Samsung Blocks Ability To Remap Galaxy S8's Bixby Button (zdnet.com) 8
A Samsung representative confirmed today via Twitter that the company has blocked the ability for users to remap the Bixby hardware button on the Galaxy S8. For soon-to-be Galaxy S8 owners, the news will come as a disappointment, especially since the Bixby voice assistant in English has been delayed and will not be fully functional when units starting shipping later this week. ZDNet reports: XDA Developers first reported a Galaxy S8 firmware update blocked the ability to remap the button to perform a variety of tasks. Before, the button could even be remapped to launch Google Assistant. It's not clear if Samsung will ever support remapping the button. A representative for Samsung tweeted: "Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support."
where's the PC of Mobile Computing? (Score:1)
These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?
We need the freedom to program these things as we, the users, see fit. When will we finally have our freedom again?
Re: (Score:1)
When will we finally have our freedom again?
When there's sufficient demand.
Perhaps an S7? (Score:2)
I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can and then wait to see what they do next instead of getting the 8.
No reason.. (Score:2)
No reason to ever buy a Galaxy S8, then.
Fuck that shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>"Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying."
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is almost irresistible for companies to gain the power to force their agenda on people and then NOT use that power. The only thing that keeps it in check is severe customer backlash (which rarely happens) and hacking (which the companies try to fight endlessly). Samsung is probably no worse than any other typical company. Google is certainly not immune to it- they have all kinds of art
I can't believe I'm defending Samsung... (Score:1)
...and their comment was certainly snarky; but...
WHAT IS UP WITH YOU PEOPLE?!?!?
Do you whine that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?
Do you whine that you can't make the Stop button on you microwave oven launch Spotify?
Just because something has a microcontroller doesn't make it a general purpose computer.
It's an EMBEDDED DEVICE, get the fuck over it.