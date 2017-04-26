Amazon Wants To Put a Camera and Microphone in Your Bedroom (vice.com) 38
On Wednesday, Amazon announced the Echo Look, the latest gadget in the company's new Echo-powered hardware lineup. Motherboard explains: The newly announced Echo Look is a virtual assistant with a microphone and a camera that's designed to go somewhere in your bedroom, bathroom, or wherever the hell you get dressed. Amazon is pitching it as an easy way to snap pictures of your outfits to send to your friends when you're not sure if your outfit is cute, but it's also got a built-in app called StyleCheck that is worth some further dissection. [...] "All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud and locally in the Echo Look app until a customer deletes them," a spokesperson for the company said. "You can delete the photos or videos associated with your account anytime in the Echo Look App." Motherboard also asked if Echo Look photos, videos, and the data gleaned from them would be sold to third parties; the company did not address that question.
Why? Be it a Xbox Kinect, a Samsung Smart TV, a Nest/Dropcam or any number of other cheap cameras... they are becoming pretty common in more or more homes.
Unlike those geared towards 'security' or convenience, I do (unfortunately) see plenty of these selling for those who are looking to up their style.
I've no desire for one, but I'm afraid my wife will.
Nope ^ 1000! (Score:2)
What. Could. Possibly. Go. Wrong.
I think this deserve a new concept of "Nope-finity" to be invented, just to have a proper answer.
Jeff Peeping Bezos (Score:2)
Don't you remember when the Google subsidiary Nest purchased a company selling a product to do just this? They paid a cool half a billion for it: http://www.pcmag.com/article2/... [pcmag.com] Of course, they've done basically nothing with the platform/product since, so there may still be an untapped market.
How many different ways can this go wrong? (Score:2)
Maybe technology is going too far.
Count your CHARGES name them one by one... (Score:2)
I could see
1 the devices get hacked and take some "extra" pictures
2 the data gets nicked and then resold
3 somebodies kidlet gets filmed
4 and the parent is a BIG NAME
5 the units get used as a spycam
So who wants to sell a "Blocker Bucket" that can be dropped on these things to prevent everything but 2??
I might get one of these (Score:3)
Some hacker has the misfortune of seeing me butt ass, it would persuade them into a more legitimate profession PDQ
Automated Voyeurism! (Score:2)
I see you're having trouble merging with your wife tonight.
May I suggest you update your Viagra drivers to the next version?
The problem turned out to be a dangling pointer.
Filed under: Nobody needs this! (Score:3)
If you can't get dressed on your own without seeking the approval of others (who aren't even in the same room with you) -- then you're already failing at life.
I mean, I realize I'm a guy (and one of those "techie" types who is know not to care about clothing style as much as others). But this is ridiculous, no matter who you are. If you spent hard-earned money on pieces of clothing you've got hanging up in your closet, that means you liked them enough to buy them in the first place. You're just being petty and superficial if you start changing your mind about actually wearing what you, yourself liked and picked out, all because someone else (looking at a digital photo sent over the Internet) disagrees with you.
You must not be married.
While I am happy to grab whatever t-shirt is next in the closet (sometimes the wife tries to arrange them based on the next pair of pants/shorts in the dresser)... my wife is a fair bit more concerned about her look, even though she will often deny it.
It took me a while to realize, but Amazon's target market for quite a few things isn't geeks like us who want some random PC part or book delivered the next day... it's our wives/girlfriends who this is geared towards. Just watch the pr
I think they already have it. (Score:2)
I got my wife one of those $50 Fire tablets when they were new.
Lot of good it does them when the battery is never charged.....
Not creepy, not at all ... (Score:2)
Who the f... thought that this is a good idea? That e.g. a woman would want to have her potentially naked photos "in the cloud"?
Oh and how long until this gets hacked and the juicy pictures leaked/sold? Amazon didn't take the lesson from the phone hacking scandal in the UK? This sort of device/service would be a goldmine for stalkers, creeps and tabloids hunting for juicy dirt.
Jesus Christ
Will be popular (Score:4, Insightful)
Icloud leak writ large (Score:2)
Looks like we found the source for the next celebrity nude picture scandal. Only this time, instead of the pictures being intentionally taken by the celebrity or their lover, the photos are taken by someone that hacked the weak security surrounding the control system for the device and took the pictures themselves.
Security cameras are already ironically highly insecure, and those theoretically are from companies that should specialize in security, where the data should remain only on tightly controlled net
Obligatory quote (Score:3)
Too much noise (Score:2)
Sorry, can't hear you.
Over the noise of a billion of 4chan creepy online freaks fapping at hacked pictures of said teenage girls.
I don't want one but.... (Score:3)
Progress is great (Score:2)
How did the human race survive with just mirrors before this technology was developed?
Just fine, if you're actually looking for an answer.
not for me (Score:1)
Like most geniuses I wear the same clothes everyday, so this has no value for me.
There should be a law... (Score:2)
For several years now, Amazon really has been leading the way toward making it impossible to tell the difference between joke product ideas and the real ones. Google/Apple/Microsoft have had some bad ideas too, but they all get totally left in the dust by Amazon. I mean, this is the company that sells buttons for buying stuff.
Is there a Poe's Law [wikipedia.org] of consumer electronics yet? We're getting close to needing one.
Just name it after me (Score:2)
For airheads with lots of dollars and little sense (Score:2)
Summary is misleading about intent (Score:2)
It's fairly clear the author of the summary didn't even RTFA. Here is a better summary: This is an idea targeted at women in particular. The intent is to have Amazon Echo be able to answer the question "How do I look?"
Clearly, that's still kind of creepy but you can see why the person came up with the idea even if it's completely stupid. This kind of reminds of the Death 2.0 mobile app that can text you as if a dead loved one were still alive. These ideas are around trying to make "robots" or "artificia