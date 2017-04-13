AI Programs Exhibit Racial and Gender Biases, Research Reveals (theguardian.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: An artificial intelligence tool that has revolutionized the ability of computers to interpret everyday language has been shown to exhibit striking gender and racial biases. The findings raise the specter of existing social inequalities and prejudices being reinforced in new and unpredictable ways as an increasing number of decisions affecting our everyday lives are ceded to automatons. In the past few years, the ability of programs such as Google Translate to interpret language has improved dramatically. These gains have been thanks to new machine learning techniques and the availability of vast amounts of online text data, on which the algorithms can be trained. However, as machines are getting closer to acquiring human-like language abilities, they are also absorbing the deeply ingrained biases concealed within the patterns of language use, the latest research reveals. Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath and a co-author, warned that AI has the potential to reinforce existing biases because, unlike humans, algorithms may be unequipped to consciously counteract learned biases. The research, published in the journal Science, focuses on a machine learning tool known as "word embedding," which is already transforming the way computers interpret speech and text.
Racists are quite hard to squash.
Specially when they adopt a social justice discourse, still judging everyone by their skin colors but having a nice "those are the nice guys" written over the darker portion of their 1930 skin color measure ruler.
This reminds me of a similar news story from a while back about how "reality was racist" because a lot of studies found that a lot of so-called stereotypes were, in fact - *gasp* - true.
Rather than accept that maybe the people they call "racist" are in fact rational beings, the study authors called out reality itself as racist.
"Murder", "rape", "robbery", "incarceration"... just a guess.
Exactly. Unfortunately, a lot of people training AI don't think about this stuff, and end up with shitty AI that simply reflects pre-existing biases.
Just like for regular humans. People almost never question the religion there were born with, or views on races and culture for that matter.
Could be easier said than done if the data is gigabytes of text. You have an algorithmic way of deleting racist data?
Right-handed people are dexterous, lefties are sinister.
In other words, we created AI in our image. (Score:1)
What could be more natural?
Not a problem with AI (Score:2)
Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath and a co-author, warned that AI has the potential to reinforce existing biases because, unlike humans, algorithms may be unequipped to consciously counteract learned biases.
"unlike some humans"
There, fixed that for you. Or even better: "like most humans".
Statistical learning does inferences based on what humans produced. If humans are crap, do not expect something better than crap. .
Human language is pretty biased. (Score:4, Informative)
Not seeing anything resembling a gender bias going back some 15-20 years here.