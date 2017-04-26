Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Amazon Wants To Put a Camera and Microphone in Your Bedroom (vice.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
On Wednesday, Amazon announced the Echo Look, the latest gadget in the company's new Echo-powered hardware lineup. Motherboard explains: The newly announced Echo Look is a virtual assistant with a microphone and a camera that's designed to go somewhere in your bedroom, bathroom, or wherever the hell you get dressed. Amazon is pitching it as an easy way to snap pictures of your outfits to send to your friends when you're not sure if your outfit is cute, but it's also got a built-in app called StyleCheck that is worth some further dissection. [...] "All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud and locally in the Echo Look app until a customer deletes them," a spokesperson for the company said. "You can delete the photos or videos associated with your account anytime in the Echo Look App." Motherboard also asked if Echo Look photos, videos, and the data gleaned from them would be sold to third parties; the company did not address that question.

  • It is beyond me how could anyone think installing this in your home is a good idea. Plus, Jeff can afford to pay for his own pron.

  • Maybe technology is going too far.

    • I could see

      1 the devices get hacked and take some "extra" pictures
      2 the data gets nicked and then resold
      3 somebodies kidlet gets filmed
      4 and the parent is a BIG NAME
      5 the units get used as a spycam

      So who wants to sell a "Blocker Bucket" that can be dropped on these things to prevent everything but 2??

  • I might get one of these (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:07PM (#54305665)

    Some hacker has the misfortune of seeing me butt ass, it would persuade them into a more legitimate profession PDQ

    • If you're doing it as a public service to blind the hackers, perhaps a Kickstarter campaign is in order to finance the purchase. If donations reach above the threshold to buy one, then get extras and point them at printouts of Goatse.
  • Gone are the days where you have to wonder is there's a camera watching you dress or watching you be intimate in your bedroom. You never have to wonder again, because the answer is simply "Yes"! We will absolutely record your most private moments. Not only that, but we can automatically share them with the people who have no need to know. Have your parents been worried about how well you've been eating since you moved out? We'll send them a video of your latest BM!

  • Filed under: Nobody needs this! (Score:3)

    by King_TJ ( 85913 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:09PM (#54305683) Journal

    If you can't get dressed on your own without seeking the approval of others (who aren't even in the same room with you) -- then you're already failing at life.

    I mean, I realize I'm a guy (and one of those "techie" types who is know not to care about clothing style as much as others). But this is ridiculous, no matter who you are. If you spent hard-earned money on pieces of clothing you've got hanging up in your closet, that means you liked them enough to buy them in the first place. You're just being petty and superficial if you start changing your mind about actually wearing what you, yourself liked and picked out, all because someone else (looking at a digital photo sent over the Internet) disagrees with you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      You must not be married.

      While I am happy to grab whatever t-shirt is next in the closet (sometimes the wife tries to arrange them based on the next pair of pants/shorts in the dresser)... my wife is a fair bit more concerned about her look, even though she will often deny it.

      It took me a while to realize, but Amazon's target market for quite a few things isn't geeks like us who want some random PC part or book delivered the next day... it's our wives/girlfriends who this is geared towards. Just watch the pr

  • I got my wife one of those $50 Fire tablets when they were new.

    Lot of good it does them when the battery is never charged.....

  • Who the f... thought that this is a good idea? That e.g. a woman would want to have her potentially naked photos "in the cloud"?

    Oh and how long until this gets hacked and the juicy pictures leaked/sold? Amazon didn't take the lesson from the phone hacking scandal in the UK? This sort of device/service would be a goldmine for stalkers, creeps and tabloids hunting for juicy dirt.

    Jesus Christ ...

  • Will be popular (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:11PM (#54305719)
    I think that something like this has the possibility of being really popular. People are really, really stupid, and have little sense of self respect any more.

  • Looks like we found the source for the next celebrity nude picture scandal. Only this time, instead of the pictures being intentionally taken by the celebrity or their lover, the photos are taken by someone that hacked the weak security surrounding the control system for the device and took the pictures themselves.

    Security cameras are already ironically highly insecure, and those theoretically are from companies that should specialize in security, where the data should remain only on tightly controlled net

  • Obligatory quote (Score:3)

    by AnalogDiehard ( 199128 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:13PM (#54305743)
    I felt a disturbance in the force, as if a billion teenage girls cried out all at once.

    • Sorry, can't hear you.
      Over the noise of a billion of 4chan creepy online freaks fapping at hacked pictures of said teenage girls.

  • I don't want one but.... (Score:3)

    by fishthegeek ( 943099 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:14PM (#54305745) Journal
    This is honestly kind of a brilliant way to float a "presence" balloon. IMHO: At first Amazon didn't get what Echo was. They thought of it as an internet connected speaker, when in reality it was a modern day "Thing" from the Addams Family. I think they've learned that lesson, but one of the most important attributes of Thing is that it understood who was where, and who was addressing it. A lack of contextual awareness is what makes all automation suck. I don't want motion sensors to know if I moved, I want home automation that knows which room I'm in. I also think this is a shot across Apple's bow.

  • How did the human race survive with just mirrors before this technology was developed?

    Just fine, if you're actually looking for an answer.

  • Like most geniuses I wear the same clothes everyday, so this has no value for me.

  • For several years now, Amazon really has been leading the way toward making it impossible to tell the difference between joke product ideas and the real ones. Google/Apple/Microsoft have had some bad ideas too, but they all get totally left in the dust by Amazon. I mean, this is the company that sells buttons for buying stuff.

    Is there a Poe's Law [wikipedia.org] of consumer electronics yet? We're getting close to needing one.

