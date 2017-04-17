Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Chinese Warehouse Cut Labor Costs In Half With a Fleet of Tiny Robots

Posted by BeauHD from the automated-economy dept.
Many people around the world fear their job will eventually be replaced by a machine, including many Slashdotters. But workers in China may be the most fearful as Asia produces more robots than the rest of the world combined. Last week, a Chinese shipping company, called Shentong Express, showed off a mildly-dystopian automated warehouse that reportedly cut its labor costs in half using a fleet of tiny robots, according to the South China Morning Post. Quartz reports: In a video, tiny orange robots made by Hikvision ferry packages around an eastern China warehouse, taking each parcel from a human worker, driving under a scanner, and then dumping the package down a specific chute for it to be shipped. The human's main job in the video appears to be picking up packages and placing them label-up on top of the robot, a task modern robotics is only just starting to put into warehouse production. A spokesperson told the Post that Shentong is using the robot in two of its warehouses, and hopes to expand use to the rest of the country.

  • Misread as Whorehouse (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Show's where my mind is.

  • Revolution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Dutchmaan ( 442553 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @09:37PM (#54253741) Homepage
    Eventually it's going to reach a tipping point where you choke enough people into poverty that eventually they're just going to say "fuck it, I have to survive somehow" ....and start just taking all those pretty coins that robotics have allowed you to save... This is just a basic fact of life, you can't make people poor and expect them to just sit there and take it.

    • and the will the state have basic income or pay $100 a day or more to lock someone up?

  • When this hits a country that doesn't have the ability to kill off opposition to such efforts, it will not be any bit pleasant.

  • who you calling Tiny? (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @09:41PM (#54253759)
    don't make 'em mad.

  • Every person freed from mundane repetitive tasks easily performed by machines is a person who is free to contribute to the intellectual and spiritual growth of mankind! A future where everyone is not required to work just to survive is a bright future for the human race.

    • Every person freed from mundane repetitive tasks easily performed by machines is a person who is free to contribute to the intellectual and spiritual growth of mankind! A future where everyone is not required to work just to survive is a bright future for the human race.

      I'm pretty sure you're trolling, but I'll bite anyway, with this FTFY: "A future where everyone has no opportunity to work in order to survive, and has no other means with which to secure the necessities of survival, is a hellish future for the human race.

      What makes you think the owners of all the businesses that employ all those robots will willingly support the rest of humankind? Do you really think they'll pay living wages even to those able "to contribute to the intellectual and spiritual growth of mank

  • Those things look like a Kiva Robot knock off. Amazon bought Kiva [amazonrobotics.com] a while back but those things look REALLY similar. Just compare the two of them [youtube.com]

    Also how do they keep the package from falling off?
    • They seem to have a larger family of robots than Kiva, but their "Kiva" pallet bots look a little less elegant in how they move and how handling is still done via forklift.

  • Interesting that even they are doing that.

    As to picking boxes and handing to robots, that is very doable today, if not as cheap yet. Maybe when they do their full role out they will automate that part as well.

