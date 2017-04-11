Fitbit's New Smartwatch Has Been Plagued By Production Mishaps (yahoo.com) 7
JP Mangalindan, reporting for Yahoo Finance: Fitbit's first "proper" smartwatch and first-ever pair of bluetooth headphones are due out this fall after a series of production mishaps delayed the project, Yahoo Finance has learned. The fitness tracker company's smartwatch project has been a troubled one. Production problems have forced Fitbit to push an original spring launch to this fall, according to two sources familiar with the matter. "In one of the more final prototypes, the GPS wasn't working because the antennae wasn't in the right place," one of those sources told Yahoo Finance. "They had to go back to the drawing board to redesign the product so the GPS got a strong signal." Fitbit's design team also ran into problems making its smartwatch fully waterproof, even though that's a key design element for the Apple Watch Series 2. Indeed, it's still unclear as of the publication of this article whether the device will launch with the waterproof feature.
There are people still working at "Yahoo Finance"? (Score:2)
I didn't know that was still a thing.
Re: (Score:1)
They managed to take a smart watch that would last 10 days.. And dragged it down to four..
Then wreck it! Oh yes... I'm keeping my Pebble Classic... It'll be more useful as just a watch even when all the smart stuff stops working than this thing.
I had one (Score:2)
I had a fitbit for a few months, but the heart rate monitor was bad (too high, too low, or not displaying at all), and the band started to come loose from the actual watch part. Total piece of crap.