Nvidia Titan Xp Introduced as 'the World's Most Powerful Graphics Card' (pcgamer.com) 60
Nvidia has unveiled its new Titan, the Xp. It features 3840 Cuda cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12GB of DDR5X memory. The card runs on Nvidia's Pascal architecture and comes with a suitably titanic price tag of $1200. From a report: "They made 1080 Ti so fast that they need a new top-tier Titan," says PC Gamer hardware expert Jarred Walton. "It's the full GP102 chip, so just like we had GTX 780, the Titan, the 780 Ti and the Titan Black, we're getting the 1080, Titan X (Pascal), 1080 Ti, and Titan Xp."
Hope AMD hurries up, Nvidia's going to have to start, "0% financing" just like new cars had to do to get people able to afford their products.
How long will it be before this card is available at Big Lots for $5. I might be able to get one then.
Six months and the price will be reasonable fo the technology.
There really isn't much point in doing things like Seti@home with them, as a couple of years down the road, everything you did before with previous cards can be doubled in a few months with the latest ones. 3800 cuda cores? jfc why bother?
Six months and the price will be reasonable for the technology.
Yup. And in six months there will be a new card proclaiming to be 'the World's Most Powerful Graphics Card'.
That's the thing about buying items at the bleeding edge, or buying the pinnacle product: they don't stay in that position for very long.
Typically it is better to buy one or two items back from the best so you don't get the 'premium item' cost penalty, then keep using it for as long as it works for your needs.
Based on previous recent games, Half Life 3 will probably be a stripped down, console-style FPS with fewer weapons, quick time events or equivalent, and save points. The PC version will just be a port of the console one because build for the console because a near-flop on that will earn more than a hit on the PC.
I've got a 4790k Intel Core i7 with HD Graphics. It plays 3D games alright, but Hollow Knight struggles. That is to say: Unity 3D games with 2D or 3D graphics and complex, shiny effects can get 24fps at 1900x1080; Unreal Engine games with high-resolution sprites and few real-time effects struggle and stutter at 1200x800 resolution, making platforming nigh-impossible and rendering games unplayable. Not that Hollow Knight doesn't look as good as any Unity 3D game--the art style is fantastic--it's that Ho
intel gpus were never really meant for gaming.. I don't know why you built a system to do it without an aftermarket gpu.
Intel graphics increasingly are meant to run games : foremost, if some people upgrade to a 4790K or 6600K it might have the best graphics hardware they ever had, because it beats e.g. geforce 7600GT (~2006) or Radeon 5450 (~2009) and others.
Then, they got a bit better of their goal of being barely able to run anything. Like, the two cards I mentioned above are deprecated. In fact, look at the low end market and the fact you still can buy geforce 210, Radeon 5450, 6450, R5 230. That's deprecated! (nvidia pro
I agree they've improved their 3D support quite a bit over the 'intel media decelerators' of the 9xx series, but they don't compare to modern geforce or radeon gpus once you move up beyond bare budget (as you said many of those are based on obsolete designs). However, as the gp said, they still don't run modern engines very well at native resolutions for most panels.
Yeah, that's fine, but your previous post suggested you were expecting to game with it so I tried to explain after you complained about UE4 not running well. The problem is that intel gpus do not have the raw fillrate (and possibly features) to run modern titles well at high resolutions.
You won't be disappointed by bioshock. They really are good games. One and Infinite anyway, I've not played Two so can't say on that.
Meanwhile, I'm still rocking a GeForce 7950GTX. Yeah, the newest game I've played is Portal. 1. I'm sure I'll get back to gaming some day -- the Bio Shock games look amazing to me (and I'm sure there are even newer, better games than those). But, right now in life, it just hasn't seemed as important or interesting as it used to.
Translation: I discovered that sex was something I could have with people OTHER than myself.
Titan Xp (Score:4, Funny)
Future versions: Titan Vista, Titan 7
...
I'll wait for Titan 3.11 for workgroups.
They are following Microsoft naming schemes. XBox, XBox 360, XBox 1, WTF?
A big middle finger (Score:2)
To both AMD and to those who are just waiting on their 1080 TIs and those who got their 1080s a few months ago.
With Vega coming out in 72 hours gamers will see not only that it doesn't beat the 1080ti and Titan XP they will giggle shrug shoulders and pretend AMD is irrelevant now. Shame.
In am alternative universe without AMD both the ti and Titan XP wouldn't exist. They exist solely to screw AMD because Nvidia was aware of launch date. What PC gamers don't realize this harms the platform and makes console p
With Vega coming out in 72 hours
Nope.
Comparing a GPU that costs $700 (or $400, for the sake of price equivalence) with a console makes as much sense as comparing a bike with a car.
Let people that think a bike is ok buy the damn bike and be happy with it. There's (almost) no shame in that.
I just got my 1080 (not Ti), but it was $540, not $1,200. So I'm good, thanks...
Yeah, but... (Score:2)
...will it run Crysis?
Probably. Crysis was a game that required a Geforce 8800 to run suitably in 1080p, even with things sorta-high. However, the GPU in my current laptop mops the floor [gpuboss.com] with it in specs, it wasn't the highest end GPU I could have chosen at the time, and it's over a year old. For that matter, the GPU of my last laptop [gpuboss.com] largely outpaces it. I have no issues running Crysis at 1080p on ultra mode. Meanwhile, CryEngine has gotten more optimizations; the system requirements for Crysis 2 were similar but the performan
"Most powerful..." (Score:2)
....until next quarter or the second half of the year, when we get an even more powerful graphics card!
I hope it can handle (Score:2)
ncurses.
Kinda unusual ... (Score:2)
This is the second Titan XP (Score:2)
This is getting weirder and more confusing now
...
As the top of the "Maxwell"-architecture 900-series, NVidia released the "GeForce GTX Titan X" in March 2015.
... this time calling it "Titan X".
Then in August last year, as the top of the "Pascal"-architecture 10-series, NVidia released a new Titan
This new name did not contain the "GeForce GTX" prefix, but who the Elle says the entire long product name every time, right?
So several high-profile reviewers started calling it "Titan XP" - with the "P" for "Pasc
I'd rather be stuck with xp than the interface grafted onto windows 10.