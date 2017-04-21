Developer Publishes Patch To Enable Windows 7 and 8.1 Updates On New Hardware (zdnet.com) 31
Earlier this month, Microsoft locked Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs running on select Intel and AMD processors from receiving future security updates. Now, a developer has found a workaround. From a report on ZDNet: The new patch, from a developer using the name 'Zeffy' on GitHub, may help people caught by Microsoft's update policy for PCs running older versions of Windows on hardware with Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors and AMD's recently released Bristol Ridge Ryzen chips. [...] Zeffy's patch promises to get around this situation, which stems from non-security updates released in March that added a function to detect the hardware's CPU generation. The developer notes that Microsoft's March 16 rollup updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 contained one particularly offensive changelog entry. As reported by Ghacks at the time, the two preview updates stated: "Enabled detection of processor generation and hardware support when PC tries to scan or download updates through Windows Update."
Re:
Re:
Re:
Looking forward to Microsoft's response (Score:2)
There's two paths they can go down:
1. Accept that there is a sizable chunk of the user base (most probably application developers) that will continue to use Windows 7 (maybe 8.1) and remove the update blocks on these OSes. They'll get some bitching from people who felt they should have done that right from the start, but it will be short lived and life will go on with the reluctant acknowledgement that Microsoft actually listened to their customers and developer community.
2. Get into a legal and software
Re:
or 3. Ignore him because all Microsoft really wants is to minimize the amount of Win7 support they have to deal with, and only a small percentage of people are going to patch their OS with some random Github code in the first place, and the few who do probably know what they're doing anyway and even if they do still complain to Microsoft, they've modded their OS binaries with a third-party patch and can safely be told to pound sand.
Re:
Re:
why would MS care? Most likely they are going to stop testing compilation of patches for older CPU's. If you get around their block to download their patches and run into problems who are you going to complain to? it's your fault
Surprise, surprise (Score:1)
Wow so it's true that Win7 can't support these new CPU's.... but only because M$ simply told Win7 "stop that". Who cares that it supported the chip last month.
Re:
Yep. Welcome to planned/forced obsolescence and the endless upgrade treadmill that it sets you on.
:/
Re:
So step off. It's actually really easy. Stand up for software Freedom. If you stay, you get what you deserve.
Is the a patch for Slashdot... (Score:2)
Re:
I'd like to think that most businesses and IT professionals aren't going to install a Windows patch written by "Zeffy" on their customers computers, when doing so basically insures that what little support that they were still getting from Microsoft for Windows 7 installations disappears once they find that installed.
Besides, the existence of this patch isn't going to fix the lack of new or updated drivers for Windows 7 on newer hardware.
Personally, I find it kind of kind of scary that people are still tryi
Re:
I find it more scary that the Windows series OS is finally crashing and burning. Windows 10 is not even a real OS anymore. It's just malware. There's nothing to upgrade to from Win 7/8. At least not yet.
Sane intelligent people have no choice but to stick with Windows 7. Unless you can run every app you need on Linux you need Windows and for the moment at least Windows = Windows 7 or maybe to a lesser extent 8. Maybe MS will change direction for Windows 11 or 12. Maybe not. But for now the Redmond Retards ha
It may not last... (Score:2)
Meh kernel 2.6 support NOW! (Score:2)
Linus won't port 2.6 to my Ryzen and Kabylake systems. This is so unfair.
It should be a fundamental right for all the latest features on an old kernel as change for the sake of change is scary. Is there a patch?
Pathetic (Score:2)
People who choose to use proprietary operating systems need to accept whatever their corporate overlords spoon-feed to them. I hope this "developer" (normally referred to as a cracker) goes to jail for violating some kind of DMCA or license agreement or something.
The last dupe you'll ever need... (Score:2)
Avoid useless windows posts here:
http://pcbsd.org/ [pcbsd.org]
If you're running Win 7 or 8, you'll probably be OK for driver support.