the Obama administration demonized it and because we had a happy accident of finding an abundance of natural gas. Wind and solar would be nowhere without massive government subsidies.
Meanwhile, I'm still waiting on those fusion reactors.
The market decided so regulation isn't needed (Score:2)
Fake news (Score:3)
This article is fake news, Solar and wind are not cheap nor can they replace coal. They do not provide a base load. COal is cheap compared to solar and wind, is more abundant, does provide base load and can provide far more energy than solar or wind. Solar and wind cannot provide more than small fraction of coal. Scarcity produces higher prices, ergo, it is not cheap. It has low energy density as well, hence you can generate the same amount of energy with far smaller coal power plants, the equivalent solar and wind would involve massive infrastructure.
The only reason coal has declines is because of suppressive regulations. If the regulations are removed, then coal will become much more affordable and win in the market. Solar and wind cannot win in the market, because they are expensive.
that solar is environmentally friendly is also a myth. The massive amount of used solar panels is a huge environmental disaster in the making and the materials that they are made from are very rare, making photovoltaic nonsustainable. Due to low energy density of wind, there also exists massive material usage due to the large number of wind generators.
I ran the numbers on solar (Score:2)
Solar city proposed three different systems for my house. None made financial sense.
The payback was always somewhere in the ballpark of 20 years! That's if the system was paid for up-front. And I didn't even consider the opportunity cost of the $30,000 system cost.
Financing the system only made the numbers worse.
Renewables still have some mathematically inescapable problems. These systems are to costly for the amount of electricity they generate and their square footage requirements are far too high.
Powe
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have any actual evidence that wind farms have this effect? This strikes me as arguing that NASA shouldn't use gravity assist because it robs a planet of some of its momentum.
In other words, while you're technically correct, the effect is so small as to be irrelevant. But tell you what, if you have evidence that wind farms actually have this large an effect, then provide citations. And no, some blog is not a citation. I mean peer reviewed or primary literature.
Re: (Score:2)
GP is about as accurate as that politician who claimed wind farms would cause global warming, by reducing the wind.
Climate is dominated by wind in the upper atmosphere, completely unaffected by the tiny amount of energy that might be pulled out by wind farms.
What about tidal power, though? Won't that affect the Moon's orbit over time? Apparently, I'm not the only person to worry about this. [straightdope.com] Looks like it could be a real problem in a few billion years!
Re:Incorrect (Score:4, Informative)
With climate change, there's more energy in the atmosphere than before, so pulling a tiny amount out with wind turbines will help, not hurt. That said, the sort of wind power being installed now can't be taking more than a fraction of a rounding error of energy out of the atmosphere so it's only theoretical.
Re: (Score:2)
1/we're not even close to replacing even 1% of the wind drag of all those forest we cut down.
2/ignoring that, if there was no drag of anything on the face of the planet, the wind would blow thousands of miles an hour, due to the continuous supply of energy from the sun.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe we need a new handle - "Anonymous Cretin"?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US. Solar is less than 1% and wind is about 5%. Coal is not going anywhere.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's less than 40% now, but it won't be going anywhere because it's expensive to replace and solar/wind can't make that amount of generation. Natural gas combined cycle plants will be replacing coal eventually.
The article is way wrong. Gas and oil are not at peak production. That claim has been made every year since the 1960s. It's false. O&G production will be around for the next century.
Re:Total regulatory impact 2-3 percent (Score:5, Interesting)
Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US
That was once true, but no longer is [eia.gov] . "Coal-fired electricity generators accounted for 25% of operating electricity generating capacity in the United States and generated about 30% of U.S. electricity in 2016." - https://www.eia.gov/electricit... [eia.gov] . If you look at this graph [eia.gov] you can see that coal has been replaced by natural gas and non-hydro renewables. Since the renewables are only getting cheaper as the technology improves, there is no reason to suspect that their trend will not continue to accelerate upwards.
Re: (Score:2)
Coal has been made disproportionately more expensive over the last several years by government fiat, not market forces. Burdensome regulation and carbon taxes have made it so. Until recently I worked for TVA (mostly nuclear plants but some coal, hydro, and combined-cycle turbines). Several coal plants were shut down well ahead of schedule simply because Obama-era regulations made them unprofitable to run. Remember, candidate-Obama promised to destroy coal. He certainly worked hard enough at it.
If coal
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Er, coal and natural gas are both fossil fuels. And both release carbon when burned.
NG is considerably better than coal (Score:2)
They don't release equivalent levels of carbon, though. Natural gas releases quite a bit less carbon for equivalent units of energy produced.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Great, then the market will kill off coal and we don't need propagandists or Government regulation forcing behavior. Obama and Hillary said flat out that they were putting Coal out of business by regulation and taxes, which we know as tyranny.
I have no problem with the best solution winning, but I certainly have a problem with Government agencies full of unaccountable appointees deciding who wins and loses.
Did anyone get a check back from Obama after the Solyndra bail-out fiasco? Nope. As with all of the
Re: (Score:2)
You correctly arrived at one response, that nothing you do now will change the inevitable failure of coal.
You incorrectly think that market failures for growing new energy are unusual. The major thing that kept renewables down for so long was access to capital. When most nations and corporations started investing capital in renewables, costs dropped. It's how capitalism works.
As to your own rates, that's probably because you haven't taken control of your own energy production, and built your own renewables,
Right, and then horse shit (Score:3)
You correctly arrived at one response, that nothing you do now will change the inevitable failure of coal.
My crystal ball does not work well enough to say that coal will die. Propagandists make the claim, I wait for what really happens. That is called reality.
You incorrectly think that market failures for growing new energy are unusual. The major thing that kept renewables down for so long was access to capital. When most nations and corporations started investing capital in renewables, costs dropped. It's how capitalism works.
I made no such claim, but your claim is a flat out lie. Subsidies have been poured into alternative energy, and this is still happening at massive scale. Take away the tax credits, incentives and subsidies and alternatives would not be able to compete with the exception of nuclear power. Wind requires massive amounts of land, and solar is still not co
Re:Right, and then horse shit (Score:4, Insightful)
Were you paid to write that? Because it's not true [slashdot.org] and any honest person would acknowledge that unsubsidised renewable energy source are being installed now, even in oil rich countries like Dubai. [apricum-group.com]
Re: (Score:2)
LOL, what a n00b.
Unlike you, I work in a green building powered by 99.8 percent green power. My bus runs on green electricity. My house runs on green electricity. My new energy efficient appliances use 1/4th the energy my old house did and my lights are all LEDs. I own 6 solar panels. I even pay extra to ensure low income families in my city get green energy. And my utility bill is tiny.
Adapt.
The world has already downmodded fossil fuels. Your day is over. Renewables won.
Re: (Score:2)
You keep thinking this is some debate you're going to win. But the market cares nothing for your failed ideology. It responds to signals.
Yes, signals from government saying, "Here are a few hundred million dollars to do what we want".
It is true (Score:3)
This flawed argument ignores the incontrovertible fact that allowing coal to continue to provide energy on equal terms with other energy supplies rather than pressuring the market to switch to less environmentally damaging sources of energy would do real and
Re: (Score:2)
the problem is the regulations holding back leeching, we need CanDo in Chief that will cut those regulations...
Leeches are already back. (Score:2)
When will Trump bring back leeching?
They're already back. They're used in limb reattachment surgery post-operative treatment.
When limbs are reattached the arteries work well right away but the veins not so much. So they have poor circulation and inadequate oxygenation, especially at the finger and toe tips. This can lead to further cell death, infection, and transplant failure.
Leeches applied to the extremities of the limbs can pull out enough blood and bring in fresh to keep more cells alive and bring
Re: (Score:2)
you mean a level playing field? I am all for.
Re: (Score:2)
of course, this would mean MASSIVE scaling back of subsidies for coal. AND the coal industry needing to clean up the garbage they put into the air.
Re: (Score:2)
You are implying here, without actually saying it, that coal is over regulated but where is your evidence for that? The article has laid out a ton of reasons why coal is in decline that have nothing to do with regulation what so ever. Plus, it clearly indicates that automation has gutted the number of coal jobs that are created so adding more coal capacity (or using what we have) will not employ more people than increasing capacity of renewables so if its not really cheaper and its not creating more jobs,
Re: (Score:2)
And yet even with all those people employed, its cheaper to deploy new solar capacity than coal. Sounds like a good deal to me.