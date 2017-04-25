Intel Launches Optane Memory That Makes Standard Hard Drives Perform Like SSDs (hothardware.com) 19
MojoKid writes: Intel has officially launched its Optane Memory line of Solid State Drives today, lifting embargo on performance benchmark results as well. Optane Memory is designed to accelerate the storage subsystem on compatible machines, to improve transfer speeds, and reduce latency. It is among the first products to leverage 3D XPoint memory technology that was co-developed by Intel and Micron, offering many of the same properties as NAND flash memory, but with higher endurance and certain performance characteristics that are similar to DRAM. The SSD can be paired to the boot drive in a system, regardless of the capacity or drive type, though Optane Memory will most commonly be linked to slower hard drives. Optane Memory is used as a high-speed repository, as usage patterns on the hard drive are monitored and the most frequently accessed bits of data are copied from the boot drive to the Optane SSD. Since the SSD is used as a cache, it is not presented to the end-user as a separate volume and works transparently in the background. Paired with an inexpensive SATA hard drive, general system performance is more in line with an NVMe SSD. In benchmark testing, Intel Optane Memory delivers a dramatic lift in overall system performance. Boot times, application load time, file searches, and overall system responsiveness are improved significantly. Setting up Intel Optane Memory is also quick and easy with "set it and forget it" type of solution. Optane Memory modules will hit retail this week in 16GB and 32GB capacities, at $44 and $77, respectively.
Newsflash, expensive high speed non volatile memory is always best used as a cache till the price comes down. News from 1960.
nobody bought it.
Given that it hasn't been launched until now, that went without saying.
Hybrid drive stuff has been around a while. It works OK up to a very limited point, then it performs like a regular drive. No voodoo magic is going to cache an entire multi-terabyte drive on a tiny expensive SSD. You might boot your OS quicker and have some limited applications perform well but it is strictly limited.
The benefit this provides over the existing hybrid drives, where the flash is in the drive, is the cache is larger and faster, however still tiny compared to a standard modern big hard disk.
Or to the non-buzzword community "use".
Fusion Drives... (Score:2)
Yup, this is no different to "fusion drives" that have been on the market for years - a small SSD acting as a cache for a large spinning disk.
What is different is that all Kaby Lake Intel chipsets come with support for setting this up in the bios, easily and quickly, so long as you are using an Optane PCIe stick as the cache device.
Once the DIMM packaged versions become available, thats when Optane will really start to take off - slightly slower than DRAM, but not much, but considerably cheaper than DRAM fo
Aren't they called hybrid drives? (although they only are read cache)
Fusion drive, at least in the OS X world, are tiered storage, where tier 1 are a PCI-E flash drive and tier 2 are SATA. Least used data are migrated to tier 2, data are written to tier 1(up to 4 GB on my machine) and then destaged to tier 2 after a while to make room for more writes.
Unimpressive performance. (Score:2)
Take a look at the ATTO Disk Benchmark graphs [hothardware.com] and you'll notice that optane comes in at dead last on both read and write performance. Sure, it'll beat Intel's SSD for the first few milliseconds but it gets absolutely destroyed by all the Samsung SSDs. Though, for all we know, the memory controller made the system retarded. Either way, it's not a winner.
The upside of this is that I learned the Samsung SSD 960 Pro M.2 has excellent performance characteristics.
Awesome - I can replace my 2TB spinning drive with a Samsung SSD of the same size for 77 USD?
Cool, another place to hide exploits and malware (Score:2)