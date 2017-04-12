Air Force Converts F-16 Jets Into Wingman Drones (businessinsider.com) 25
New submitter Zmobie writes: In a new program, the U.S. Air Force has converted and tested F-16 planes as drones that are able to fly with complex mission parameters. The program is designed to use retiring F-16 jets to act as autonomous "loyal wingman" for manned F-35 jets and fly their own strike missions. Business Insider reports: "The U.S. has used F-16 drones before as realistic targets for the F-35 to blow up in training, but on Monday it announced fully autonomous air-to-air and ground strike capabilities as a new capability thanks to joint research between the service and Lockheed Martin's legendary Skunkworks. [...] But having F-16 drones plan and fly their own missions is only part of a much larger picture. The future of the U.S. Air Force may well depend on advanced platforms like F-35s commanding fleets of unmanned drones which can act as additional ears, eyes, and shooters in the sky during battles." Further reading: TechCrunch, Popular Mechanics, Engadget
Oh they fly, sometimes.... But as it stands they cannot even fire the gun with the current software..
Oh they fly, sometimes....
...in whole or in part, certain restrictions apply, warranty void if exposed to oxygen...
So long as it's not a hot day or not raining they seem to be getting into the air at times
I wonder if the story about one of them inverting when it few over the date line is true or was a joke.
F-16s aren't so obsolete because of the airframe or performance so much as avionics and weapons systems.
So 'upgrade' them to drone management, free them from the G-force limits of human pilots in the cockpit, and boom!
If they become part of a hive mind, so much the better!
The future of the U.S. Air Force may well depend on advanced platforms like F-35s commanding fleets of unmanned drones which can act as additional ears, eyes, and shooters in the sky during battles."
That works great until there is a jammer. In other words, it works fine against small, overpowered nations against whom there are already a myriad of options.
Yes indeed, Mr. Harry Potter, I'm sure they never imagined you would have a jammer spell. Those defense engineers are so dreamy!
Obviously we just need autonomous kill bots that can operate in aggressive electronic warfare environments. Can't jam standing order stored locally. And with shielding they can even survive these little guys [wikipedia.org].
What could possibly go wrong?
That works great until there is a jammer.
When jammed, a drone will compete its last mission.
In other words, it works fine against small, overpowered nations against whom there are already a myriad of options.
Nearly any plausible scenario has the US going up against small, overpowered nations.
The only non-allies with sophisticated capabilities are Russia and China, which both have nukes. Conflict with either of them will mean exchanging ICBMs, not fiddling around with drones.
You might remember that there already have been a few wars since 1945. You can quite quickly face an equal or near-equal enemy in a proxy war.
Or even face an actual enemy with modern gear if the US (or this time someone else, it's not like other nations can't be dumb) is stupid enough to sell them, like 1979 to Iran.
the obvious path toward future warfare (Score:2)
The real goal is to run down all other aircraft to try to force the purchase of as many F35 Pigs as possible as fast as possible so that the Pig can be scrapped because it is shite and then everyone needs to buy the FX 10000 including vassal states because more profit. Reality is looking for ways to spend as much money as possible, claiming massive costs whilst carving as much as possible off as profits, less than 30% is now considered poor performance. Learn to eat, tanks, ships and planes because you will
Reminded of the argument about postal jeeps (Score:3)
So back when the US Postal Service decided to retire the postal jeep in favor of the Grumman LLV, rather than offer them for sale they decided to have them crushed. They played both sides of the argument. When asked why they were being retired they said because they were no longer good for delivery, and when they were asked why they were being crushed instead of sold they said that they didn't want the competition buying and using them. So they were too good to sell, and too bad to leave intact?
This point with the F16 and other airforce aircraft strikes me the same way. "X is too poor an aircraft for modern missions." "X is useful as a drone aircraft with no pilot." Which is it? I mean, we're in an era where asymmetric warfare is the norm. If we were specifically geared-up to fight the Soviet Union throughout eastern Europe then perhaps the weapons systems that we currently have might be getting obsolete against what Russia has in the pipeline, or even against potential adversaries like the Chinese, but we're generally fighting opponents that use consumer-grade drones to drop handgrenades on their opponents, or against opponents that don't even have what we would consider to be proper uniforms or unit structure. It seems a little silly to declare existing technology obsolete when it's meeting the needs.
...if I recall, one of those autonomous drones got hit by lightning, went haywire and decided it wanted to blow up all sorts of things.
Number 5 is
The F35 is defiantly a failed IT project... The current software barely lets the thing fly... Forget any weapons.... Oh no, that's planned for a couple of software revisions from now... In programming terms... We haven't figured out how we are going to do that yet, so we don't know how long it will take or if it's even possible on the hardware we have...
Seriously, this software development program is in serious trouble. We will be lucky if they get it flying well before its hardware goes obsolete..
I've always thought it was funny when the DOD tried to
Well, that's not new.... (Score:2)
I worked at a place that converted F-4's into radio controlled drones way back in the 80's.... Of course, the idea was for them to tow targets to train the anti-aircraft gun crews and missile testing, but the idea is not new.
More Like "Top Drone"...
Defeats the purpose of a F-35 doesn't it? Let's build a super stealthy aircraft and then have multiple none stealthy aircraft going into battle with it. Basically the F-16s will be saying, "There is an F-35 in the neighborhood, look harder and you will find it.