US Navy Bans Vaping On Ships

The U.S. Navy announced today that it will no longer allow sailors to use electronic cigarettes on ships, following several reports of explosives and injuries. ABC News reports: Naval commanders said in a statement Friday that the temporary electronic cigarette policy aims to protect sailors and the fleet. It starts next month. Officials cited overheated batteries in vaping equipment as the problem. Explosions have led to fires, first-degree burns and facial disfigurement. During a recent eight-month stretch, 12 incidents put sailors out of work for a combined 77 days. Injuries also restricted some to light duty for a total of five months.

US Navy Bans Vaping On Ships

  • The bigger fish they should be frying should be the "crippling construction defects" affecting their newer ships [consortiumnews.com]other than focusing on minor issues like vaping in my opinion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Cancer is a bigger health problem than hemorrhoids. Does that mean you want big pharma to stop working on hemorrhoids cream and focus all their energy on cancer?

      Maybe there's room for common sense and picking low-hanging fruit is part of it.

  • Why not, I dunno, sell government approved vape pens in the commissary? From what I've read, most of the incidents with vaping are from people trying to "soup up" their vape machines. This amounts to banning Honda Civics on base because a few ill informed morons cause them to ignite by modifying them in ways they don't really understand.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      My guess is that it's a result of the endless race to see who can pump the most watts into a sub-ohm coil with the cheapest cells they can find. There's a point at which it turns into something like shorting out a lithium battery.

  • I wish they would ban this in my workplace. It's smoking, lite, isn't it?
  • The vapers I run across seem to have the attitude of "it ain't tobacco, nobody has proved it hurts anyone, lets see how much of this shit I can put into the air".

    None of my friends vape, and I'll never be friends with a vaper.

    Then again, I'm 58 and have yet to run into a vaper over 30. Don't trust anyone under 30 someone famous almost said 40 years ago.

