Why Intel Insists Rumors Of The Demise Of Moore's Law Are Greatly Exaggerated

From an article on FastCompany: Intel hasn't lost its zeal for big leaps in computing, even as it changes the way it introduces new chips, and branches beyond the PC processor into other areas like computer vision and the internet of things. "Number one, too many people have been writing about the end of Moore's law, and we have to correct that misimpression," Mark Bohr, Intel's technology and manufacturing group senior fellow and director of process architecture and integration, says in an interview. "And number two, Intel has developed some pretty compelling technologies ... that not only prove that Moore's law is still alive, but that it's going to continue to provide the best benefits of density, cost performance, and power." But while Moore's law soldiers on, it's no longer associated with the types of performance gains Intel was making 10 to 20 years ago. The practical benefits of Moore's law are not what they used to be. [...] For each new generation of microprocessor, Intel used to adhere to a two-step cycle, called the "tick-tock." The "tick" is where Moore's law takes effect, using a new manufacturing process to shrink the size of each transistor and pack more of them onto a chip. The subsequent "tock" introduces a new microarchitecture, which yields further performance improvements by optimizing how the chip carries out instructions. Intel would typically go through this cycle once every two years. But in recent years, shrinking the size of transistors has become more challenging, and in 2016, Intel made a major change. The latest 14 nm process added a third "optimization" step after the architectural change, with modest performance improvements and new features such as 4K HDR video support. And in January, Intel said it would add a fourth optimization step, stretching the cycle out even further. The move to a 10 nm process won't happen until the second half of 2017, three years after the last "tick," and Intel expects the new four-step process to repeat itself. This "hyper scaling" allows computing power to continue to increase while needing fewer changes in the manufacturing process. If you divide the number of transistors in Intel's current tick by the surface area of two common logic cells, the rate of improvement still equals out to more than double every two years, keeping Moore's law on track. "Yes, they've taken longer, but we've taken bigger steps," Bohr said during his three-hour presentation.

Why Intel Insists Rumors Of The Demise Of Moore's Law Are Greatly Exaggerated

  • Seems the size of the paragraph doubles every 2 stories.

  • Lack of competition is what is slowing processor speed growth not difficulty. One or two major competitors just don't provide enough competition so there is no reason for them to innovate. They hold onto new technologies for years and years until AMD makes an announcement then all of a sudden intel reduces prices or make an announcement. Innovation comes from competition not from patents that seem to last way too long or force expensive licensing and large corporations gobbling up any business they even has

  • Hm.. (Score:3)

    by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @12:56PM (#54171405)

    "This "hyper scaling" allows computing power to continue to increase while needing fewer changes in the manufacturing process."

    This "hyper scaling" allows Intel to continue to milk customers who expect more than modest gains with every generation.

    FTFY

  • Moore's law is in fact alive, but Intel added ME to its CPUs. That means a second processor in the same box as the first, only it's for the government to spy on you, not for you to use. That's a fixed overhead that was most noticeable when it was first implemented several years back - when CPUs seemed to get slower - they've once again started to catch up to where they were. If they replaced the ME architecture with more cores you would definitely see a ~2x boost in performance, but of course that won't

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Go peddle your FUD on infowars, not a reputable site... like... heh, never mind.

      • Are you trying to be funny or is this your first day shilling for the NSA? This is a widely known backdoor, especially to nerds.
        • So Intels processors are being slowed down because of the spy chip? Citations needed by reputable sources like Wikipedia and Youtube.

          • So Intels processors are being slowed down because of the spy chip? Citations needed by reputable sources like Wikipedia and Youtube.

            Really? You need a citation to explain that two things competing for and obtaining a finite resource will make that resource attainable at less than peak rates? You don't belong here.

          • Come on, you can shill better than that; if transistors are allocated for anything other than core functionality, of course you're losing potential performance.
            • I just checked with my NSA co-workers and they insist there is no harm to performance. Please provide citations, Alex.

  • Moore or Less Law (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @12:58PM (#54171429)

    Number of Transistors may still be increasing in density but computers aren't seeing the revolutionary jumps in power and performance- it's not scaling to us end users. I have a 5 year old PC at home I built, and it rivals most of the mainstream PCs being put out today. Even if Moore's law is still holding true, it's not really relevant anymore.

    Computers aren't getting much faster any more. Processors may be getting smaller as transistors density gets higher, but your average home PC isn't getting much better.

    • I have a 5 year old PC at home I built, and it rivals most of the mainstream PCs being put out today.

      Yes, it has never been a better time to buy a used computer. Scoring a used system with Windows 7 (or earlier) is a bonus.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think what's happening is they do get twice the performance per area, but it's also twice as expensive per area. Who cares about Moore's law if "performance per dollar" stays the same? Heck, the best value per dollar [cpubenchmark.net] for a processor scoring at least 10000 on PassMark is a processor from 2012.

    • The average home PC not getting any better is driven by market demand
      From the 90's, to about 2010 or so, I would upgrade my parents' machine every 2 to 3 years.

      Now that they are on an SSD and 16 gig of RAM there is absolutely no reason to.

  • Pathetic (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @01:05PM (#54171483)

    Is it just me or does this whole diatribe just ooze "pathetic marketing maneuver"?

    It's one thing to admit that things are getting more challenging cause the low-hanging fruit is gone and Intel's having to put more time and effort into their manufacturing, but for the love of Pete, redefining Moore's Law is just lame.

    I really wish Apple had a tightly held patent on their reality distortion field cause now everyone else is trying to use it and it's just... cringeworthy.

  • They claim that emperor still has clothes...

    • Seems like a really pathetic response to Ryzen's debut. More cores with nearly equal performance per core for less $$$ is hard to argue with, so they spew this marketing blather.

      The 10-20% per year performance increase Intel has been offering is just sad and pathetic. More cores should have been the next step, but they have been slapping huge markups on anything with >4 cores for years. At least now there is some actual competition and they might wake up and start trying again.

      • This is a remake of a 1999 movie. Plot summary: AMD had a chronically weak offering, Intel was in the habit of dribbling out the performance gains. AMD suddenly came on very strong with Athlon, a completely new chip which was arguably faster than Intel and definitely cheaper. Almost overnight, Intel suddenly figured out how to make much faster chips, and so did AMD. Performance doubled, tripled, with AMD being the first to crack the 1GHz barrier the next year. That spiral continued for a few years and the u

  • Has parallel processing gone about as far as it can go due to difficulty in programming for it?

  • I originally read the title as "Why The Rumors Of Demi Moore's Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated".

  • Moorephy's Law: "If the processing power of a CPU can double every 2 years, it WILL double, and in the worst way possible. You will have a plurality of CPU cores that each want to do their own thing. And your compiler will not be able to get those cores to work with each other properly. If you code in Assembly, of course, things are very different. Your CPU cores WILL eventually learn to talk to each other, but by the time that happens in any meaningful way, you will unfortunately be a patient living in a p

