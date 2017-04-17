Samsung Blocks Ability To Remap Galaxy S8's Bixby Button (zdnet.com) 70
A Samsung representative confirmed today via Twitter that the company has blocked the ability for users to remap the Bixby hardware button on the Galaxy S8. For soon-to-be Galaxy S8 owners, the news will come as a disappointment, especially since the Bixby voice assistant in English has been delayed and will not be fully functional when units starting shipping later this week. ZDNet reports: XDA Developers first reported a Galaxy S8 firmware update blocked the ability to remap the button to perform a variety of tasks. Before, the button could even be remapped to launch Google Assistant. It's not clear if Samsung will ever support remapping the button. A representative for Samsung tweeted: "Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support."
You are mistaken. The monthly payments are necessary in order to keep your legs nice and healthy. The corporations can't be held responsible if you stop paying and something just happens to occur...
where's the PC of Mobile Computing? (Score:3, Insightful)
These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?
We need the freedom to program these things as we, the users, see fit. When will we finally have our freedom again?
When will we finally have our freedom again?
When there's sufficient demand.
When we have passed the "Max Headroom" world we live in today.
These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?
Nexus and Pixel phones.
Not only has it always required binary blobs and Android, but Google routinely dragged its feet in releasing the latest updates to the Open Source "community".
Requiring binary blobs is pretty much the status quo in the PC market too, there are very few fully open source PCs and of course there are also very few fully open source phones. That isn't to say many people haven't tried but it's hard to develop and fund something that nobody wants.
The difference is, "desktop" Windows has historically given us compatibility with drivers written for older versions (sometimes, as old as NT4) -- imaging drivers being the one notable exception due to TWAIN's brain-dead pre-WDM architecture).
In contrast, Linux only abstracts its ABI for *applications*, not the kernel itself. For example, suppose I have a 4.10.10 kernel compiled for AMD64 using gcc, and a loadable kernel module built for that kernel. Now, suppose I have an identical computer running a 4.10.
>>"These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?"
>"Nexus and Pixel phones."
I think it kinda died with the Nexus 5 if the comparison is openness AND great value. And now Nexus is completely gone, replaced with Pixel which is just as expensive as all the other phones out there.... although at least more open.
We were well on our way towards getting it until Microsoft decided to kill off Windows Mobile for a replacement that was inferior to, and 2+ years behind, every other mobile platform at the time (instead of 5+ years ahead).
If "Windows Phone" (a/k/a Danger Sidekick OS, ported to C# & dotnet compact framework) had never existed & Samsung's latest & greatest phone today ran Hypothetical Windows Mobile 14 instead, upgrading your old Hypothetical WinMo 12 device to WinMo 14 would be like upgrading an
You never tried to develop for Windows Mobile.
I tried, and I found that there were a lot of API calls that weren't implemented in the OS - for stuff that I needed. I had to get people to implement an alternative solution on the devices to solve the problem that had to be solved - added cost for the project just because Microsoft provided an empty shell of an OS.
So Windows Mobile 6.x was mostly a flashy shell. The light was on but nobody was home in that platform. So the result was that it was hard to make a
This time around, I think the big players learned their lesson. Keep the stuff under wraps, freedom is not profitable, restrictions are. It's annoying.
There is no reason we don't have decent GP mobile computer that's not tethered to a manufacturer and/or carrier. I mean no reason technologically. So the big players are probably actively quashing any attempts to bring something game changing to market, because they like the game exactly as it is.
Meanwhile, Microsoft and Intel are slowly but surely linkin
Re:HULK REALLY MAD! (Score:4, Funny)
Perhaps that's why they disabled the Bixby button.
Do they have approval from the Bixby family to use that designation?
Also the Hulk reference to the Bixby button is closer than you may first guess, Bill Bixby was one actor in the TV series The Incredible Hulk [wikipedia.org].
Push the Bixby button - get Lou Ferrigno to show up in green.
Perhaps an S7? (Score:2)
I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can and then wait to see what they do next instead of getting the 8.
I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can...
I'm going to upgrade from an S4 and will get an S7 for something like $250* less than the current retail price in 6 weeks or so.
why not try something like a OnePlus 3T?
I won't buy a phone without a microsd card slot, but other than that they look like a really good phone at a good price. If they offer a model with external storage the next time I'm in the market, I will consider them.
* Local money, not $US
why not try something like a OnePlus 3T?
I won't buy a phone without a microsd card slot, but other than that they look like a really good phone at a good price. If they offer a model with external storage the next time I'm in the market, I will consider them.
* Local money, not $US
He suggested you look at "something like a OnePlus 3T" not just the 3T model or OnePlus . There are dozens of Android vendors and models with about every combination of specs and features one might want. It would serve you well to at least glance over whats out there instead of blindly picking up another Galaxy version
Re: (Score:3)
In modern horror movies, the zombies moan 'flagship' where they used to moan 'brains.'
I got a CAT S60 last time. Only bad thing on that device is the cameras, otherwise it seems to do what it promises. It do have an IR camera, but (un)fortunately the images are quite fuzzy. They are probably intentionally fuzzy to prevent military applications and revealing nudes.
No reason.. (Score:5, Interesting)
No reason to ever buy a Galaxy S8, then.
Fuck that shit.
Re:No reason.. (Score:4)
Re:No reason.. (Score:4)
>"Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying."
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is almost irresistible for companies to gain the power to force their agenda on people and then NOT use that power. The only thing that keeps it in check is severe customer backlash (which rarely happens) and hacking (which the companies try to fight endlessly). Samsung is probably no worse than any other typical company. Google is certainly not immune to it- they have all kinds of artificial limitations in Android that favor their own agendas, too. Crap, even their web search page is full of it ("Oh, I see you are not using us as your default search engine." "Oh, I see you are not using Chrome..." dismiss it as much as you like, it will come right back next time or perhaps next week). As does Apple, Microsoft, Adobe, etc, etc.
Re:No reason.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Fuck that shit.
Seconded. But this blunder is easy to undo, and Samsung has a history of responding correctly to criticism. In their own interest obviously, but just a little less arrogant than a couple of Silicon Valley operations I could mention. An example: correctly chose not to follow (courageously!) in Apple's footsteps re the stereo jack. Another example: the sdcard slot stayed. Well, we never got the removable battery back, but I understand why... just so long as it stays repairable as opposed to glued in so insanely that replacing the battery amounts to refurbishing. I will predict that, with widespread condemnation of this stupid, arrogant infringement of the right to use the thing you bought, Samsung will back down and do the right thing.
Should they wisely see the light and do the right thing, I would say that on the whole Samsung will gain trust compared to this incident never having happened. On the other hand, if they stick to their guns on this, that that's enough to flip me. In that case, fuck that shit, there are lots of good Android phones out there, and I will pick one that does not wave an attractive feature in my face then take it away.
Future Samsung press release : The lagging S8 sales are obviously from the Note 7 debacle, and we need to reduce user functionality to only samsung approved software and functions. It's for your safety.
Re: I can't believe I'm defending Samsung... (Score:2, Insightful)
The problem was they could reprogram it but the devs BLOCKED it just to be asses.
Re: (Score:3)
If the vendor specifically has to break the ability to remap a button; this fairly strongly implies that it was otherwise possible; and the only reason it is impossible now is because they don't want it to happen.
People tend not to feel the same way about fixed-function buttons in weaker devices because the limitations are more architectural than deliberate(and, if only thanks to a couple of decades of co
thanks to a couple of decades of convergent evolution, there is often a reasonably sane quasi-default layout.
Actually, the default for DVR is insane. There is no good reason to have a stop button right next to play/pause when you almost never want that. Just lose the stop button. I mean, what does it do that pause, eject and power don't already cover? Or at least, place it well away from the useful buttons.
They can do whatever they want with the product they build, if you don't like it then don't buy it.
Small wonder there is a slow pileup of failed "open" smartphone endeavours, you're all just going to keep buying Samsung's products anyway, sure you'll whine that the newly introduced dedicated hardware button can't be reprogrammed but it's not that big of a deal and as that time passes Samsung gets further and further ahead and open/free alternatives become less and less of a possibility.
Your freedoms are slo
Re: (Score:3)
Do you [complain] that you can't reprogram the Play and Stop buttons on your DVD Player?
Why, yes I do. Next question.
GP doesn't, because Apple does his thinking for him.
Not only are they geniuses, they have proxy-geniuses located in retail outlets right near your home.
At least pick realistic examples. The buttons on my DVD player (or Blu Ray) are probably on a good place. Besides I'd be using a remote control and almost never use them. I'd love a remote that I could move the buttons around or at least reassign them. There are remotes that have screens and you can do that but then you lose the tactile touch that lets you use the remote without taking your eyes off the screen.
When it comes to assigning a button to a service that not everyone will use then it's a waste of
Flash another ROM (Score:2, Insightful)
So just flash another ROM into the phone and do what you want with it. How hard is that?
Re:Flash another ROM (Score:4, Insightful)
Samsung locks their bootloaders. In three years of ownership, I was never able to flash a custom ROM on my Galaxy S4, as no one was ever able to crack the bootloader. I just checked on the xda forums. Still not cracked to this day.
So, to answer your question, it's very hard.
I'm not sure where you checked on the XDA forums, but it obviously wasn't the dedicated sections for the Galaxy S4 which is filled with custom roms, for several different variants of the S4:
https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s4
My wife's S4 has run Cyanogenmod for years, and now runs LinageOS.
Sorry, I guess I should have been more specific. There are a few variants of the S4. I'm taking about the Verizon version. It originally shipped with an unlocked bootloader when it first came out. Samsung then updated it with a locked bootloader and it has never been cracked. By the time I got mine it had already been patched with the locked bootloader.
You must not have the Verizon version then. See my reply above.
Re: Flash another ROM (Score:3)
It might be a Verizon S4... VZW takes bootloader-locking 'evil' to creative new heights (lows?).
Apparently, when the Note 4 came out, Verizon actually paid extra to Samsung for them to protect the Sprint version's bootloader the same way (Sprint itself was indifferent) just to make sure there wouldn't be another CDMA model with easy-to-unlock bootloader. From what I recall, the Verizon model of one of Samsung's earlier phones could be cracked by flashing a Sprint bootloader to the Verizon phone... it tempor
Yes, it was the Verizon variant. It initially shipped with an unlocked bootloader, but an early update locked it for good. When I got mine it was already locked.
It was especially annoying to me because not only had I run custom ROMs, I had made my own ROMs with every one of my previous smartphones going back to my T-Mobile Wing running Windows Mobile 6.1.
It was half a phone to me.
Yeah I totally wish I'd never given my S3 to my sister.
Not hard at all (Score:2)
Phones aren't like windows PCs. You can't just go to Samsung's website and pull drivers down. For a flagship like the S8 you probably will be able to find a ROM before long though. Try that with a cheaper phone like an LG D415 or Blu R1 HD...
Especially with Samsung's later phones, even if it doesn't "legally" void the warranty, it blows the fuse bits in the "Knox' subsystems, and after that not only do they consider the warranty void; the phone will no longer complete some secure transactions like Samsung Pay, and a few other things get disabled IIRC.
So, rooting one kind of cripples it from being a "normal" Samsung phone in that its trust chain is no longer intact even if the warranty thing isn't an issue.
Screw the Corporate Overlords! (Score:4)
The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening
The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening
To you.
To me, too.
But not to most, which is why consumers continue to buy the devices no matter how much c ontrol over them they lose.
Originally you could remap the button (Score:2)
Guess someone was able to remap the Bixby button on demo S8 unit in Best Buy. So it isn't that Samsung blocked it from the beginning , they explicitly removed right before launch which is d-bag move.
http://www.androidauthority.co... [androidauthority.com]
walled garden! walled garden! ermagerhd!!!!!! (Score:2)
