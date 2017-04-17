Samsung Blocks Ability To Remap Galaxy S8's Bixby Button (zdnet.com) 38
A Samsung representative confirmed today via Twitter that the company has blocked the ability for users to remap the Bixby hardware button on the Galaxy S8. For soon-to-be Galaxy S8 owners, the news will come as a disappointment, especially since the Bixby voice assistant in English has been delayed and will not be fully functional when units starting shipping later this week. ZDNet reports: XDA Developers first reported a Galaxy S8 firmware update blocked the ability to remap the button to perform a variety of tasks. Before, the button could even be remapped to launch Google Assistant. It's not clear if Samsung will ever support remapping the button. A representative for Samsung tweeted: "Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support."
where's the PC of Mobile Computing? (Score:2)
These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?
We need the freedom to program these things as we, the users, see fit. When will we finally have our freedom again?
When will we finally have our freedom again?
When there's sufficient demand.
These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?
Nexus and Pixel phones.
>>"These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?"
>"Nexus and Pixel phones."
I think it kinda died with the Nexus 5 if the comparison is openness AND great value. And now Nexus is completely gone, replaced with Pixel which is just as expensive as all the other phones out there.... although at least more open.
Perhaps that's why they disabled the Bixby button.
Perhaps an S7? (Score:2)
I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can and then wait to see what they do next instead of getting the 8.
I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can...
I'm going to upgrade from an S4 and will get an S7 for something like $250* less than the current retail price in 6 weeks or so.
why not try something like a OnePlus 3T?
I won't buy a phone without a microsd card slot, but other than that they look like a really good phone at a good price. If they offer a model with external storage the next time I'm in the market, I will consider them.
* Local money, not $US
why not try something like a OnePlus 3T?
I won't buy a phone without a microsd card slot, but other than that they look like a really good phone at a good price. If they offer a model with external storage the next time I'm in the market, I will consider them.
* Local money, not $US
He suggested you look at "something like a OnePlus 3T" not just the 3T model or OnePlus . There are dozens of Android vendors and models with about every combination of specs and features one might want. It would serve you well to at least glance over whats out there instead of blindly picking up another Galaxy version
No reason.. (Score:4, Interesting)
No reason to ever buy a Galaxy S8, then.
Fuck that shit.
>"Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying."
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is almost irresistible for companies to gain the power to force their agenda on people and then NOT use that power. The only thing that keeps it in check is severe customer backlash (which rarely happens) and hacking (which the companies try to fight endlessly). Samsung is probably no worse than any other typical company. Google is certainly not immune to it- they have all kinds of art
Fuck that shit.
Seconded. But this blunder is easy to undo, and Samsung has a history of responding correctly to criticism. In their own interest obviously, but just a little less arrogant than a couple of Silicon Valley operations I could mention. An example: correctly chose not to follow (courageously!) in Apple's footsteps re the stereo jack. Another example: the sdcard slot stayed. Well, we never got the removable battery back, but I understand why... just so long as it stays repairable as opposed to glued in so insane
I can't believe I'm defending Samsung... (Score:1)
...and their comment was certainly snarky; but...
WHAT IS UP WITH YOU PEOPLE?!?!?
Do you whine that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?
Do you whine that you can't make the Stop button on you microwave oven launch Spotify?
Just because something has a microcontroller doesn't make it a general purpose computer.
It's an EMBEDDED DEVICE, get the fuck over it.
The problem was they could reprogram it but the devs BLOCKED it just to be asses.
If the vendor specifically has to break the ability to remap a button; this fairly strongly implies that it was otherwise possible; and the only reason it is impossible now is because they don't want it to happen.
People tend not to feel the same way about fixed-function buttons in weaker devices because the limitations are more architectural than deliberate(and, if only thanks to a couple of decades of co
Do you [complain] that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?
Why, yes I do. Next question.
Flash another ROM (Score:4, Insightful)
So just flash another ROM into the phone and do what you want with it. How hard is that?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Samsung locks their bootloaders. In three years of ownership, I was never able to flash a custom ROM on my Galaxy S4, as no one was ever able to crack the bootloader. I just checked on the xda forums. Still not cracked to this day.
So, to answer your question, it's very hard.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I'm not sure where you checked on the XDA forums, but it obviously wasn't the dedicated sections for the Galaxy S4 which is filled with custom roms, for several different variants of the S4:
https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s4
My wife's S4 has run Cyanogenmod for years, and now runs LinageOS.
Screw the Corporate Overlords! (Score:3)
The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening
The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening
To you.
To me, too.
But not to most, which is why consumers continue to buy the devices no matter how much c ontrol over them they lose.