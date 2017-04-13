Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


New Processors Are Now Blocked From Receiving Updates On Old Windows (arstechnica.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the unsupported-department-name dept.
halfEvilTech writes: Last year, Microsoft announced they were planning on blocking OS updates on newer Intel CPU's, namely the 7th Generation Kaby Lake processors. Ars Technica reports: "Now, the answer appears to be 'this month.' Users of new processors running old versions of Windows are reporting that their updates are being blocked. The block means that systems using these processors are no longer receiving security updates." While Windows 7 has already ended mainstream support, the same can't be said for Windows 8.1 which is still on mainstream support until January of next year.

