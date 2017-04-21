Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earlier this month, Microsoft locked Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs running on select Intel and AMD processors from receiving future security updates. Now, a developer has found a workaround. From a report on ZDNet: The new patch, from a developer using the name 'Zeffy' on GitHub, may help people caught by Microsoft's update policy for PCs running older versions of Windows on hardware with Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors and AMD's recently released Bristol Ridge Ryzen chips. [...] Zeffy's patch promises to get around this situation, which stems from non-security updates released in March that added a function to detect the hardware's CPU generation. The developer notes that Microsoft's March 16 rollup updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 contained one particularly offensive changelog entry. As reported by Ghacks at the time, the two preview updates stated: "Enabled detection of processor generation and hardware support when PC tries to scan or download updates through Windows Update."

  • Dupe? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Mister Transistor ( 259842 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @02:17PM (#54277989) Journal

    Now, if only they had hardware capable of detecting dupes on /.

  • Oh, editors... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @02:19PM (#54278009) Homepage
    Wasn't it earlier this week that we had an article on this patch? Must be a slow news day.

  • There's two paths they can go down:
    1. Accept that there is a sizable chunk of the user base (most probably application developers) that will continue to use Windows 7 (maybe 8.1) and remove the update blocks on these OSes. They'll get some bitching from people who felt they should have done that right from the start, but it will be short lived and life will go on with the reluctant acknowledgement that Microsoft actually listened to their customers and developer community.

    2. Get into a legal and software

    • or 3. Ignore him because all Microsoft really wants is to minimize the amount of Win7 support they have to deal with, and only a small percentage of people are going to patch their OS with some random Github code in the first place, and the few who do probably know what they're doing anyway and even if they do still complain to Microsoft, they've modded their OS binaries with a third-party patch and can safely be told to pound sand.

    • Horse has already left the barn. If he's released the patch into the wild, then there's no stamping it out now, and Miscreant-o-soft is phenomenally dumb if they don't realize that. Sueing the guy at this point would be nigh-unto frivolous. The most they might do is release an update to Windows Update that defeats the patch -- in which case you'd probably just have to re-apply the patch, assuming that is that the update doesn't brick you computer.

    • why would MS care? Most likely they are going to stop testing compilation of patches for older CPU's. If you get around their block to download their patches and run into problems who are you going to complain to? it's your fault

  • Surprise, surprise (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wow so it's true that Win7 can't support these new CPU's.... but only because M$ simply told Win7 "stop that". Who cares that it supported the chip last month.

    • Yep. Welcome to planned/forced obsolescence and the endless upgrade treadmill that it sets you on. :/
       

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hackel ( 10452 )

        So step off. It's actually really easy. Stand up for software Freedom. If you stay, you get what you deserve.

  • I suspect Microsoft will launch counter measures as the whole idea is to push people to "upgrade" to Windows 10. This could become like youtube-dl and google: one side makes it possible to download data, the other side tries to block it.

  • Linus won't port 2.6 to my Ryzen and Kabylake systems. This is so unfair.

    It should be a fundamental right for all the latest features on an old kernel as change for the sake of change is scary. Is there a patch?

  • People who choose to use proprietary operating systems need to accept whatever their corporate overlords spoon-feed to them. I hope this "developer" (normally referred to as a cracker) goes to jail for violating some kind of DMCA or license agreement or something.

  • Avoid useless windows posts here:

    http://pcbsd.org/ [pcbsd.org]

    If you're running Win 7 or 8, you'll probably be OK for driver support.

