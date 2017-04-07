RightHand Robotics Automates a New Type of Warehouse Work: Recognizing, Picking Up Items From Boxes (qz.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: A startup called RightHand robotics recently began piloting technology that automates a task robots have previously struggled to master: recognizing and picking up items from boxes. RightHand can't say which companies are part of its pilot project and Amazon didn't reply to a request for comment. But the new technology could help the ecommerce giant with a problem that has long vexed it. Like robots elsewhere, Amazon's robots retrieve entire shelves and transport them to humans who pick out items from them. They can find and move a shelf that holds a box of shirts, but they aren't capable of removing the single shirt from that box to be packed into an order. In order to pick items from boxes, robots need to master the more complex task of identifying a wide range of objects and adjusting their grips accordingly. RightHand robotics, which was started by a team of researchers from Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale Grab Lab, and MIT, built a solution called RightPick that, according to co-founder Leif Jentoft, can pick items at a rate of 500 to 600 per hour -- a speed on par with a human worker. It uses a machine learning background and a sensitized robot hand to recognize and handle thousands of items.
Re: (Score:2)
Right? Because then we have a lucrative business opportunity for technically minded people to fix the smashed robots!
Back from fantasy-land for a moment, my grandfather was a machinist at the Whirlpool manufacturing plant that used to be in southern Indiana. He didn't build washing machines or refrigerators or ranges, but he worked on the machines that the assemblers used to do those tasks. Every time there was a strike there were knuckleheads that would break the assembly line machinery as they left, an
Re: (Score:2)
On an unrelated note I can come up for a few more things that can be automated by a 'right hand robot'...
Then shut up and do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't you know, picking things up and putting them down is a great field to be in for any human...
Seriously though, I wonder if a vacuum cleaner like device (what a pneumatic tube used to do) can be used for dealing with specific types of uses, how about picking fruits?
Some fruits could be picked with a suction device but transporting things via pneumatic tubes comes with a "sudden stop issue" that is incompatible with fruits that must be picked ripe.
http://food.unl.edu/fruits-continue-ripen-after-theyre-picked [unl.edu]
Paging Mr. Wolowitz...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb627xDlqBs [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The economy or electoral college won't need you anymore, and then some enterprising dictator will send robots to fucking kill you.
FTFY
Re: (Score:2)
Right? Because then we have a lucrative business opportunity for technically minded people to fix the smashed robots!
You would think so but NO! For I have perfected the robot smashing robot!
Humans could never keep up with this titian, only my smashed robot repairing robot will do!
Note to self:
Hide smashed robot repairing robot from robot smashing robot this time...
Robotic Pickers (Score:2)
My understanding is that the main job for humans in Amazon warehouses is for 'pickers', that these machines are claimed to be able to replace (no word on accuracy, however). The article mentions that packing items in boxes is still done by hand, and I imagine loading/unloading trucks is still done with humans. However I can foresee completely-automated Amazon warehouses in the near future. With self-driving trucks, and completely-automated factories, there will likely soon be some products whose packaging a
Re: (Score:2)
The year is 2025... There's going to be such a massive amount of items that a household orders from Amazon, packed so furiously by our robot overlords, that in order to maintain our sanity, and ease the strain of endlessly ordering, receiving, categorizing, putting away, retrieving, and consuming, said items ordered from Amazon, we as a human race will need to acquire robot helpers.
So soon, our houses will be whirring with robots, ordering items, preparing items, and giving us our items, shipped from the Am