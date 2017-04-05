Taser Offers Free Body Cameras To All US Police (arstechnica.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Taser, the company whose electronic stun guns have become a household name, is now offering a groundbreaking deal to all American law enforcement: free body cameras and a year's worth of access to the company's cloud storage service, Evidence.com. In addition, on Wednesday, the company also announced that it would be changing its name to "Axon" to reflect the company's flagship body camera product. Right now, Axon is the single largest vendor of body cameras in America. It vastly outsells smaller competitors, including VieVu and Digital Ally -- the company has profited $90 million from 2012 through 2016. If the move is successful, Axon could quickly crowd out its rivals entirely. In recent years, federal dollars went to police agencies both big (Los Angeles) and small (Village of Spring Valley, New York), encouraging the purchase of body-worn cameras. However, while cameras are rapidly spreading across America, they are still not ubiquitous yet. Axon wants to change that. "Only 20 percent [of cops] have a camera," Rick Smith, the company's CEO, told Ars. "Eighty percent are going out with a gun and no camera. We only need 20- to 30-percent conversion to make it profitable," he added. "We expect 80 percent to become customers." "Our belief is that a body camera is to a cop what a smartphone is to a civilian," Smith said. "Cops spend about two-thirds of their time doing paperwork. We believe, within 10 years, we can automate police reporting. We can effectively triple the world's police force." The offer is only available to American law enforcement, but Smith said the company would consider foreign agencies on a case-by-case basis.
That's fine with me.
The more cops wearing body cameras that stream to the cloud for storage (ending the missing SD card issue) the better!
There are tons of reports where adding body cameras has decreased both actual and claimed police abuses.
The best one was where nobody but the cops knew they had cameras. 60%+ reduction in citizen complaints and violent incidents.
and then pay yearly subscription fees for storage & analysis to the end of time.
Actually I am fine with this with one caveat to follow. Of course the company plans to make money in the future on re-occurring revenue. The caveat is that it really needs to be possible for the police departments to store their own video or use another cloud provider after the year is up. As long as there is the possibility for competition in the future, why not take the deal? From Taser's point of view, it is likely a good business investment, as many departments out of inertia would continue to buy servi
"Cops spend about two-thirds of their time doing paperwork. We believe, within 10 years, we can automate police reporting. We can effectively triple the world's police force."
Yeah, like the middle managers in any enterprise are going to let manually-done paperwork go away...
Now just imagine a police force like the NYPD that has 35,000 officers... So... sounds like the NYPD or some company working for them is going to be in need of a ZFS admin!
How much after the first year, Axon? It's a good strategy...offer the cameras for free, then making departments dependent on Evidence.com for cloud storage. (Because what business would give away cameras for free that could work with alternative cloud services, or local department servers?)
That makes as much sense as departments agreeing with GM to get free Impala cruisers up front, but also agreeing to buy all gasoline from Chevy at $10 / gallon.
