Chinese Warehouse Cut Labor Costs In Half With a Fleet of Tiny Robots (qz.com) 9
Many people around the world fear their job will eventually be replaced by a machine, including many Slashdotters. But workers in China may be the most fearful as Asia produces more robots than the rest of the world combined. Last week, a Chinese shipping company, called Shentong Express, showed off a mildly-dystopian automated warehouse that reportedly cut its labor costs in half using a fleet of tiny robots, according to the South China Morning Post. Quartz reports: In a video, tiny orange robots made by Hikvision ferry packages around an eastern China warehouse, taking each parcel from a human worker, driving under a scanner, and then dumping the package down a specific chute for it to be shipped. The human's main job in the video appears to be picking up packages and placing them label-up on top of the robot, a task modern robotics is only just starting to put into warehouse production. A spokesperson told the Post that Shentong is using the robot in two of its warehouses, and hopes to expand use to the rest of the country.
Misread as Whorehouse (Score:1)
Show's where my mind is.
Revolution (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Trouble ahead. (Score:2)
When this hits a country that doesn't have the ability to kill off opposition to such efforts, it will not be any bit pleasant.
who you calling Tiny? (Score:3)