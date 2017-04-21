Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Power Transportation Businesses Technology

All-Electric 'Flying Car' Takes Its First Test Flight In Germany (theverge.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the future-is-now dept.
Today, Munich-based Lilium Aviation conducted the first test flight of its all-electric, two-seater, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) prototype. "In a video provided by the Munich-based startup, the aircraft can be seen taking off vertically like a helicopter, and then accelerating into forward flight using wing-borne lift," reports The Verge. From the report: The craft is powered by 36 separate jet engines mounted on its 10-meter long wings via 12 movable flaps. At take-off, the flaps are pointed downwards to provide vertical lift. And once airborne, the flaps gradually tilt into a horizontal position, providing forward thrust. During the tests, the jet was piloted remotely, but its operators say their first manned flight is close-at-hand. And Lilium claims that its electric battery "consumes around 90 percent less energy than drone-style aircraft," enabling the aircraft to achieve a range of 300 kilometers (183 miles) with a maximum cruising speed of 300 kph (183 mph). "It's the same battery that you can find in any Tesla," Nathen told The Verge. "The concept is that we are lifting with our wings as soon as we progress into the air with velocity, which makes our airplane very efficient. Compared to other flights, we have extremely low power consumption." The plan is to eventually build a 5-passenger version of the jet.

All-Electric 'Flying Car' Takes Its First Test Flight In Germany More | Reply

All-Electric 'Flying Car' Takes Its First Test Flight In Germany

Comments Filter:
  • It's 2017, I have a blanket with sleeves for christ's sake. I'm supposed to care about a flying car?
  • Can't be both, unless it's a hybrid. I guess that's possible.

    /DNRTFA

  • Sorry but a propeller in a cowling is not a "jet engine". (stupid marketers)

    Not that I wouldn't want one of these...looks pretty cool.

    • stupid marketers

      Blame the moron at The Verge; if he's not the one who originated that nonsense, he should've at least caught it... or else not have written about a subject he wasn't qualified to cover.

  • This demo is just a hover demo, the wings are actually just pure decoration for promo purposes. Not to say that a hover demo is an easy feat, but the cool looking slippery fuselage is not doing anything useful in an aerodynamic sense, rather it is purely for social engineering at this point. Doubt me? Look at the canard, it is not even an airfoil by any stretch of the imagination. This aircraft is absolutely incapable of gliding, it would immediately dive straight down if you tried to do so, with spectacula

    • You seem to know a lot more about aero-dynamics and flight than me (not saying much).

      But aren't you comparing this vehicle to a plane when perhaps it should be compared to a helicopter? In that case, would the lift from the airframe moving forward would be much more than an equivalent helicopter and thus the range would be much better?

      True, if the engines die you can't "glide" it back to a landing. However the massive redundancy (36 fans) would prevent that from being the point of failure (but the battery

  • I guess we'll never hear what these things sound like. Anyone care to speculate on the decibel level when your neighbor lifts off his driveway?

    Imagine if you will the shriek of 36 leaf blowers in your ear every morning

  • This flying car won't fit in my garage, won't travel down the highway (or any road for that matter), won't land at the grocery store and pick up milk.

    It only works if you live at an airport and your house backs up to the runway.
    • Flying "car," indeed. It's not even a "roadable plane" - I suspect it'll be a miracle if it even ends up being a "flyable plane."

    • This flying car won't fit in my garage, won't travel down the highway (or any road for that matter), won't land at the grocery store and pick up milk. It only works if you live at an airport and your house backs up to the runway.

      Unfortunately, this is going to be like an autonomous taxi. We probably won't be able to get one.

Slashdot Top Deals

"And remember: Evil will always prevail, because Good is dumb." -- Spaceballs

Close