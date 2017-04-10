'Drawable' Electronic Circuit Technology Creates Radical Possibilities For Flexible Gadgets (ibtimes.co.uk) 18
drunkdrone quotes a report from International Business Times: Who said pen and paper was dead? German scientists have developed a new type of ink that allows fully-functioning electronic circuits to be "written" directly onto a surface from a pen. The technology could provide an inexpensive means of manufacturing printed circuits suitable for flexible smartphones, tablets and other radical gadget designs. The circuits are ready to be used as soon as the ink dries and requires no additional processing, claim researchers from the Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM). Printed electronics are usually created through a process called "sintering," whereby powdered metals are heated to form conductive electric circuits. Sintering is used to remove organic materials and fuse metal components in electronic inks, but because of the heat involved it can damage materials that are sensitive to high temperatures -- for example paper and certain types of plastic. The new hybrid inks remove the need for sintering altogether, allowing the electronics to quite literally be drawn on to the material. The report notes that the hybrid inks are "made of gold and silver particles coated with conductive polymers," which, among other things, allows the circuits to be bent without losing electrical conductivity. The researchers will demonstrate their findings at this year's Hannover Messe industrial fair on April 24-26.
I own something called a CircuitWriter pen (though it has probably dried out by now after a decade and a half). The resistance was too high, and I had trouble making traces narrow enough to be workable, so it couldn't do what I needed, but there's certainly nothing new about the concept.
Indeed, this isn't anything new and all sorts of conductive inks have been around for a good while. You can even modify an inkjet-printer to print with conductive ink, or you can use conductive filament on a 3D-printer. The problem has always been the high resistance and I do not see anything in the article indicating that they'd have solved this.
I guess this might be a bit more fine grained and suited to computer circuitry, but I know people that have been drawing/painting electrical circuitry into models of all sorts for several decades now. Granted, those are generally just simple electronics like LEDs, basic speakers, or small mechanical things, but the principle is still the same, and has been around for a very long time.
