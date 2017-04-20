Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Home Now Recognizes Specific Users' Voices, Gains Support For Multiple Accounts

Posted by BeauHD from the full-potential-reached dept.
Google has issued a long-awaited feature for Google Home: support for multiple users. In an update rolling out today, up to six people will be able to connect their Google account to a Google Home, and the unit will try to distinguish each person's voice from the other users connected to the device. Therefore, each person will be able to get access to their schedule, playlists, and more. PhoneDog reports: Support for multiple users is rolling out in the U.S. now and will be available in the U.K. in the coming months. To know if the feature is available to you, launch the Google Home app and look for a card that says "Multi-user is available." You can also click the icon in the upper right corner, find your Google Home, and select "Link your account." From there, you'll train the Google Assistant to recognize your voice so that it knows it's you when you're talking and not the other people with connected accounts. You'll say "Ok Google" and "Hey Google" twice each.

  • One question (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @07:23PM (#54273145)

    Is the "Burger King" user pre-installed?

  • Does anyone stop to think that Google could be a front for the NSA or other government entities and that many of these Google
    projects could involve ulterior motives ?

    Not that a government capable of things such as the Tuskegee Study or MK-Ultra or the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution
    could possibly have evil intent, of course.

  • This discriminates against identical twins. Lawsuit pending. This is not a serious post.
  • The home is a place where brothers and sisters with really similar voices can live together. Since some parents have trouble distinguishing their children's voices, Google will have a hard time there.
  • Does it work if your voice changes due to having a cold? Does it work if you whisper? If you yell? Just curious.

    Sure I could probably google these questions but the tech is too new and does anyone else feel like its harder and harder to get the right info from google nowadays? For example I don't want results from 2011 at the top of the list when i'm searching for new tech stuff!! Eh I'm probably just bad at googling. Theres probably a shitload of google search commands that I dont know about. meh :|

