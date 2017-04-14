FriendELEC Releases $40 NanoPi K2 Board That Competes With ODROID-C2, Raspberry Pi 3 (cnx-software.com) 34
DeathByLlama writes: The single board computer market, broken wide-open just a few years ago by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, continues to flourish today as FriendELEC releases their $40 NanoPi K2 board. This SBC packs a 1.5 GHz 64-bit quad core Amlogic S905 processor, and paired with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and the Mali-450MP GPU, it is able to stream 4K at 60 FPS. Add in gigabit ethernet, onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR (and a remote!), eMMC compatibility, a familiar GPIO header, and a $40 price tag, and you end up with some stiff competition for other market leaders like Hardkernel's ODROID-C2 and Raspberry Pi's flagship Pi 3. The release is clearly in early phases with Ubuntu images and house-sold eMMC modules still on their way. It's amazing to see such strong competition in this market -- and with so many sub-$100, incredibly capable SBC options, which will choose?
Next step (Score:2)
These little ARM boards are great but, I'd love to see some super cheap ARM/FPGA boards become available. Something like a Zybo but in the $50 price range with just enough FPGA fabric to offload tasks that the CPU is abysmal at. The RPI brought embedded computing to the masses and it's been great but, a $50 ARM board with an FPGA could bring some flavor of High Level Synthesis (and AXI) to the masses. That's whole new level of nerdiness and enables a proper next generation type of hobby embedded stuff.
I've seen the ZynqBerry and it's the right idea but, it's still too expensive and not quite what I'm thinking. I'd like to see a 99% open source ARM/FPGA board appear and have an entire ecosystem develop around it such that it makes Vivado look like a clunky dinosaur.
A Pi clone is just a cheaper Pi. Nothing we really haven't seen before.
Now, FriendlyElec's Neo series is a bit more interesting... 40mm x 40mm, no GPU... sort of a riff on the Pi Zero, but not a slavish clone and with more port options (ethernet/full-USB on one, WiFi/camera on another, etc). I've got a couple of them running around the house in places a Pi would be overkill, but a Pi Zero would require extra components.
But it has Mali. That's a big fail unless you want to use it as a little server, for which you'd want SATA or USB3. Which it doesn't have.
Why don't you just disable wifi in the settings.
I'd happily pay $5 more for a SATA port (Score:2)
Waiting for my ExpressoBINs to arrive.
(I had 16Meg in my 386SX rig back in the day.)
Ee, when I were a lad I 'ad 32K and I were grateful for it.
Wow, you had the expensive memory upgrade hey?
Of course they did, because I just got my RPI3 yesterday, and I had been hemming and hawing for months about what device to get for an HTPC. Decided on PI3 for software and community support, so while this one looks real nice spec-wise, I might still have gone with the PI had I seen this one first. My initial impressions of the RPI3 is that it's surprisingly responsive for such a modest machine. It'd probably be usable as a primary desktop for most non-gamers. I've only played with it for a short time,
Specs (Score:1)
The specs of this new NanoPi are closer to the specs of the Odroid than to those of the RPi. NanoPi and Odroid have Gigabit Ethernet (and NanoPi has wireless on top of that), the RPi only has 10/100 Ethernet (internally connected to the USB interface) and wireless.
Raspberry Pi Specs:
SoC: Broadcom BCM2837
CPU: 4× ARM Cortex-A53, 1.2GHz
GPU: Broadcom VideoCore IV
RAM: 1GB LPDDR2 (900 MHz)
Networking: 10/100 Ethernet, 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1 Classic, Bluetooth Low Energy
Storage: microSD
GPIO: 40-pin header, populated
Ports: HDMI, 3.5mm analogue audio-video jack, 4× USB 2.0, Ethernet, Camera Serial Interface (CSI), Display Serial Interface (DSI)
Odroid C2 Specs:
* Amlogic ARM® Cortex®-A53(ARMv8) 1.5Ghz quad core CPUs
* Mali-450 GPU (3 Pixel-processors + 2 Vertex shader processors)
* 2Gbyte DDR3 SDRAM
* Gigabit Ethernet
* HDMI 2.0 4K/60Hz display
* H.265 4K/60FPS and H.264 4K/30FPS capable VPU
* 40pin GPIOs + 7pin I2S
* eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage slot / UHS-1 SDR50 MicroSD Card slot
* USB 2.0 Host x 4, USB OTG x 1 (power + data capable)
* Infrared(IR) Receiver
* Ubuntu 16.04 or Android 5.1 Lollipop based on Kernel 3.14LTS
FriendELEC NanoPi:
SoC – Amlogic S905 quad core cortex-A53 processor @ 1.5 GHz with penta core Mali-450MP GPU
System Memory – 2GB DDR3
Storage – eMMC module socket, micro SD slot
Video Output – HDMI 2.0 up to 4K @ 60 Hz
Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek RTL8211F), 802.11 b/g/n WiFi + Bluetooth 4.0 (AP6212 module) with chip antenna + IPX connector
USB – 4x USB 2.0 host ports (GL825G USB hub) + micro USB OTG port for power and adata
Expansion Header
40-pin header with GPIO, I2C, UART, ADC, PWM, SPDIF, and CVBS
7-pin I2S interface
Debugging – 4-pin Serial console port (3.3V)
Misc – Status & power LEDs, IR receiver, power key (populated)
Power Supply – 5V/2A DC input via 4.0×1.7mm power barrel, or micro USB port
Dimensions – 85 x 56mm
which will choose? (Score:2)
Does it have any binary blobs? (Score:2)
If it can be controlled completely by Free Software then it becomes interesting. If there are any binary blobs -- or worse, blobs that cannot be replaced due to DRM -- then it's utterly worthless.
If it can be controlled completely by Free Software then it becomes interesting. If there are any binary blobs -- or worse, blobs that cannot be replaced due to DRM -- then it's utterly worthless.
That's a foolish thing to say. Most users have binary blobs, and still manage to get worth out of their devices.
On the other hand, what it is IMO is completely uninteresting, because we already have multiple options which have binary blobs, like Raspberry Pi or Pine A64+. (Banana Pi is an unreliable POS, or I would have mentioned it.)
AFAIK you can use it as headless server with free software only right now with a bit of google fu. There is a guy balbes150 (on cnx and armbian etc), who works for a company I've forgotten the name of that is bringing s905 and s905x support to the mainline kernel. He has a presentation of his efforts somwhere on youtube.
No x265 support (Score:2)
These are surplus s905 chips that nobody wants to use anymore, as they've move on to updated SoCs with x265 support.
Still, this might be slick to build a MAME tabletop arcade box.
Why is 4k video important? (Score:3)
It amuses me how all these SBCs advertize decoding high definition video. Of all the things I can think of to do with a Pi--robotics, remote sensing, UAVs, etc--decoding video is just not on my radar. Besides that I tried using a Pi once for a XBMC/Kodi box and found the experience to be lacking. 1080p video did play just fine most of the time until something crashed.
These devices can be used for amazingly cool projects. But I suspect 90% of them end up in the bottoms of drawers. I've got 4 in a drawer myself, waiting for time to use them in some cool project some day. In the meantime another more powerful one comes along.
Can anyone tell me if this board or any board (BBB maybe?) contains power management, such as suspend and resume, power on or wake on a schedule, etc? For remote sensing that is really what I need.
Re: (Score:2)
I've got a raspberry pi3 plugged into an Xbox One TV Tuner running TVHeadend. It records all my tv shows for me onto my Western Digital Mycloud. I can watch them from any phone, tablet or TV in the house. I don't have it cutting out the commercials because it would bog it down so much...