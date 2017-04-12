Portland Commits To 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2050 (cnbc.com) 8
City of Portland and Multnomah County officials have announced this week that they are committed to 100 percent clean energy by the year 2050. "Getting our community to 100 percent renewable energy is a big goal," Ted Wheeler, City of Portland Mayor, said in a statement. "And while it is absolutely ambitious, it is a goal that we share with Nike, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Google, GM, Coca Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. We have a responsibility to lead this effort in Oregon." CNBC reports: Multnomah County is the most populous county in Oregon. Its Chair, Deborah Kafoury, welcomed the news. "This is a pledge to our children's future,'' she said. "100 percent renewables means a future with cleaner air, a stable climate and more jobs and economic opportunity.'' Portland is among a number of U.S. cities looking to embrace renewables. Wheeler noted that tackling climate change would need to be a collaborative effort. "We don't succeed addressing climate change by government action alone,'' he said. "We need our whole community: government, businesses, organizations and households to work together to make a just transition to a 100 percent renewable future.''
Re: (Score:2)
Living in Washington, I hope they take you up on that and keep buying power from our dams.
Re: (Score:2)
Move north across the river. Washington State doesn't have income tax. Go to Costco and by cars in Oregon. Duh.
2050, really? (Score:2)
For a politician to commit to anything more than ten years in the future is meaningless. They likely won't be around to be held accountable.
Re: (Score:2)
It's going to get cold in Portland.
So they are gonna build a nuclear plant? (Score:2)
Cool... good for them.