How the IBM 1403 Printer Hammered Out 1,100 Lines Per Minute

schwit1 quotes a report from IEEE Spectrum: The IBM 1460, which went on sale in 1963, was an upgrade of the 1401 [which was one of the first transistorized computers ever sold commercially]. Twice as fast, with a 6-microsecond cycle time, it came with a high-speed 1403 Model 3 line printer. The 1403 printer was incredibly fast. It had five identical sets of 48 embossed metal characters like the kind you'd find on a typewriter, all connected together on a horizontal chain loop that revolved at 5.2 meters per second behind the face of a continuous ream of paper. Between the paper and the character chain was a strip of ink tape, again just like a typewriter's. But rather than pressing the character to the paper through the ink tape, the 1403 did it backward, pressing the paper against the high-speed character chain through the ink tape with the aid of tiny hammers. Over the years, IBM came out with eight models of the 1403. Some versions had 132 hammers, one for each printable column, and each was individually actuated with an electromagnet. When a character on the character chain aligned with a column that was supposed to contain that character, the electromagnetic hammer for that column would actuate, pounding the paper through the ink tape and into the character in 11 microseconds. With all 132 hammers actuating and the chain blasting along, the 1403 was stupendously noisy [...] The Model 3, which replaced the character chain with slugs sliding in a track driven by gears, took just 55 milliseconds to print a single line. When printing a subset of characters, its speed rose from 1,100 lines per minute to 1,400 lines per minute.
Now? Not so much. A few good things here and there like Watson, but basically just a marketing company masquerading as a computer company.
And Watson *isn't* just marketing?
Watson wins jeopardy!!.... erm no, it has to be fed the questions in electronic form and just looks up the result faster than the people comprehend the language.
Watson cures cancer!! erm no, it just looks for the DNA correlations, nothing but basic data mining.
Watson does speech to text... erm no you just branded your Nuance products as Watson's APIs and they are still shit.
Not really a product, because even big corps know there is nothing behind it of substance. More a way
To be fair, not many marketing companies file 8000 patents per year, as IBM did in 2016. I'm sure they're not all for earth-shattering discoveries, but there has to be some meaningful R&D in there.
Apple has the patent on the wheel with rounded corners!
re-invent the wheel (and patent it)
What about a wheel...on a computer?
I'd be completely fine with earning nearly $12b in net income by "not innovating" and selling my services to some of the largest customers in the world to make society run.
They still do (Score:5, Insightful)
Have a look at their mainframe division. AS/400 is also still kicking. Those boxes run for years unattended until upgrade time rolls around.
I liked the dot-band technology (Score:5, Interesting)
A blend of band printer speed, with dot-matrix flexibility. The print stream could include a change of fonts, so a title or chapter could print in large, bold font, and the body in regular serif font.
The 1403 was my first printer. Computers did not spend much time interpreting or summarizing data in those days, but focused on blazingly fast output to the endless stacks of greenbar paper the world ran on. People had to actually pore through those reams to find out what was going on. Even the developers had only hexadecimal printouts of main memory as a debugging tool. And you knew exactly what was in "core" too, because you had coded in Assembler.
because you had coded in Assembler.
I really miss those days. Nowadays, everybody just codes in Compiler. meh.
Get yourself an STM8 eval board from Ali Express for less than a buck, a STM stlinkv2 programmer dongle for less than 2, and have some fun.
What does that have to do with anything? Also, what currency are you referring to when saying buck? Because at $18 for the evaluation board [aliexpress.com] and $12 for the programmer [aliexpress.com], your numbers seem slightly off.
(That said, STMs are a giant clusterfuck)
Dunno, the 1000+ pages of data sheet/ref are anything but tiny
I thought assembly was assembled, with the instructions corresponding directly to machine language. Feed x=2+2 through a compiler and you don't know what instructions would be executed. LDA #02 ADD #02 STA $02 would always assemble to the same machine code. The compiler can output code for a different architecture, the above 6502 assembly would need to be rewritten to run on a Z80.
I'm not a programmer so maybe I misunderstand.
"Compiled" is usually taken to mean "translated from an abstract language". Assembly is a straight 1-to-1 translation. I never got particularly bent about people saying that they were "compiling" an assembly language program, though, and that's not even including assembly code heavily fortified with smart macros or so-called "optimizing assemblers".
People have been known to implement cross-assembly macros or use virtual machines to run non-native machine language, but essentially, you're correct.
Not too merciful on your ears but one gets accustomed to anything...
WHAT???
Were your friends mostly jet engine mechanics, explosives technicians, and rock stars?
Yes, line printers were horrendously noisy. Fortunately, the whole machine room was filled with the howling fans it took to keep a mainframe cool. Most of the printer noise disappeared into the background.
Actually, the 1403's were pretty noisy. But they were well soundproofed. You could definitely tell the difference when the cover was up.
Ballistic sheet feed velocity (Score:2)
What I recall about these printers was the ballistic sheet feed velocity. The paper was thrown out of it so fast that it was just sort of floaring down and landing in a pile more than being placed there by an guides.
These were my first as well. We used them for regular greenbar printing, letters, envelopes, carbon forms, labels, junk mail. For non-greenbar forms we usually had to hack something together in the back to make the output stack evenly, otherwise it might backup inside and jam the printer. I still have my metal byte ruler from those days.
It was great for letters since the output looked like it came from a typewriter.
I worked on a System 3, Model D with a 1403 printer. Good times. Happier than today in many ways.
I worked on a System 3, Model D with a 1403 printer. Good times. Happier than today in many ways.
Yeah, nothing like those race riots or the Beijing-like air quality (suburban Los Angeles) or the totally pointless war they were shipping us all off to back then.
And then remember computing itself. Nothing whatever happened in real time and you were never actually "on" the system at all. You keyed your code in on Hollerith cards and submitted it to the lordly Operators for an overnight run. Next morning you had to repunch the statements that had typoed commands and unbalanced parentheses, and then resubmit
i m r t
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:TypefaceDrumPrinter1966.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Line_printer
Fan-fold Fan (Score:5, Interesting)
I also had the pleasure of running a 5225 shuttle-matrix printer. Fairly fast, and quite noisy. Some of the actuators needed replacing at some point and the IBM CSR told me some interesting facts about the drive motor - the only one I remember is that it was about 1/2 horsepower, and you'd break your wrist if you used your hand to stop it turning. He left a 'dead' actuator behind for me to play with - I put a car battery's 12VDC across its terminals and it got very hot very quickly - I suppose the duty cycl
Forget about long diagrams. These printers were designed for printing tall grayscale posters using nothing but text to form the grayscale pixels.
Yes. My brother used to have a massive picture of the moon covering his bedroom wall. Four sheets wide and almost floor to ceiling.
The paper was also good for printing out 6' posters of naked women! Does that count as EBCDIC art or ASCII art?
I remember submitting FORTRAN jobs that would spit out a string of page returns and watching the paper go several feet in the air. The guys in the white coats were not amused...
I did not know what the IBM number was, but we called them chain printers.
I remember a guy with several big stacks of fan-fold print-out on a barrow, coming through an archway into a courtyard of Imperial College, London, on a windy day. As the wind hit him in the open, the paper un-fan-folded and rose up and to top of the 10-floor surrounding buildings and wrapped over the roof.
In those days, if anything went wrong in a program run then, AFAIR by default, the mainframe did a core dump onto this paper. Yo
Computers provide less physical fun now that these printers, the tape drives and the blinking lights are gone. Happy days!
I worked on ICL system 4 mainframes, we had a couple of these printers. A friend looked up the order of characters on the chain and printed a file with that on many lines. So all the hammers went forwards at once, then nothing,
... next line, all the hammers at once, ... He actually got the printer to rock forwards and back a little!
We had a Dataproducts chain printer. At my first job, my office was directly across the hall from the printer room (which also served as the coffee room, but that's another story).
That SOB was loud. I got pissed as hell whenever somebody left the cover open!!!
When men were real men... (Score:4, Funny)
Carriage Control tapes, massive static shocks, rotating printer ribbons to try and keep them running true.
The good old days!
Were the children all slightly above average?
Here is a video of one in action
... built like a tank...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Musical Instrument (Score:2)
Here's the Tiger Rag on one. All that noise wasn't purely used for evil. [youtu.be]
Eye of the Tiger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Anchors away! (Score:2)
of real engineering. Sadly long gone.
... to China
Re: (Score:2)
Those printers were engineered and manufactured in NY. Todays zSeries (mainframe) servers are engineered in NY, Texas, and Germany, and are manufactured in NY and Singapore. The chips for them are manufactured in NY and Vermont. Not China. Not India.
line printer noise as music (Score:2, Interesting)
well, not quite music, but when we printed checks, forms, or similar material -- where every page was identical in terms of where you needed to print something, then the cadence of the sound would tell us -- from way outside the computer room -- what specific print job was running.
amazing stuff...
And now we have (Score:2)
Ah, the old line printers (Score:5, Interesting)
I remember my first post-university job in 1972 at Alpha Industries, a microwave house. They took me on to work with an HP 8542A automatic microwave network analyzer on which they invested a quarter of a million. It was 3-4 full height relay racks of equipment including the excellent HP 2100A mini, which had as I recall a full staggering 16K of magnetic core RAM, and an impressive set of peripherals including a 300 cps high speed optical paper tape reader, high speed paper tape punch, a huge heavy-duty ASR-35 TTY
... ... and ... a gigantic CDC 300 lpm rotary drum line printer built like a Sherman tank, the make and model I can't recall. It was cowled with sound absorbent structures, but when you raised the top of that baby to revel in watching it print, the deafening staccato noise was enough to put a boiler factory to shame. When it printed out a long line of dashes, there was a crash like the crack of doom as all the hammers came down at the same instant.
Everything was on preventive maintenance with an HP specialist. As I remember it, the mini was phenomenally reliable, mostly just burned out indicator lights, but all the peripherals broke down all the time. We called the tape reader the "tape render", the tape punch the "tape pinch". Except for the ASR-35. It was night and day to the shitty light duty model 33 which the hoi polloi didn't know any better than to stick themselves with. That model 35 just soldiered on. Somebody broke the glass window once or twice leaning on it, and the type box shed a key once every few years (and the type box was swapped out in about 30 seconds), but other than that it was NEVER down.
The microwave test equipment and the HPIB connecting it all was actually quite reliable.
I had pretty much free reign in my own spacious air-conditioned room. I shared with an assistant production and development testing duties for the product line on the network analyzer, but the fun part was, I got to write customized test programs in FORTRAN and HP BASIC.
It's possible. They got sucked into Skyworks. All you get on Google any more for Alpha Industries is some military clothing supplier.
Big and small. Microwave Associates, Alford Manufacturing, Omni Spectra, Atlantic Microwave, Narda Microwave, Hyletronics (nice people; I consulted for them), DeMornay-Bonardi, Systron-Donner, Varian, FXR, General Microwave, Harris, Watkins Johnson, Hazeltine, Litton, Radian Technologies, Sanders Associates, Crown Microwave, TRW Microwave, Unitrode, Wavecom, Weinschel, Wiltron, on and on. A lot of them in my Route 128 / Route 495 area, and on up into New Hampshire. I remember 250-mile day trips to New Hamps
I must hasten to add, I don't claim to have done any work for any more than a very few of those. They are just names from the past. I did really dig my jobs, though, and I met a lot of memorable people, like the Chief Engineer at Diamond Antenna, Hyman S. Tyger, a pleasant older fellow and a real card. He turned me on to E. E. Doc Smith and other science fiction writers from the Golden Age.
you have no idea how loud these were. (Score:2)
I worked at a refinery that used these for general reports in the control rooms and i absolutely dont miss them. These things weighed as much as a refrigerator, cost as much as a small car, and required weekly service. chain oil, bar lubes, and cleaning with isopropyl and solvents were the norm. the old posix "lp0 on fire" warning was not really a joke, as failure to let these machines dry out after service would cause them to catch fire due to residual alcohol. We paid IBM an extra $20k to retrofit the
They would also set fire to the small fragments of paper that inevitably gathered in the housing if left unattended. Vacuuming out the printers was a daily activity when I had to work with them. Both fortunately (for noise) and unfortunately, they stood in foam-lined fiberglass shells which gathered even more paper chads. Not only did these have to be removed for cleaning, they had to be cleaned themselves.
More precisely, the I/O services wrote 133-column lines, but only 132 columns were actually written to the printer.
The first column was pinched off and used as the print control character by the printer driver. It was either a printable character or an actual low-level printer opcode. If it was a character and the I/O control block options were configured right, then the driver simply converted it into its machine opcode equivalent.
Since you didn't have any control over font faces, point sizes, or even ital
"Heavy weight", Mecanical Microseconds?? (Score:1)
IBM Printer Excitement (Score:3)
At least once, my program in Fortran, which had many IF/THEN loops, had an unfortunate page feed loop.
I can attest to how high the paper flew out of the old IBM printer and how fast a box of paper was emptied. It happened before you could react to stop it.
A broken carriage control tape could do it too. Inside rapidly fills with billowing paper followed by the 1403 cover automatically rising.
:(
At least once, my program in Fortran, which had many IF/THEN loops, had an unfortunate page feed loop.
I can attest to how high the paper flew out of the old IBM printer and how fast a box of paper was emptied. It happened before you could react to stop it.
So one of my customers had a few old line printers and used them daily to generate reams of reports (that no one really read, but momentum so...) I was in the data center one day setting up an external disk array when I hear one of them fire up and someone yell out. Look back and there is a guy standing there with both hands over his face. Turns out he was trying to do something with the printer when a report fired out. He had the cover open and the printer starting firing paper straight up at his face and
Intern: "Just press Ctrl-Z to undo"
slap slap slap
We had one like that when I was in college... (Score:2)
Memories... (Score:1)
Ah, yes! The only text printer I ever ran that you had to wear PPE (personal protection equipment) to operate! It was like a chainsaw with type instead of cutting teeth...
The IBM CEs who worked in our data center had to wear ties and white shirts. I think I only saw them using clip-on ties though. Otherwise some of those 1403s would have claimed a victim. Those printers needed a lot of maintenance.
So fast when they jam they can burn the paper (Score:3)
Dynatyper (Score:2)
I'm old enough to remember a time when some teachers refused to accept term papers printed on a dot-matrix printer because, you know, appearances are more important than the quality of the prose. So, a buddy of mine and I found this nifty gadget called a Dynatyper which was a box filled with solenoid plungers. You mounted this thing on top of the keyboard of an electric typewriter. You typed your paper into the computer, edited to your hearts' content, checked your spelling (because no spell checkers in
No CR printing :) (Score:2)
What did a 1403 cost? (Score:2)
Authority? I overheard it in our raised floor, freezing cold, glass windows in walls computer room.
What I enjoy about these stories (Score:2)
Is seeing the number of posters bearing 5-digit and low 6-digit slashdot ID numbers.
And deadly, too... (Score:1)
A technician or cleaning person died in the datacenter at SSA in the early 80's when I worked there (I didn't know her personally) on the midnight shift, probably the summer of '82. The printers were often cleaned running with the covers up, and she had a badge on a braided cloth necklace. The printers were cleaned with a handheld vacuum cleaner. She leaned a bit too far over the cover and the band caught her badge and instantly pulled the cloth strap in as well. It was about 20 minutes before the resident
When I worked in a data center with an IBM mainframe, you were required to wear a tie because reasons. Some idiot manager insisted that my clip-on tie was inappropriate. I refused to wear a real tie because I had to work around those high speed printers and didn't wish to have my head removed in an accident. I made it clear I would never enter that room wearing a real tie. I think someone showed him the printer and asked if he wanted to lean over it while it was spitting out a job, because it suddenly s
Printer history (Score:1)
Spectrum RF? (Score:2)
Wonder what kind of RF noise that created. Don't imagine they shielded much back then...
Bigly Reports, the ol' days (Score:2)
In retrospect, it's amazing how much paper the web saves. At the end of an accounting or "reporting" period, say approximately a month depending on the org, giant reports would be printed up with a hierarchical breakdown of whatever was being tracked, sometimes a foot thick. Often multiple copies were printed for different managers and executives. End-of-period report printing resembled a news-paper operation.
The reports allowed managers to see the roll-up of high-level statistics, medium-level statistics,
The First Hardware I fell in Love With (Score:2)
My paean to the IBM 1403, with which I've spent many loving days and nights:
The clunky printer attached to the IBM 709 "mainframe" computer was a slow, lumbering monster. But the practice, in the day, was to use the smaller (only $250,000) IBM 1401 computer to load decks of program/data punched cards onto tape, the tape "mounted on the IBM 709" "mainframe" for execution, then the program's output to be written to tape (our 709 had 8--later 12--729 tape drives), and carried back to the IBM 1401 for printing
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Also the maintenance on this printer costs a lot. After a while those hammers get misaligned and takes hours to correct. Printing a bunch of H to make sure the hammer hit in the center. Plus a lot of moving parts makes it just as expensive to operate. Today you can get a cheap printer for better value over the long run