Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 Said To Move To Intel Kaby Lake Processors (techcrunch.com) 7
Windows watcher Paul Thurrott has revealed the first credible details about Microsoft's Surface Pro 5. TechCrunch reports: The Surface Pro 5 will have the same power connector currently used on the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, which is a long, thin magnetic jack. The upcoming device will also use Intel's Kaby Lake processors, and it makes perfect sense that the company would want to jump to the latest and greatest chips in its new generation hardware. Other details, including price, the use of USB-C, and basically anything regarding size and hardware design aren't yet known, though Thurrott reports the changes to the Pro 5 won't be a "dramatic" departure from the existing generation.
