Samsung Blocks Ability To Remap Galaxy S8's Bixby Button

Posted by BeauHD
A Samsung representative confirmed today via Twitter that the company has blocked the ability for users to remap the Bixby hardware button on the Galaxy S8. For soon-to-be Galaxy S8 owners, the news will come as a disappointment, especially since the Bixby voice assistant in English has been delayed and will not be fully functional when units starting shipping later this week. ZDNet reports: XDA Developers first reported a Galaxy S8 firmware update blocked the ability to remap the button to perform a variety of tasks. Before, the button could even be remapped to launch Google Assistant. It's not clear if Samsung will ever support remapping the button. A representative for Samsung tweeted: "Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support."

  • where's the PC of Mobile Computing? (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?

    We need the freedom to program these things as we, the users, see fit. When will we finally have our freedom again?

    • When will we finally have our freedom again?

      When there's sufficient demand.

    • These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?

      Nexus and Pixel phones.

      • >>"These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?"

        >"Nexus and Pixel phones."

        I think it kinda died with the Nexus 5 if the comparison is openness AND great value. And now Nexus is completely gone, replaced with Pixel which is just as expensive as all the other phones out there.... although at least more open.

  • I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can and then wait to see what they do next instead of getting the 8.

  • No reason.. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DiSKiLLeR ( 17651 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:24PM (#54253019) Homepage Journal

    No reason to ever buy a Galaxy S8, then.

    Fuck that shit.

    • You get my non-existent mod point. People need to stay away from things that allow them to do what they want to do with it. How many people would actually bother to make the change? Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying.

      • >"Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying."

        Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is almost irresistible for companies to gain the power to force their agenda on people and then NOT use that power. The only thing that keeps it in check is severe customer backlash (which rarely happens) and hacking (which the companies try to fight endlessly). Samsung is probably no worse than any other typical company. Google is certainly not immune to it- they have all kinds of art

    • Fuck that shit.

      Seconded. But this blunder is easy to undo, and Samsung has a history of responding correctly to criticism. In their own interest obviously, but just a little less arrogant than a couple of Silicon Valley operations I could mention. An example: correctly chose not to follow (courageously!) in Apple's footsteps re the stereo jack. Another example: the sdcard slot stayed. Well, we never got the removable battery back, but I understand why... just so long as it stays repairable as opposed to glued in so insane

  • ...and their comment was certainly snarky; but...

    WHAT IS UP WITH YOU PEOPLE?!?!?

    Do you whine that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?

    Do you whine that you can't make the Stop button on you microwave oven launch Spotify?

    Just because something has a microcontroller doesn't make it a general purpose computer.

    It's an EMBEDDED DEVICE, get the fuck over it.

    • The problem was they could reprogram it but the devs BLOCKED it just to be asses.

    • Is there some sort of rule that vendor hostility becomes more acceptable as devices become smaller?

      If the vendor specifically has to break the ability to remap a button; this fairly strongly implies that it was otherwise possible; and the only reason it is impossible now is because they don't want it to happen.

      People tend not to feel the same way about fixed-function buttons in weaker devices because the limitations are more architectural than deliberate(and, if only thanks to a couple of decades of co

    • Do you [complain] that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?

      Why, yes I do. Next question.

  • Flash another ROM (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:41PM (#54253117)

    So just flash another ROM into the phone and do what you want with it. How hard is that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      Considering most people purchase their phones from a locked carrier, kinda hard.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by toadlife ( 301863 )

      Samsung locks their bootloaders. In three years of ownership, I was never able to flash a custom ROM on my Galaxy S4, as no one was ever able to crack the bootloader. I just checked on the xda forums. Still not cracked to this day.

      So, to answer your question, it's very hard.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm not sure where you checked on the XDA forums, but it obviously wasn't the dedicated sections for the Galaxy S4 which is filled with custom roms, for several different variants of the S4:

        https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s4

        My wife's S4 has run Cyanogenmod for years, and now runs LinageOS.

  • Screw the Corporate Overlords! (Score:3)

    by jediborg ( 4808835 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:49PM (#54253169)
    This is why i won't buy a locked-down smartphone running Android anymore. These are designed to obey their creators, not their masters, which should rightfully be the users.

    The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening

      To you.

      To me, too.

      But not to most, which is why consumers continue to buy the devices no matter how much c ontrol over them they lose.

