Amazon Wants To Put a Camera and Microphone in Your Bedroom (vice.com) 187

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
On Wednesday, Amazon announced the Echo Look, the latest gadget in the company's new Echo-powered hardware lineup. Motherboard explains: The newly announced Echo Look is a virtual assistant with a microphone and a camera that's designed to go somewhere in your bedroom, bathroom, or wherever the hell you get dressed. Amazon is pitching it as an easy way to snap pictures of your outfits to send to your friends when you're not sure if your outfit is cute, but it's also got a built-in app called StyleCheck that is worth some further dissection. [...] "All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud and locally in the Echo Look app until a customer deletes them," a spokesperson for the company said. "You can delete the photos or videos associated with your account anytime in the Echo Look App." Motherboard also asked if Echo Look photos, videos, and the data gleaned from them would be sold to third parties; the company did not address that question.

  • God no (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:05PM (#54305647)

    Nope nope nope nope nope god no nope.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nopers.

      Ages ago, a former Houston chief of police was saying that cameras in bedrooms was a good idea. Now, we get people wanting to pay for that. (Remember, if Amazon can look at something, any police department can.)

      • Re:God no (Score:5, Insightful)

        by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:33PM (#54305897) Homepage Journal
        Ok, it's not quite the same form as the Telescreen in 1984...but damned close enough.

        Seriously folks...the novel, 1984 was supposed to be a fictional story, not a blueprint for society going forward!!!

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The biggest mis-prediction by Orwell was that he failed to predict we would buy these devices voluntarily with our own money, and put them in our living rooms and bedrooms, carry them around in our pockets, all without being forced to do so. It took no force of law, no coercion.

          The world didn't look at his warning with horror, it looked at it with desire and said, "when can we buy that?".

        • Re:God no (Score:4, Insightful)

          by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @02:41PM (#54307199)

          Pick one: 1984 or Idiocracy.

        • It wasn't really meant as fictional, as he has been discussing the reality of this with his teacher Aldous Huxley before, as we can learn from an article [tragedyandhope.com] by Jan Irvin and Joe Atwill, describing their theory that, in short, banks and CIA work together to bring about a new age of peonage, for which a return to the Dark Ages would be needed, with the help of psychedelic (prescription?) drugs.
          It wasn't even a warning, well, maybe Huxley tried to warn [activistpost.com], but rather an announcement made by Orwell.
          Expect some cogn

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by taustin ( 171655 )

          1984 was supposed to be a dystopia, not a marketing plan.

      • Nopers.

        Ages ago, a former Houston chief of police was saying that cameras in bedrooms was a good idea. Now, we get people wanting to pay for that. (Remember, if Amazon can look at something, any police department can.)

        Reminds me of the case recently where Amazon was asked to provide Alexa data to the cops on a murder, and insisted that the cops produce a warrant if they want it. Not that I want to murder anybody, but that last thing I want is something that is a telltale to the cops if ever they decide to investigate me (even if I have nothing to hide)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      Why? Be it a Xbox Kinect, a Samsung Smart TV, a Nest/Dropcam or any number of other cheap cameras... they are becoming pretty common in more or more homes.

      Unlike those geared towards 'security' or convenience, I do (unfortunately) see plenty of these selling for those who are looking to up their style.

      I've no desire for one, but I'm afraid my wife will.

    • Nope ^ 1000! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:19PM (#54305793) Homepage

      camera that's designed to go somewhere in your bedroom, bathroom, or wherever the hell you get dressed

      and

      All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud

      What. Could. Possibly. Go. Wrong.

      I think this deserve a new concept of "Nope-finity" to be invented, just to have a proper answer.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DaHat ( 247651 )

        camera that's designed to go somewhere in your bedroom, bathroom, or wherever the hell you get dressed

        and

        All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud

        What. Could. Possibly. Go. Wrong.

        Unlike say... a Nest/Dropcam which (with a cloud dvr plan) is more or less watching & streaming to the cloud 24/7... I would bet good money these things are built not unlike the Echo products... to only listen for a wake word locally, then transmit what it hears afterwards to the clo

      • Re:Nope ^ 1000! (Score:5, Insightful)

        by rickb928 ( 945187 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:33PM (#54305899) Homepage Journal

        I don't care where they are stored.

        I care HOW they are USED.

        No, I won't be using any of these tools any time soon, if ever. Already these services are too intrusive.

        • Pretty sure this product idea is more inciteful than insightful.

        • I care HOW they are USED.

          They tell you in the summary, so your friends can tell you if your outfit is cute.

          • I care HOW they are USED.

            They tell you in the summary, so your friends can tell you if your outfit is cute.

            I think what the above poster wanted to say would have been more appropriately expressed as

            HOW they are ABUSED

      • I read that as:

        "All photos and video captured with your Echo Look are securely stored in the AWS cloud and locally in the Echo Look app until a customer deletes them,"

        As in: once you delete them, they no longer store them securely, they just store them normally in AWS. Or they store them somewhere else.

        And then:

        "You can delete the photos or videos associated with your account anytime in the Echo Look App."

        As in: What if they make copies that they don't associate with your account? I.e. in aggregate with all metadata stripped out? Is my naked backside metadata?

        Too paranoid?

      • "Nope-finity": about 50100 results found.

      • The Fappening 2: electric boogaloo

    • "Alexa, does this make my bum look fat?"

  • It is beyond me how could anyone think installing this in your home is a good idea. Plus, Jeff can afford to pay for his own pron.

  • Maybe technology is going too far.

    • I could see

      1 the devices get hacked and take some "extra" pictures
      2 the data gets nicked and then resold
      3 somebodies kidlet gets filmed
      4 and the parent is a BIG NAME
      5 the units get used as a spycam

      So who wants to sell a "Blocker Bucket" that can be dropped on these things to prevent everything but 2??

  • I might get one of these (Score:5, Funny)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:07PM (#54305665)

    Some hacker has the misfortune of seeing me butt ass, it would persuade them into a more legitimate profession PDQ

    • If you're doing it as a public service to blind the hackers, perhaps a Kickstarter campaign is in order to finance the purchase. If donations reach above the threshold to buy one, then get extras and point them at printouts of Goatse.

    • Some hacker has the misfortune of seeing me butt ass, it would persuade them into a more legitimate profession PDQ

      They could always sell it to a humor website.

    • Rule 34, dude. Rule 34.

  • Automated Voyeurism! (Score:3)

    by chubs ( 2470996 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:07PM (#54305673)
    Gone are the days where you have to wonder is there's a camera watching you dress or watching you be intimate in your bedroom. You never have to wonder again, because the answer is simply "Yes"! We will absolutely record your most private moments. Not only that, but we can automatically share them with the people who have no need to know. Have your parents been worried about how well you've been eating since you moved out? We'll send them a video of your latest BM!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Yet, how many people, pay any attention what so ever to where they place their smart phone, with microphone and cameras and dial home. What the hell is the purpose of echo, when you already have a smart phone invading your privacy in every way imaginable, especially after it has passed through US customs where they add programs.

  • Good morning, Dave (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I see you're having trouble merging with your wife tonight.

    May I suggest you update your Viagra drivers to the next version?

  • Filed under: Nobody needs this! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by King_TJ ( 85913 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:09PM (#54305683) Journal

    If you can't get dressed on your own without seeking the approval of others (who aren't even in the same room with you) -- then you're already failing at life.

    I mean, I realize I'm a guy (and one of those "techie" types who is know not to care about clothing style as much as others). But this is ridiculous, no matter who you are. If you spent hard-earned money on pieces of clothing you've got hanging up in your closet, that means you liked them enough to buy them in the first place. You're just being petty and superficial if you start changing your mind about actually wearing what you, yourself liked and picked out, all because someone else (looking at a digital photo sent over the Internet) disagrees with you.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      You must not be married.

      While I am happy to grab whatever t-shirt is next in the closet (sometimes the wife tries to arrange them based on the next pair of pants/shorts in the dresser)... my wife is a fair bit more concerned about her look, even though she will often deny it.

      It took me a while to realize, but Amazon's target market for quite a few things isn't geeks like us who want some random PC part or book delivered the next day... it's our wives/girlfriends who this is geared towards. Just watch the pr

      • Some women, if given the chance, would not wear the same thing twice. Thankfully, there is a finite amount of money in the universe.

    • Yes, we understand you are a guy who buys all sorts of tech equipment and talks excitedly about it with your friends and have no fashion sense.

      This isn't for you.

      Your perceived superiority over those who do want to look fashionable and enjoy clothes as much as you enjoy power supplies is, umm, something you should work on.

  • I got my wife one of those $50 Fire tablets when they were new.

    Lot of good it does them when the battery is never charged.....

  • Who the f... thought that this is a good idea? That e.g. a woman would want to have her potentially naked photos "in the cloud"?

    Oh and how long until this gets hacked and the juicy pictures leaked/sold? Amazon didn't take the lesson from the phone hacking scandal in the UK? This sort of device/service would be a goldmine for stalkers, creeps and tabloids hunting for juicy dirt.

    Jesus Christ ...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by xtal ( 49134 )

      Times change. A quick purvey of the internet demonstrates women are posting a lot more than naked selfies up - for free - largely in exchange for instant validation.

      There's so much amateur porn out there now that it is likely social norms and acceptance are rapidly being biased.

      Chances are nobody cares WHAT you post online anymore.

  • Will be popular (Score:3, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:11PM (#54305719)
    I think that something like this has the possibility of being really popular. People are really, really stupid, and have little sense of self respect any more.

  • Looks like we found the source for the next celebrity nude picture scandal. Only this time, instead of the pictures being intentionally taken by the celebrity or their lover, the photos are taken by someone that hacked the weak security surrounding the control system for the device and took the pictures themselves.

    Security cameras are already ironically highly insecure, and those theoretically are from companies that should specialize in security, where the data should remain only on tightly controlled net

    • Most of the cheap security cameras are designed to be accessed from the Internet, making them inherently risk.

      This device is not designed to be accessed externally. It doesn't expose itself by default to the internet with a default username and password.

      I suspect that this thing stands a far better chance. It has a security model closer to the Nest Cam, which is pretty secure and uses good two way authentication and encryption to protect its video.

      Sure, you don't want to have your Amazon account account j

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zmobie ( 2478450 )

        It doesn't expose itself by default to the internet with a default username and password.

        .... Didn't the summary straight up say it automatically uploads the pictures to the cloud? How exactly is that not connected and exposed to the internet by default? I mean it might not have a default username and password but no company every took any shortcuts or did something outside best security practices right?

  • Obligatory quote (Score:3)

    by AnalogDiehard ( 199128 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:13PM (#54305743)
    I felt a disturbance in the force, as if a billion teenage girls cried out all at once.

    • Sorry, can't hear you.
      Over the noise of a billion of 4chan creepy online freaks fapping at hacked pictures of said teenage girls.

  • I don't want one but.... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fishthegeek ( 943099 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:14PM (#54305745) Journal
    This is honestly kind of a brilliant way to float a "presence" balloon. IMHO: At first Amazon didn't get what Echo was. They thought of it as an internet connected speaker, when in reality it was a modern day "Thing" from the Addams Family. I think they've learned that lesson, but one of the most important attributes of Thing is that it understood who was where, and who was addressing it. A lack of contextual awareness is what makes all automation suck. I don't want motion sensors to know if I moved, I want home automation that knows which room I'm in. I also think this is a shot across Apple's bow.

  • Progress is great (Score:3)

    by Coisiche ( 2000870 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:14PM (#54305749)

    How did the human race survive with just mirrors before this technology was developed?

    Just fine, if you're actually looking for an answer.

    • How did we survive before {fill in the blank with anything}?

      Answer is the same, just fine. But just the same I like my phone even though it has a camera and microphone and GPS that someone can use to track me, hear me and see me.

      If I'm off to commit the perfect crime I'll leave my phone at home and not count the loot in front of an Amazon Look.

    • How did the human race survive with just mirrors before this technology was developed?

      Most people who have ever lived before Amazon planted cameras in bedrooms are dead.

      Most people who have lived since Amazon planted cameras in bedrooms are still alive.

      This is proof that Amazon's technology is a life saver.

  • For several years now, Amazon really has been leading the way toward making it impossible to tell the difference between joke product ideas and the real ones. Google/Apple/Microsoft have had some bad ideas too, but they all get totally left in the dust by Amazon. I mean, this is the company that sells buttons for buying stuff.

    Is there a Poe's Law [wikipedia.org] of consumer electronics yet? We're getting close to needing one.

  • It's fairly clear the author of the summary didn't even RTFA. Here is a better summary: This is an idea targeted at women in particular. The intent is to have Amazon Echo be able to answer the question "How do I look?"

    Clearly, that's still kind of creepy but you can see why the person came up with the idea even if it's completely stupid. This kind of reminds of the Death 2.0 mobile app that can text you as if a dead loved one were still alive. These ideas are around trying to make "robots" or "artificia

  • " Amazon is pitching it as an easy way to snap pictures of your outfits to send to your friends when you're not sure if your outfit is cute "

    What the serious fuck?

    People can't even make decisions about their own clothes any more without consulting the groupmind?

    • People can't even make decisions about their own clothes any more without consulting the groupmind?

      I take you you have not gone shopping with girls in the last 50 years?

    • I see lots of forums where people discuss motherboards, CPUs, power supplies, etc.

      They can't even make decisions about their tech purchases any more without consulting the groupmind?

    • How Slashdot users would use this:

      "Amazon, does this shirt and these trousers go together"
      "No, red jeans should never be paired with Hawaiian shirts"
      "Too late, it's already on my body"

  • Sure, I always wanted to send/transmit what I do in the bathroom to the world. Great opportunities for people pitch hair removal, hair growth, various enlargement products, dating services (complete with a hygiene rating index) as well as taste in perfume/cologne to consumers worldwide. It's a brave new world and EVERYTHING is up for grabs. Just take a good HOT shower and you have a smoke screen I guess.

  • I've wanted to put a camera in your bedroom for years, but where's my article?

  • Amazon is pitching it as an easy way to snap pictures of your outfits to send to your friends when you're not sure if your outfit is cute, ...

    Alexa? Does this dress make me look fat?

  • and best of all, my camera and microphone will cost HALF as much as Amazon is going to charge you. ;D

    Unfortunately both of my parents have fallen for this stupid Amazon scheme.

  • Clap off. The Clapper(tm) is the only microphone allowed in my bedroom.

    Well... I guess the telephone has a microphone too.

  • Apparently and obviously.. (Score:3)

    by 3seas ( 184403 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:45PM (#54306025) Homepage Journal

    The NSA, CIA, FBI and local police are board....

  • crazy time (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:50PM (#54306057)
    People have got to be fucking crazy if they want this

  • Guesswork? (Score:3)

    by Phics ( 934282 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @12:51PM (#54306073)

    I've been wondering lately if tech companies are just throwing technology at various populations to see what sticks. Is it cheaper to develop this crap and see if they stumble on something popular and trendy, or if they actually spend any time or effort researching and vetting ideas before developing them? Maybe I'm slowly going beige, but this idea just seems ludicrous to my dusty old brain.

  • securely stored in the AWS cloud

  • why?!? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sootman ( 158191 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:25PM (#54306465) Homepage Journal

    I imagine only teenage girls would be superficial enough that they'd feel the need to dress and undress in front of an Internet-connected camera so their outfits could be.... ...

    hang on, I need to order 10 of these and a copy of ORA's "Hacking the IoT".

  • When I see ideas like this, I have to work hard to remind myself that they're just the natural outgrowth of random stupidity, rather than part of some crypto-conspiratorial plan, probably involving the Illuminati and/or some sort of emergent tachycognitive post-human intelligence.
  • Also, BrickerBot seems more like a public service campaign every day.
  • This is where many stupidities collide. 1) 14 year old girl gets changed while talking on the phone 2) Says "It takes my picture when I say 'Photo me Echo'" 3) Echo takes picture of semi naked 14 year old 4) She says "And then I say 'Send it to everyone Echo'" 5) Picture goes to all her friends 6) School does random search of everyone's phone 7) All her friends charged with possession of Child porn and become sex offenders 8) Not sure who profits.
  • This is going to keep the CIA hacking team busy. So many new products to hack.

  • CP question (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @02:55PM (#54307343)

    What would happen if a child wandered in front of the camera nude, and amazon stored that on their server -- would they be responsible for CP?

  • so amazon wants to be an sex offender?? now just wait for this get someone under 18!

  • How convenient, a RAT that you can install yourself.

  • ... as in: "How many times did I get up to pee last night?"

    "When was the last time I took a shit?"

    I already have this stuff, so I know there's a market.

