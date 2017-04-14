US Navy Bans Vaping On Ships (go.com) 56
The U.S. Navy announced today that it will no longer allow sailors to use electronic cigarettes on ships, following several reports of explosives and injuries. ABC News reports: Naval commanders said in a statement Friday that the temporary electronic cigarette policy aims to protect sailors and the fleet. It starts next month. Officials cited overheated batteries in vaping equipment as the problem. Explosions have led to fires, first-degree burns and facial disfigurement. During a recent eight-month stretch, 12 incidents put sailors out of work for a combined 77 days. Injuries also restricted some to light duty for a total of five months.
They should be "frying" bigger fish...
The bigger fish they should be frying should be the "crippling construction defects" affecting their newer ships [consortiumnews.com]other than focusing on minor issues like vaping in my opinion.
Cancer is a bigger health problem than hemorrhoids. Does that mean you want big pharma to stop working on hemorrhoids cream and focus all their energy on cancer?
Maybe there's room for common sense and picking low-hanging fruit is part of it.
Re:
Dumb
Why not, I dunno, sell government approved vape pens in the commissary? From what I've read, most of the incidents with vaping are from people trying to "soup up" their vape machines. This amounts to banning Honda Civics on base because a few ill informed morons cause them to ignite by modifying them in ways they don't really understand.
Re:
My guess is that it's a result of the endless race to see who can pump the most watts into a sub-ohm coil with the cheapest cells they can find. There's a point at which it turns into something like shorting out a lithium battery.
No, they are just holding them wrong.
Maybe the Navy is also concerned about the health effects of nicotine vapors
Yes, I'm sure this is the reason...
or the effects of the vapors on sensitive gear.
The navy is concerned about minuscule amounts of water vapor on ships? We are totally fucked. Next you'll tell me they are running Windows on their battleships...
The Navy doesn't want vaping, and they don't have to justify it to you or anyone else.
They certainly don't have to justify it to me but, if I were knowingly sending kids off to their potential death, I'd sure as fuck let them engage in a calming activity that in no way affects their acute performance.
as civilians we automatically outrank everyone in the military
You must be one of those "customer is always right" people
This amounts to banning Honda Civics on base because a few ill informed morons cause them to ignite by modifying them in ways they don't really understand.
What an idiotic analogy. It's not the same at all, and only an idiot would think it was.
In fact, it is almost exactly the same, with the caveat that some of these vapes are just garbage to begin with. If you buy the cheapest possible vape off eBay, you can expect it to have no or inadequate current or thermal protection, which makes it dangerous. And of the ones which do have any kind of protection, virtually none of them have caught on fire without being modified first.
Nicotine isn't carginogenic, Einstein
Says you. Science, on the other hand, says otherwise.
Nicotine is a known risk factor for cancer development and has been shown to alter gene expression in cells and tissue upon exposure.
[...]
This study reveals previously unknown consequences of nicotine stress on the transcriptome of normal breast epithelial cells and provides insight into the underlying biological influence of nicotine on normal cells, marking the foundation for future studies.
Read the study here:
http://journals.plos.org/ploso... [plos.org]
The primary antisocial aspects of smoking have nothing to do with health effects and are still very present in vaping.
The primary antisocial aspect of smoking is the risk of cancer from second hand smoke. While the risk is very small, it is really not acceptable to raise some other person's cancer risk simply to feed one's addiction. It's not even for convenience! Just stupidity. The secondary antisocial aspect is the odor that others have to put up with. While I know intellectually that they have all kinds of scented bullshit for people to vape, I have never actually smelled any of it, and I see people vaping all the time