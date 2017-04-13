Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


AI Programs Exhibit Racial and Gender Biases, Research Reveals

Posted by BeauHD from the learned-behavior dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: An artificial intelligence tool that has revolutionized the ability of computers to interpret everyday language has been shown to exhibit striking gender and racial biases. The findings raise the specter of existing social inequalities and prejudices being reinforced in new and unpredictable ways as an increasing number of decisions affecting our everyday lives are ceded to automatons. In the past few years, the ability of programs such as Google Translate to interpret language has improved dramatically. These gains have been thanks to new machine learning techniques and the availability of vast amounts of online text data, on which the algorithms can be trained. However, as machines are getting closer to acquiring human-like language abilities, they are also absorbing the deeply ingrained biases concealed within the patterns of language use, the latest research reveals. Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath and a co-author, warned that AI has the potential to reinforce existing biases because, unlike humans, algorithms may be unequipped to consciously counteract learned biases. The research, published in the journal Science, focuses on a machine learning tool known as "word embedding," which is already transforming the way computers interpret speech and text.

  • Bias does not mean what the authors think it means.
  • "And the AI system was more likely to associate European American names with pleasant words such as “gift” or “happy”, while African American names were more commonly associated with unpleasant words." ...what were those unpleasant words?
  • There's a simple solution: fix the training data. The AI cannot learn about humans except through its training data. It doesn't interact with men or women and has no idea what those words represent, except in relation to the other words it was given. If we give it racist data, it will learn to be racist, as Microsoft's chat bot [wikipedia.org] learned last year. If we give it PC data, it will be PC. In the end it's the fault of whoever trained the program if it became biased.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Fwipp ( 1473271 )

      Exactly. Unfortunately, a lot of people training AI don't think about this stuff, and end up with shitty AI that simply reflects pre-existing biases.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

      Could be easier said than done if the data is gigabytes of text. You have an algorithmic way of deleting racist data?

  • ...has too much time on their hands.

