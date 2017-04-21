Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Microsoft has announced plans to host an event next month where it is expected to unveil Windows 10 Cloud operating system. Microsoft will be positioning the new OS as a competitor to Chrome OS, according to several reports. Windows Central has obtained an internal document which sheds light on the kind of devices that will be running Windows 10 Cloud. The hardware requirement that Microsoft has set for third-party OEMs is as follows: 1. Quad-core (Celeron or better) processor.
2. 4GB of RAM.
3. 32GB of storage (64GB for 64-bit). 4. A battery larger than 40 WHr.
5. Fast eMMC or solid state drive (SSD) for storage technology.
6. Pen and touch (optional). The report adds that Microsoft wants these laptops to offer over 10-hour of battery life, and the "cold boot" should not take longer than 20 seconds.

  Leaked Document Sheds Light On Microsoft's Chromebook Rival

    The Russians did what now?

  • go Microsoft (Score:3)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @01:06PM (#54277365)

    Q: what do you call a stalker who waits six years before taking a step to follow target

    A: not much of a threat

  • I'm betting they name the device the Microsoft Zunebook!

  • It will go unnoticed (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bobjr94 ( 1120555 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @01:16PM (#54277453) Homepage
    Under 20 second cold boot...My cheap Hisence chromebook will cold boot in about 6 seconds and resume in 2 seconds. The entire out of the box set-up process takes 10 seconds (google log-on & password + wifi selection) and your ready to go. Windows laptops seem to ask 20 questions at setup and need to reboot and install updates several times before first use. Also, Chromebooks don't show ads on the lockscreen or app menu, have tons of presinstalled apps you don't want and do not have a bunch of 60 day trialware programs.

  • Price? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Frederic54 ( 3788 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @01:21PM (#54277483) Journal

    It depends on the price, if it is ~$249 it will be nice especially if we can install a linux distro on it!

  • When I took Introduction to Computers in the early 1990's, the instructor informed us that 4GB with a 32-bit CPU was all the memory we would ever need. Back then 8- and 16-bit CPUs was quite common and RAM was in single-digit megabytes. His statement held true in my personal life until I upgraded my nine-year-old motherboard/processor/memory last year. For years I had 4GB RAM. Now I have 8GB RAM on my gaming rig and laptop, and 12GB on my file server. I think 4GB is the new 2GB.
  • Keep in mind Microsoft would of NEVER done this had Google not had success with the Chromebook model.

  • Can I reformat the Hard Drive and install Linux? One of the reasons that I have steered away from Chromebooks, is the whole "Developer mode Wiping out the OS" thing. I will not accept a situation where I cannot install whatever I want, or have to wait 30 seconds to boot, or if I don't press Space Bar then Enter it will wipe my OS. I would only consider this if I knew I could:

    1. Disable UEFI Secure Boot, and load a Linux of my choice.
    2. Nothing would trigger it to delete my Linux install and start reinstalli

    • Your list of features is directly at odds with the goal of making a laptop that is immune to malware and brainless to administer. The whole system needs to be protected against any kind of modification by the end-user. So no, this will not meet your needs. And that's OK, because not every product needs to be for Slashdot readers to use directly. I imagine there are a lot of us whose lives have been made way easier by the broad adoption of Chromebooks, even if we don't use them ourselves.

  • In the previous /. posting, I noted my disbelief when I said that Microsoft would have to seriously change it's operating model and asked about them trying to compete against Google, which doesn't monetize the platform.

    Well, if there's a "pro" version of the Windows 10 Cloud OS, then I don't think Microsoft understands what they have to do to be successful in this space.

