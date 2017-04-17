Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Samsung Blocks Ability To Remap Galaxy S8's Bixby Button

Posted by BeauHD from the where-there's-a-will-there's-a-way dept.
A Samsung representative confirmed today via Twitter that the company has blocked the ability for users to remap the Bixby hardware button on the Galaxy S8. For soon-to-be Galaxy S8 owners, the news will come as a disappointment, especially since the Bixby voice assistant in English has been delayed and will not be fully functional when units starting shipping later this week. ZDNet reports: XDA Developers first reported a Galaxy S8 firmware update blocked the ability to remap the button to perform a variety of tasks. Before, the button could even be remapped to launch Google Assistant. It's not clear if Samsung will ever support remapping the button. A representative for Samsung tweeted: "Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support."

  • where's the PC of Mobile Computing? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:13PM (#54252953)

    These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?

    We need the freedom to program these things as we, the users, see fit. When will we finally have our freedom again?

    • When will we finally have our freedom again?

      When there's sufficient demand.

    • These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?

      Nexus and Pixel phones.

      • >>"These things are computers; where is the PC of mobile computing?"

        >"Nexus and Pixel phones."

        I think it kinda died with the Nexus 5 if the comparison is openness AND great value. And now Nexus is completely gone, replaced with Pixel which is just as expensive as all the other phones out there.... although at least more open.

    • We were well on our way towards getting it until Microsoft decided to kill off Windows Mobile for a replacement that was inferior to, and 2+ years behind, every other mobile platform at the time (instead of 5+ years ahead).

      If "Windows Phone" (a/k/a Danger Sidekick OS, ported to C# & dotnet compact framework) had never existed & Samsung's latest & greatest phone today ran Hypothetical Windows Mobile 14 instead, upgrading your old Hypothetical WinMo 12 device to WinMo 14 would be like upgrading an

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        You never tried to develop for Windows Mobile.

        I tried, and I found that there were a lot of API calls that weren't implemented in the OS - for stuff that I needed. I had to get people to implement an alternative solution on the devices to solve the problem that had to be solved - added cost for the project just because Microsoft provided an empty shell of an OS.

        So Windows Mobile 6.x was mostly a flashy shell. The light was on but nobody was home in that platform. So the result was that it was hard to make a

    • This time around, I think the big players learned their lesson. Keep the stuff under wraps, freedom is not profitable, restrictions are. It's annoying.

      There is no reason we don't have decent GP mobile computer that's not tethered to a manufacturer and/or carrier. I mean no reason technologically. So the big players are probably actively quashing any attempts to bring something game changing to market, because they like the game exactly as it is.

      Meanwhile, Microsoft and Intel are slowly but surely linkin

  • I'm upgrading soon from an S5 - I wonder if I should get a 7 while I still can and then wait to see what they do next instead of getting the 8.

  • No reason.. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DiSKiLLeR ( 17651 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:24PM (#54253019) Homepage Journal

    No reason to ever buy a Galaxy S8, then.

    Fuck that shit.

    • Re:No reason.. (Score:4)

      by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:28PM (#54253043)
      You get my non-existent mod point. People need to stay away from things that allow them to do what they want to do with it. How many people would actually bother to make the change? Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying.

      • Re:No reason.. (Score:4)

        by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:37PM (#54253081)

        >"Why is Samsung scared of the possibility? It's annoying."

        Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is almost irresistible for companies to gain the power to force their agenda on people and then NOT use that power. The only thing that keeps it in check is severe customer backlash (which rarely happens) and hacking (which the companies try to fight endlessly). Samsung is probably no worse than any other typical company. Google is certainly not immune to it- they have all kinds of artificial limitations in Android that favor their own agendas, too. Crap, even their web search page is full of it ("Oh, I see you are not using us as your default search engine." "Oh, I see you are not using Chrome..." dismiss it as much as you like, it will come right back next time or perhaps next week). As does Apple, Microsoft, Adobe, etc, etc.

    • Re:No reason.. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Tough Love ( 215404 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:20PM (#54253323)

      Fuck that shit.

      Seconded. But this blunder is easy to undo, and Samsung has a history of responding correctly to criticism. In their own interest obviously, but just a little less arrogant than a couple of Silicon Valley operations I could mention. An example: correctly chose not to follow (courageously!) in Apple's footsteps re the stereo jack. Another example: the sdcard slot stayed. Well, we never got the removable battery back, but I understand why... just so long as it stays repairable as opposed to glued in so insanely that replacing the battery amounts to refurbishing. I will predict that, with widespread condemnation of this stupid, arrogant infringement of the right to use the thing you bought, Samsung will back down and do the right thing.

      Should they wisely see the light and do the right thing, I would say that on the whole Samsung will gain trust compared to this incident never having happened. On the other hand, if they stick to their guns on this, that that's enough to flip me. In that case, fuck that shit, there are lots of good Android phones out there, and I will pick one that does not wave an attractive feature in my face then take it away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by merky1 ( 83978 )

      Future Samsung press release : The lagging S8 sales are obviously from the Note 7 debacle, and we need to reduce user functionality to only samsung approved software and functions. It's for your safety.

  • Flash another ROM (Score:2, Insightful)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 )

    So just flash another ROM into the phone and do what you want with it. How hard is that?

    • Re:Flash another ROM (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:47PM (#54253159)
      Considering most people purchase their phones from a locked carrier, kinda hard.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by toadlife ( 301863 )

      Samsung locks their bootloaders. In three years of ownership, I was never able to flash a custom ROM on my Galaxy S4, as no one was ever able to crack the bootloader. I just checked on the xda forums. Still not cracked to this day.

      So, to answer your question, it's very hard.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm not sure where you checked on the XDA forums, but it obviously wasn't the dedicated sections for the Galaxy S4 which is filled with custom roms, for several different variants of the S4:

        https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s4

        My wife's S4 has run Cyanogenmod for years, and now runs LinageOS.

        • Sorry, I guess I should have been more specific. There are a few variants of the S4. I'm taking about the Verizon version. It originally shipped with an unlocked bootloader when it first came out. Samsung then updated it with a locked bootloader and it has never been cracked. By the time I got mine it had already been patched with the locked bootloader.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Yeah I totally wish I'd never given my S3 to my sister.

    • if you can find a ROM that supports the S8's radio. WiFi, hardware accelerated graphics, GPS, etc, etc. Difficultly: The S8 Just launched.

      Phones aren't like windows PCs. You can't just go to Samsung's website and pull drivers down. For a flagship like the S8 you probably will be able to find a ROM before long though. Try that with a cheaper phone like an LG D415 or Blu R1 HD...

    • Especially with Samsung's later phones, even if it doesn't "legally" void the warranty, it blows the fuse bits in the "Knox' subsystems, and after that not only do they consider the warranty void; the phone will no longer complete some secure transactions like Samsung Pay, and a few other things get disabled IIRC.

      So, rooting one kind of cripples it from being a "normal" Samsung phone in that its trust chain is no longer intact even if the warranty thing isn't an issue.

  • Screw the Corporate Overlords! (Score:4)

    by jediborg ( 4808835 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:49PM (#54253169)
    This is why i won't buy a locked-down smartphone running Android anymore. These are designed to obey their creators, not their masters, which should rightfully be the users.

    The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The quickening pace at which we are losing control over our own devices that we presumably own is frightening

      To you.

      To me, too.

      But not to most, which is why consumers continue to buy the devices no matter how much c ontrol over them they lose.

  • Guess someone was able to remap the Bixby button on demo S8 unit in Best Buy. So it isn't that Samsung blocked it from the beginning , they explicitly removed right before launch which is d-bag move.

    http://www.androidauthority.co... [androidauthority.com]

