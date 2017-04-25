China To Boost Non-Fossil Fuel Use To 20 Percent By 2030 (reuters.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: China aims for non-fossil fuels to account for about 20 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, increasing to more than half of demand by 2050, its state planner said on Tuesday, as Beijing continues its years-long shift away from coal power. In a policy document, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak by 2030 and total energy demand will be capped at 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030, up from 4.4 billion tons targeted for this year.
I believe the "coal usage will go up 35%" bit (Score:1)
That's the only part of this post I believe.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If you were 100% in the right then why the exaggerations?
Why "the hottest year on record" nonsense?
1) it's not true (we have good approximations going back millions of years) and
2) 150 years is statistically irrelevant
And second why pretend that today's rate of increase is so much greater than in the past - when our data points in the past are +- 4000 years.
The problem is not the ratio but the total carbon (Score:3, Insightful)
While it is true that China is rolling out more all-electric cars SUVs and trucks than North America, the problem is not the ratio of electric vehicles but the shift from 80 percent bicycle to more cars and SUVs.
China needs to stop providing parking spots for non-electric cars in high demand areas, and use those spots for bicycles.
Re:The problem is not the ratio but the total carb (Score:4, Insightful)
While it is true that China is rolling out more all-electric cars SUVs and trucks than North America, the problem is not the ratio of electric vehicles but the shift from 80 percent bicycle to more cars and SUVs.
China needs to stop providing parking spots for non-electric cars in high demand areas, and use those spots for bicycles.
Why China? Why not everywhere else. Seems a bit unfair to expect China to stay on bicycles and not adopt ICE and only allow electric if other countries are not willing to do the same. Indeed, whilst the POTUS is promoting Coal as the fuel of the future, China has been promoting renewables. (it sucks that they have all the pollution and disregard for the environment from all the factories).
Re: (Score:2)
Because China is the oil industry's favorite whipping boy these days.
well at least the moon and the stars... (Score:2)
oh wait, maybe they can [wordpress.com]
Or is this part of the AI suppression pogram?
You are fooling yourself... (Score:2)
If you think China is going to reduce their fossil fuel use overall, you are a fool. They may be diversifying, but you can bet they will be utilizing the most cost effective means of power production they can find to build all that stuff you buy that they build.
Guarantee they won't reduce C02 production any time soon. Oh they may CLAIM to have done so and make a big show out of "green" projects to appease their customers, but as long as coal is cheap, they will burn it, and they have plenty of coal...
Re: (Score:2)
Trump can do it! Behold this documentary on his impending success!
http://www.cracked.com/video_2... [cracked.com]
Upstart costs (Score:2)
This makes a lot of sense for China. If you're building out new infrastructure, build with the one that will be most cost effective in the future. You can take a solar panel to a remote village, and use a few hundred yards of copper to give lighting to all the houses....or, you can build a centralized coal plant and run hundreds of miles of copper to give lighting to all the houses. The renewable solar wins on a cost basis, even if you ignore the renewable.