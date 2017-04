Religion Meets Virtual Reality: Christianity-Themed VR Demo Scheduled For Easter

"Anyone looking to experience God in a brand new way will soon have his or her chance -- virtually," writes NBC News, reporting on "a new immersive faith-based virtual reality experience ...part of a larger project created by L. Michelle Media called Mission VR." An anonymous reader writes:But one reverend told NBC that VR worlds could be dangerous because they "may take people from community and from the incarnational aspects of Christian life... [W]e always run a very serious risk that the medium overtakes the message... What we must do is guard against the use of technology through market logic where people become brands and all things spiritual become commoditized."