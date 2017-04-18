Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft Hardware Technology

Microsoft's Cool Quantum Computing Plan Embraces Cryogenic Memory (pcworld.com) 16

An anonymous reader shares a PCWorld report: Microsoft has crazy quantum computing plans: first, it built hardware based on a particle that hasn't even been discovered. Now, it's hoping to co-design super-cool memory for quantum computers. The company is working with Rambus to develop and build prototype computers with memory subsystems that can be cooled at cryogenic temperatures, typically below minus 180 degrees Celsius or minus 292 degrees Fahrenheit. Cryogenics goes hand in hand with quantum computers, which promise to be significantly faster than today's PCs and servers and may even eventually replace them. But the systems are notoriously unstable and need to be stored in refrigerators for faster and secure operation. As an example, D-Wave's 2000Q quantum computer needs to be kept significantly cooler than supercomputers so operations don't break down.

  • A few corrections (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @06:54PM (#54260093) Homepage Journal
    Quantum computers do not promise to be faster than digital computers for most tasks. In fact they are only suited for a single type of task. Furthermore, D-Wave is a total scam. They don't even have a quantum computer. Now you have been edumacted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amorsen ( 7485 )

      Rambus is a scam too, so they fit in well.

      • Forgot about that one..so right. Now it all fits together. Maybe they are powered by the emDrive too.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        The whole article a scam, total scummy exercise in marketing, the whole goal, join two words together to implant the idea in the readers mind because suckers 'Microsoft's cool', welcome to the world of PR=B$, public relations psychological manipulation. M$=B$ is far more accurate. How uncool is M$ in the public eye, easy, how many phones can they sell. To allow in turn over in their stores, they have to sell Android, over their own crap brand. Can not sell Windows anal probe 10, give it away free, can not g

