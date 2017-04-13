AI Programs Exhibit Racial and Gender Biases, Research Reveals

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: An artificial intelligence tool that has revolutionized the ability of computers to interpret everyday language has been shown to exhibit striking gender and racial biases. The findings raise the specter of existing social inequalities and prejudices being reinforced in new and unpredictable ways as an increasing number of decisions affecting our everyday lives are ceded to automatons. In the past few years, the ability of programs such as Google Translate to interpret language has improved dramatically. These gains have been thanks to new machine learning techniques and the availability of vast amounts of online text data, on which the algorithms can be trained. However, as machines are getting closer to acquiring human-like language abilities, they are also absorbing the deeply ingrained biases concealed within the patterns of language use, the latest research reveals. Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath and a co-author, warned that AI has the potential to reinforce existing biases because, unlike humans, algorithms may be unequipped to consciously counteract learned biases. The research, published in the journal Science, focuses on a machine learning tool known as "word embedding," which is already transforming the way computers interpret speech and text.

  • Uh, no. (Score:3)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @09:09PM (#54232131)
    Bias does not mean what the authors think it means.

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This reminds me of a similar news story from a while back about how "reality was racist" because a lot of studies found that a lot of so-called stereotypes were, in fact - *gasp* - true.

      Rather than accept that maybe the people they call "racist" are in fact rational beings, the study authors called out reality itself as racist.

  • "And the AI system was more likely to associate European American names with pleasant words such as “gift” or “happy”, while African American names were more commonly associated with unpleasant words." ...what were those unpleasant words?

  • Simple solution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by djinn6 ( 1868030 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @09:18PM (#54232175)
    There's a simple solution: fix the training data. The AI cannot learn about humans except through its training data. It doesn't interact with men or women and has no idea what those words represent, except in relation to the other words it was given. If we give it racist data, it will learn to be racist, as Microsoft's chat bot [wikipedia.org] learned last year. If we give it PC data, it will be PC. In the end it's the fault of whoever trained the program if it became biased.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Fwipp ( 1473271 )

      Exactly. Unfortunately, a lot of people training AI don't think about this stuff, and end up with shitty AI that simply reflects pre-existing biases.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lorinc ( 2470890 )

        Just like for regular humans. People almost never question the religion there were born with, or views on races and culture for that matter.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

      Could be easier said than done if the data is gigabytes of text. You have an algorithmic way of deleting racist data?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      As soon as you start deliberately manipulating the training data, your're introducing your own bias.

      Right-handed people are dexterous, lefties are sinister.
    • Then your AI is only good for making vagina hats. Real AI will kill everyone, and if it thinks whites are superior it will kill them first, so there is nothing to complain about.

  • ...has too much time on their hands.

  • Joanna Bryson, a computer scientist at the University of Bath and a co-author, warned that AI has the potential to reinforce existing biases because, unlike humans, algorithms may be unequipped to consciously counteract learned biases.

    "unlike some humans"

    There, fixed that for you. Or even better: "like most humans".

    Statistical learning does inferences based on what humans produced. If humans are crap, do not expect something better than crap. .

  • Human language is pretty biased. (Score:4, Informative)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @09:33PM (#54232221)
    Most spoken languages exhibit a lot of bias. For example, Deutsch means people or folk, and that lightly implies what is not Deutsch is not people. A lot of languages have that mindset, and it's not surprising. Language evolved during times when people had values we disagree with.
  • Last program I wrote solved Sudoku puzzles, written in Java (unemployed at the time). Before that it was a test suite for Qualcomm chips to ensure all the various subsystems kinda worked.. Before that was an 802.11 driver for a chip for a startup. Memory is fading, think before that I was testing BREW games on various handsets (pre-iPhone).

    Not seeing anything resembling a gender bias going back some 15-20 years here.

