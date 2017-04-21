Samsung Will Fix the Galaxy S8 Red Tint Issue With a Software Update (xda-developers.com) 6
When the Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched, several users reported a red tint to the displays. But then a few days passed and more reports emerged about the issue being widespread, especially in South Korea where many owners are facing this issue. According to XDA Developers, Samsung is aware of the issue and will be issuing a software update to fix it. From the report: Some thought this was just the nature of OLED technology. Because it's organic, it is expected to have some sort of variance from one device to another. We've seen this time and time again on Samsung devices, and others which are using AMOLED panels that were sourced from Samsung. This is generally not a widespread issue though and most of the time the difference is rather small. For whatever reason though, this doesn't seem to be the case with the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. This new OTA update to fix the red tint issue is said to be coming next week at the end of April, and Samsung assures their customers that there isn't a problem with the phone itself.
They are going to change the color of the software?
I wonder if this is part of the "reduce blue light at night" idea that somehow had a runaway...
http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/blue-light-has-a-dark-side [harvard.edu]
Note: Check Blue Blocking Devs for color blindness.
I was looking forward to S8 (Score:3)
I've been using an S4 for a couple years, and I was looking forward to possibly upgrading to the S8. But it seems like a bit of a shitshow. The fingerprint scanner is in a weird place, apparently as a last-minute change because they couldn't get it working on the touchscreen. The software assistant doesn't work in English. This wouldn't be that big a deal to me because I probably wouldn't use it anyway, but the hardware button for activating it is not re-programmable, so it's a complete waste at the moment. Obviously, no removable battery. And now the screen is red. At least it has a headphone jack, I guess?
Meh. I guess my current phone is good enough.
Utter twaddle (Score:2)
Are they breeding them instead of manufacturing them? Or is there perhaps some inherent unpredictability in carbon chemistry that I'm not aware of and that the brewing, pharmaceutical & petroleum industries have found a way to overcome?