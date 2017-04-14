Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


FriendlyElec Releases $40 NanoPi K2 Board That Competes With ODROID-C2, Raspberry Pi 3

DeathByLlama writes: The single board computer market, broken wide-open just a few years ago by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, continues to flourish today as FriendELEC releases their $40 NanoPi K2 board. This SBC packs a 1.5 GHz 64-bit quad core Amlogic S905 processor, and paired with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and the Mali-450MP GPU, it is able to stream 4K at 60 FPS. Add in gigabit ethernet, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR (and a remote!), eMMC compatibility, a familiar GPIO header, and a $40 price tag, and you end up with some stiff competition for other market leaders like Hardkernel's ODROID-C2 and Raspberry Pi's flagship Pi 3. The release is clearly in early phases with Ubuntu images and house-sold eMMC modules still on their way. It's amazing to see such strong competition in this market -- and with so many sub-$100, incredibly capable SBC options, which will choose?

FriendlyElec Releases $40 NanoPi K2 Board That Competes With ODROID-C2, Raspberry Pi 3

  • I've recent purchased a couple of Android TV box for usage as digital signage. They had the the same specs with the same price. But they came with a case and power supply. Why doesn't some Chinese manufacture make a vanilla Android box that is hacker friendly? Let us easily the OS as we see fit.

