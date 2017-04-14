Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics AI Technology

A New Survey Shows Consumers Are Not That Freaked Out By Tech (fastcompany.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the plans-for-tomorrow dept.
Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, asked 2,000 "leading edge" consumers in the U.S. whether they were excited to welcome our robot overlords or terrified of them. A report on FastCompany adds: Some of their findings go against conventional wisdom, like the belief that consumers are scared about the future. Turns out 80 percent said they are excited about changes in technology. Some 78 percent feel more powerful and in control of their lives thanks to the support from smart machines, artificial intelligence, and robotics. There is some anxiety about the incursion of tech into our lives, with over 40 percent reporting that they are scared about changes to the economy, society, culture, and the government. Despite that, 64 percent of them still expect that the world will be better in 10 years than it is today.

A New Survey Shows Consumers Are Not That Freaked Out By Tech

  • All people really care about is will Skynet finally be the leader that delivers on its campaign promises, or will it just fold to special interests once it takes power?
  • I think humans have forgotten that the Earth doesn't give a damn about you and that just because you can post something that doesn't mean it changes anything other than perception and maybe influence social Darwinism. So, people have become docile with new tech and joking say "It's 1984," knowing lack of privacy and product control has gone to hell, which is fine as long as the ice doesn't melt and they get to have the latest iPhone.
  • The vast majority of 'consumers' have no idea what's going on 'under the hood' of the hardware and software tech they're using and how the corporations that tech interacts with (or 'is ultimately controlled by', if you prefer), and if they did have a thorough understanding I guarantee you they'd be far less than 'happy' about it, they'd own less tech, and (with any luck at all) there'd be a strong outcry for vast, far-reaching reforms in the areas of product testing, product reliability, privacy, and securi
  • 2,000 "leading edge" consumers aren't scared of technology. Hmm. Talk about selecting the population for a survey so you get the results you are looking for.

    P.S. Dewey didn't beat Truman, even if the survey said he did.

  • Ask some folks that are long haul truckers if they are scared of new technologies. Ask racists grandmas if they are scared of new technologies. Hell, just ask people that aren't subscribers to a technology magazine if they are scared of new technologies!

