Zelda: Breath of the Wild Is Now the Fastest-Selling Nintendo Launch Title of All Time (theverge.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: It's no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, a console that just had its strongest U.S. opening ever for the company. But managing to sell more copies than consoles that can actually play it? That's what's happened in the U.S., amazingly -- Nintendo just announced that it sold 906,000 Switch consoles in March along with 925,000 copies of Breath of the Wild. The Wii U version moved almost 460,000 units on top of that, making for total sales of over 1.3 million. Breath of the Wild is now the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title of all time and the fastest-selling Legend of Zelda game ever. Nintendo says it thinks the Switch attach rate of more than 100 percent might be explained by people who bought a limited edition version to collect and a regular version to actually play, though another possibility is that some bought the game before they could find the console itself in stock.
Ender's game (Score:2)
Haven't played it but looks closest I've seen to the game Ender played on his tablet.
In my case, (Score:2)
I reserved BotW a few weeks before launch but never got a reservation on the Switch. Then the night of March 2nd I found a bundle-only console for sale online that included BotW. So naturally I opened one copy to play and I have a "sealed in box" copy to keep (neither are "special" or "limited" in any way). I probably should have just returned the extra back to amazon but didn't for no particular reason.
Not sure if that explains the greater than 1:1 attach rate but it could be part of it.
Um, it's the only one worth buying? (Score:2)
I pre-ordered a Switch and did get a handful of the other titles out there. But let's face it everyone: This was planned hook-line-and-sinker style. On top of a new platform and into the gaming style of Zelda or not --- it's a great game, but the only worthy title out there that has zero competition. I'm not surprised it beat any tracked sales records. What else was everyone going to get excited about?
Wonder if Mario Kart in a few weeks will surpass? Because after that, we're all going to be waiting