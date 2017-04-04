GM Hooking 30,000 Robots To Internet To Keep Factories Humming (bloomberg.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: General Motors has connected about a quarter of its 30,000 factory robots to the internet, and the largest U.S. automaker already is reaping the benefits of less down time. In the last two years, GM has avoided 100 potential failures of vehicle-assembling robots by analyzing data they sent to external servers in the cloud, Mark Franks, director of global automation, said at a conference in Chicago on Monday. Connectivity is preventing assembly line interruptions and robot replacements that can take as long as eight hours. Internet monitoring allows GM to order parts when it detects they're wearing out instead of having to store them at the factory. That reduces inventory and saves money, Franks said. Hooking robots to the internet for preventive maintenance is just the start of a spurt of new robotics technology, Franks said. GM is using robots that can work safely alongside humans in the factory that produces the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, he said.
Why would they "connect them to the Internet?" There have to be a very limited number of robot suppliers, why wouldn't they just have VPNs specific to each to handle these service needs? Going through the Internet via a secure VPN is very different than connecting to the Internet. (having said that, it's more than likely that's exactly what they're doing, and the summary/article has simplified it to the point of just being wrong)
If I was GM I'd rather have them talk out via (properly configured) HTTPS to the vendor at a fixed IP or range of IPs than setup a VPN to the vendor. Vendor VPNs can be a pain and if something goes wrong they are a great way for a uninvited guest to into the customer systems. Just ask Target about that. At least this way you can shrink the possible surface area a bit.
I'd probably have them send via UDP (I'm assuming it's the type of stuff where a few missed numbers makes no difference), and completely incapable of receiving anything on that NIC)
If you were you, you wouldn't have a clue about how an IPSec VPN actually works.
You can think the IRS for that kind of crap. The company will get taxed on the value of the spare parts in inventory at the end of the year.
Save a penny, lose a million. That is what MBAs do best. No understanding of anything and "normal operation" as the only optimization target. As a result, no survivability. While cleaning up after the results of such incompetence is a major part of my work and is actually often quite interesting (and I am expensive enough that nobody tries to micro-manage me or such idiocy), the sheer amount of stupidity at work in modern corporate cultures and management approaches is staggering and it seems to be getting
Good luck with Just In Time parts. (Score:2)
Seriously, the first time the manufacturer doesn't have a part in stock, they're fucked -- unless they're still keeping a supply at a distribution center somewhere.
The costs of relying on someone else's reliability instead of your own redundancy is that the number of situations that get out of your hands increases dramatically.
Not as stupid as it sounds (Score:2)
This isn't internet connectivity being added to each robot, it's more like an intranet that connect to a single server per factory that has one job: sending data over the net to a specified destination. The destination holds all the info for all the factories and allows factories to have their part inventory managed from a central location. To actually change what the robot does, you would need to hack the factory server and the robot's computer. The good thing about this setup is that it's unlikely to n