Russia Wants To Send A Gun-Shooting Robot To The ISS

Posted by EditorDavid
"Just in time for the rise in global military tensions, Russian officials have released video that's sure to calm fears all around: a death dealing humanoid robot that shoots handguns." An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: Posted to Twitter on Friday by Russia's deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, the video shows the country's space robot FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) accurately shooting twin pistols in a scene chillingly similar to images from The Terminator. But rather than being displayed as a not-so-subtle warning to the entire human population of the planet, Rogozin instead claims via Facebook that it's just a demonstration of the robot's dexterity and use of algorithms to execute tasks.
CNET quotes Russia's deputy prime minister as saying "We are not creating a Terminator, but artificial intelligence that will be of great practical significance in a lot of spheres." Russia plans to deploy the robot on the International Space Station by 2021, Mashable reports, adding "Hopefully, the robot's arrival on the ISS will come sans life-snuffing weaponry, which is pretty much the opposite of the intent behind creating a peaceful international space station shared by the world's super powers in the first place."

  • I'm pretty sure they still have some NR-23 autocannons in a warehouse somewhere if they'll ever feel the need to weaponize the robot. ;)

  • This was a missed opportunity to call the robot FEDORA. The acronym was tortured enough, but for no reason. That'd raise the question... does it run Linux?

    Because the press gave a big yawn when they announced this

    FEDOR was displayed last year drilling into a pile of cinderblocks and touted as an assistant to astronauts during space travel.

  • for a moment there I had my hopes up as I misread that as them deploying it against ISIS. We must actually be pretty close to being able to deploy remotely controlled ground infantry to deal with them. I hate the idea that robots would dehumanise war so that those that instigate it feel no consequences, but in the case of ISIS I would put my moral beliefs to one side.

  • RoboGunslingers from Outerspace!

    Humanity shall endure! ;)

  • Prelude to hurling rocks from space?

  • In the video it was just shown holding some pistols and shooting them at some targets. Very little body movement, didn't walk anywhere. Looked like a locked down animatronic (hydraulic powered robot) from a theme park (I should know, I used to design them - theme parks).

    While the reality of it might be much more impressive, I didn't see it on (this) video. However, there was a link on the page which led me to some official footage (after there was a leak) of Boston Dynamics' fantastic (and scary!) wheeled/l

