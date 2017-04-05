Electric Car Ferries Enter Service In Norway (bbc.co.uk) 23
AmiMoJo writes from a report via BBC: Following two years of trials of the world's first electric car ferry, named Ampere, Norwegian ferry operators are busy making the transition from diesel. It is thought that 84 ferries are ripe for conversion to electric power, and 43 ferries on longer routes would benefit from conversion to hybrids that use diesel engines to charge their batteries. If this were done, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions would be cut by 8,000 tons per year and CO2 emissions by 300,000 tons per year, equivalent to the annual emissions from 150,000 cars. The Ampere uses an 800kWh battery, equivalent to 8 high end Tesla cars. According to a report from Siemens and environmental campaign group Bellona, long-distance ferries are not well suited to electrification, but about 70% of Norway's ferries cover relatively short crossings, so switching to electric power would pay for itself in a few years. The BBC report also mentions some of the challenges associated with converting the diesel ferries to electric ferries. For example, "during initial trials, the fast charging placed excessive strain on the local grid, designed as it was to service a relatively small population," reports BBC. "To lighten the load, high-capacity batteries were put on constant charge on either side of the fjord, ready to transfer the electricity quickly to the ferry's batteries whilst docked."
This is in Norway. The vast (vast) majority of Norway's electricity is hydro generation. Whilst not technically zero emissions, it's about as close as you can get.
So the "externalised" emissions are in fact essentially zero.
I wonder what the amortized emissions of the concrete used in the production of those hydro plants is - concrete production is a significant CO2 source.
"and then my entire commute will be emission free"
Said the guy driving an electric car.
*sigh*. Electric cars cause emissions- they're just externalized at the generating station.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_sector_in_Norway
Installed capacity (2007) 30.46 GW
Share of fossil energy 2%
Share of renewable energy 98%
GHG emissions from electricity generation (2007) 0.8 Mt CO2
Average electricity use (2008) 27 MWh annually per capita
"Norway has imported up to 10% of its electricity production during 2004-2009.[6] According to IEA the net electricity export was 14 TWh and the hydro power production 141 TWh in 2008.[22]
Who cares if it's "green"? Electricity from the grid is a cheaper "fuel" than petroleum, so electric engines save money. Case closed. Arguing over emissions is an irrelevant sideshow.
Yes - and externalising them is exactly the key to reducing them.
By putting them at the generating station, you allow that generating station to use wind, waves, gravitational potential energy, light, nuclear decay,
... to power the vehicle, rather than petrol.
Charging a battery to charge a battery . . . (Score:2)
Lithium-ion batteries are 80-90% efficient at charging, meaning that if you have to charge a battery on the pier in order to charge the ferry (explained in TFA as necessarily to buffer to load on the grid), then your charging efficiency is about 72% (0.85**2). That means the 150KWH that you have to spend on-ferry means you have to draw 210KWH from the grid. YMMV, but here in the US that's gonna run $35-40, much more than "a cup of coffee and a waffle".
Given that the most efficient diesel ferry engines are about 52% efficient, 72% from battery losses doesn't seem too bad. Also, given that all of Norway's electricity is generated from renewables, there's a massive efficiency gain in not having to refine oil or transport it.
Other than the double charge loss, which stood out as kind of costly, this seems like a solid and sensible engineering project. What I'd really like to hear is someone to do a 10-year follow up on whether they met their cost estimates and what else was interesting (hopefully nothing).
I think the project is cool, but quite limited in application to Norwegian fjords. "Geologically, a fjord or fiord is a long, narrow inlet with steep sides or cliffs, created by glacial erosion."
Long = going around is pretty hopeless
Narrow = sea distance is quite short
Steep sides = big depths make tunnels or bridge supports super hard
Naming of Ships (Score:1)
Of course it would be named after Andre-Marie Ampere, the next one will be named after Alessandro Volta, but there was a lot of resistance about naming the third one after Georg Simon Ohm.
