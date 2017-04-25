Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China Power

China To Boost Non-Fossil Fuel Use To 20 Percent By 2030 (reuters.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the good-signs dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: China aims for non-fossil fuels to account for about 20 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, increasing to more than half of demand by 2050, its state planner said on Tuesday, as Beijing continues its years-long shift away from coal power. In a policy document, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak by 2030 and total energy demand will be capped at 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030, up from 4.4 billion tons targeted for this year.

  • >> carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will (go to) 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030, up from 4.4 billion tons (now)

    That's the only part of this post I believe.

  • The problem is not the ratio but the total carbon (Score:3, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @03:24PM (#54300211) Homepage Journal

    While it is true that China is rolling out more all-electric cars SUVs and trucks than North America, the problem is not the ratio of electric vehicles but the shift from 80 percent bicycle to more cars and SUVs.

    China needs to stop providing parking spots for non-electric cars in high demand areas, and use those spots for bicycles.

    • Re:The problem is not the ratio but the total carb (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @03:48PM (#54300383)

      While it is true that China is rolling out more all-electric cars SUVs and trucks than North America, the problem is not the ratio of electric vehicles but the shift from 80 percent bicycle to more cars and SUVs.

      China needs to stop providing parking spots for non-electric cars in high demand areas, and use those spots for bicycles.

      Why China? Why not everywhere else. Seems a bit unfair to expect China to stay on bicycles and not adopt ICE and only allow electric if other countries are not willing to do the same. Indeed, whilst the POTUS is promoting Coal as the fuel of the future, China has been promoting renewables. (it sucks that they have all the pollution and disregard for the environment from all the factories).

  • You can't take the sky from me!

    oh wait, maybe they can [wordpress.com]

    Or is this part of the AI suppression pogram?

  • If you think China is going to reduce their fossil fuel use overall, you are a fool. They may be diversifying, but you can bet they will be utilizing the most cost effective means of power production they can find to build all that stuff you buy that they build.

    Guarantee they won't reduce C02 production any time soon. Oh they may CLAIM to have done so and make a big show out of "green" projects to appease their customers, but as long as coal is cheap, they will burn it, and they have plenty of coal...

  • This makes a lot of sense for China. If you're building out new infrastructure, build with the one that will be most cost effective in the future. You can take a solar panel to a remote village, and use a few hundred yards of copper to give lighting to all the houses....or, you can build a centralized coal plant and run hundreds of miles of copper to give lighting to all the houses. The renewable solar wins on a cost basis, even if you ignore the renewable.

