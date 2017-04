Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S, Model X Cars For Stuck Parking Brakes

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 53,000 Model S and Model X cars , which may be susceptible to having stuck parking brakes. The company hasn't received any reports of the parking brake system failing, but decided to issue a recall for precautionary reasons. According to CNET, the recall affects 31,000 Model S and Model X cars in the U.S., "and all affected vehicles carry build dates between February and October 2016." From the report: