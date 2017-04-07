Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Microsoft Intel Software Windows Hardware Technology

Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 Said To Move To Intel Kaby Lake Processors (techcrunch.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the coming-soon dept.
Windows watcher Paul Thurrott has revealed the first credible details about Microsoft's Surface Pro 5. TechCrunch reports: The Surface Pro 5 will have the same power connector currently used on the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, which is a long, thin magnetic jack. The upcoming device will also use Intel's Kaby Lake processors, and it makes perfect sense that the company would want to jump to the latest and greatest chips in its new generation hardware. Other details, including price, the use of USB-C, and basically anything regarding size and hardware design aren't yet known, though Thurrott reports the changes to the Pro 5 won't be a "dramatic" departure from the existing generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 Said To Move To Intel Kaby Lake Processors More | Reply

Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 Said To Move To Intel Kaby Lake Processors

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Maintain an awareness for contribution -- to your schedule, your project, our company." -- A Group of Employees

Close