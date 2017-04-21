Leaked Document Sheds Light On Microsoft's Chromebook Rival (windowscentral.com) 23
Microsoft has announced plans to host an event next month where it is expected to unveil Windows 10 Cloud operating system. Microsoft will be positioning the new OS as a competitor to Chrome OS, according to several reports. Windows Central has obtained an internal document which sheds light on the kind of devices that will be running Windows 10 Cloud. The hardware requirement that Microsoft has set for third-party OEMs is as follows: 1. Quad-core (Celeron or better) processor.
2. 4GB of RAM.
3. 32GB of storage (64GB for 64-bit). 4. A battery larger than 40 WHr.
5. Fast eMMC or solid state drive (SSD) for storage technology.
6. Pen and touch (optional). The report adds that Microsoft wants these laptops to offer over 10-hour of battery life, and the "cold boot" should not take longer than 20 seconds.
2. 4GB of RAM.
3. 32GB of storage (64GB for 64-bit). 4. A battery larger than 40 WHr.
5. Fast eMMC or solid state drive (SSD) for storage technology.
6. Pen and touch (optional). The report adds that Microsoft wants these laptops to offer over 10-hour of battery life, and the "cold boot" should not take longer than 20 seconds.
Cloud: insecure, unreliable. Just say no. (Score:1)
As long you can completely turn off the "cloud' thing, yes.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL!
Re: (Score:2)
No, that would ruin it for this niche. You can buy a cheap laptop right now that is not locked down. The benefit to a Chromebook or Chromebook clone like these is that you can hand it to a school age kid and not worry at all about viruses, malware, misconfiguration, etc. It just works all the time.
I completely agree that it makes these things unattractive to a large number of Slashdotters. I'm one of them, and I only have Chromebooks for the kids and wife, not myself. I have spent _zero_ hours screwing arou
Re: (Score:2)
It wouldn't matter because the virus would go away on the next boot - just like Chromebook.
The Russians (Score:1)
The Russians did what now?
go Microsoft (Score:3)
Q: what do you call a stalker who waits six years before taking a step to follow target
A: not much of a threat
Microsoft naming (Score:2)
It will go unnoticed (Score:4, Interesting)
Price? (Score:4, Interesting)
It depends on the price, if it is ~$249 it will be nice especially if we can install a linux distro on it!
Back in the 1990's, you only needed 4GB... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
According to several gaming sites and such like HCP 12GB ram for a gaming computer seems to be the sweet spot.
System RAM, GPU RAM or both? It's been a long time since I had a video card with more RAM than the system.
Competition (Score:2)
Can I reformat the Hard Drive and install Linux? (Score:2)
Can I reformat the Hard Drive and install Linux? One of the reasons that I have steered away from Chromebooks, is the whole "Developer mode Wiping out the OS" thing. I will not accept a situation where I cannot install whatever I want, or have to wait 30 seconds to boot, or if I don't press Space Bar then Enter it will wipe my OS. I would only consider this if I knew I could:
1. Disable UEFI Secure Boot, and load a Linux of my choice.
2. Nothing would trigger it to delete my Linux install and start reinstalli
Re: (Score:2)
Your list of features is directly at odds with the goal of making a laptop that is immune to malware and brainless to administer. The whole system needs to be protected against any kind of modification by the end-user. So no, this will not meet your needs. And that's OK, because not every product needs to be for Slashdot readers to use directly. I imagine there are a lot of us whose lives have been made way easier by the broad adoption of Chromebooks, even if we don't use them ourselves.
It lost me when I saw the "Pro" version upgrade (Score:2)
In the previous
/. posting, I noted my disbelief when I said that Microsoft would have to seriously change it's operating model and asked about them trying to compete against Google, which doesn't monetize the platform.
Well, if there's a "pro" version of the Windows 10 Cloud OS, then I don't think Microsoft understands what they have to do to be successful in this space.