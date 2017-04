Portland Commits To 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2050

City of Portland and Multnomah County officials have announced this week that they are committed to 100 percent clean energy by the year 2050 . "Getting our community to 100 percent renewable energy is a big goal," Ted Wheeler, City of Portland Mayor, said in a statement. "And while it is absolutely ambitious, it is a goal that we share with Nike, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Google, GM, Coca Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. We have a responsibility to lead this effort in Oregon." CNBC reports: