G.SKILL Hits 4500MHz With All-New Trident Z DDR4-4333MHz 16GB Memory Kit (betanews.com) 12
BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: G.SKILL is a respected RAM maker, and the company is constantly pushing the envelope. Today, it announced a new DDR4-4333MHz 16GB Memory Kit (2x8GB) -- the first ever. While that alone is very cool, the company is bragging about what it accomplished with it -- an overclock that hit 4500MHz using an Intel Core i5-7600K processor paired with an ASUS ROG Maximus IX Apex motherboard. Pricing and availability for this kit is unknown at this time. With that said, it will probably be quite expensive. What we do know, however, its that the insane overclock to 4500MHz is for real. This was achieved using timings of CL19-19-19-39 in dual channel, which resulted in read/write of 55/65GB/s and copy speed of 52GB/s.
Holy crap, betanews is still around? (Score:2)
I had no idea.
Also that's some criminally fast memory, shame they are only 8GB sticks and shame it's about 70% more expensive than it was 7 months ago.
I'm literally not upgrading anything due to this, I can take 20% but this has become ridiculous. Count me out of the upgrade game.
AMD? (Score:2)
Why does this have an AMD tag on it. It's an i5.
RAM has caught up with CPU speeds? (Score:2)
Back in the old days, RAM was clocked at the same speed as the CPU, so RAM could be accessed with a minimum of wait cycles. Then speeds diverged, making various levels of cache necessary.
Does the advertised 4.2 GHz speed mean we're back to RAM that's synchronized with the CPU? Or is the issue more complex than that? The 19-19-19-39 timing mentioned suggests that it is, but TFA is light on detail.
