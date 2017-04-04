Why Intel Insists Rumors Of The Demise Of Moore's Law Are Greatly Exaggerated (fastcompany.com) 27
From an article on FastCompany: Intel hasn't lost its zeal for big leaps in computing, even as it changes the way it introduces new chips, and branches beyond the PC processor into other areas like computer vision and the internet of things. "Number one, too many people have been writing about the end of Moore's law, and we have to correct that misimpression," Mark Bohr, Intel's technology and manufacturing group senior fellow and director of process architecture and integration, says in an interview. "And number two, Intel has developed some pretty compelling technologies ... that not only prove that Moore's law is still alive, but that it's going to continue to provide the best benefits of density, cost performance, and power." But while Moore's law soldiers on, it's no longer associated with the types of performance gains Intel was making 10 to 20 years ago. The practical benefits of Moore's law are not what they used to be. [...] For each new generation of microprocessor, Intel used to adhere to a two-step cycle, called the "tick-tock." The "tick" is where Moore's law takes effect, using a new manufacturing process to shrink the size of each transistor and pack more of them onto a chip. The subsequent "tock" introduces a new microarchitecture, which yields further performance improvements by optimizing how the chip carries out instructions. Intel would typically go through this cycle once every two years. But in recent years, shrinking the size of transistors has become more challenging, and in 2016, Intel made a major change. The latest 14 nm process added a third "optimization" step after the architectural change, with modest performance improvements and new features such as 4K HDR video support. And in January, Intel said it would add a fourth optimization step, stretching the cycle out even further. The move to a 10 nm process won't happen until the second half of 2017, three years after the last "tick," and Intel expects the new four-step process to repeat itself. This "hyper scaling" allows computing power to continue to increase while needing fewer changes in the manufacturing process. If you divide the number of transistors in Intel's current tick by the surface area of two common logic cells, the rate of improvement still equals out to more than double every two years, keeping Moore's law on track. "Yes, they've taken longer, but we've taken bigger steps," Bohr said during his three-hour presentation.
Seems the size of the paragraph doubles every 2 stories.
Moore's law is an empirical law [wikipedia.org] in the sense of Ohm's law, which most familiar materials obey but some do not [wikipedia.org].
"This "hyper scaling" allows computing power to continue to increase while needing fewer changes in the manufacturing process."
This "hyper scaling" allows Intel to continue to milk customers who expect more than modest gains with every generation.
So Intels processors are being slowed down because of the spy chip? Citations needed by reputable sources like Wikipedia and Youtube.
Really? You need a citation to explain that two things competing for and obtaining a finite resource will make that resource attainable at less than peak rates? You don't belong here.
Number of Transistors may still be increasing in density but computers aren't seeing the revolutionary jumps in power and performance- it's not scaling to us end users. I have a 5 year old PC at home I built, and it rivals most of the mainstream PCs being put out today. Even if Moore's law is still holding true, it's not really relevant anymore.
Computers aren't getting much faster any more. Processors may be getting smaller as transistors density gets higher, but your average home PC isn't getting much better.
Yes, it has never been a better time to buy a used computer. Scoring a used system with Windows 7 (or earlier) is a bonus.
Is it just me or does this whole diatribe just ooze "pathetic marketing maneuver"?
It's one thing to admit that things are getting more challenging cause the low-hanging fruit is gone and Intel's having to put more time and effort into their manufacturing, but for the love of Pete, redefining Moore's Law is just lame.
I really wish Apple had a tightly held patent on their reality distortion field cause now everyone else is trying to use it and it's just... cringeworthy.
You mean despite the poor thermals, weak components, and locked down OS, what you have to complain about most is the lack of more RAM?
They claim that emperor still has clothes...
Seems like a really pathetic response to Ryzen's debut. More cores with nearly equal performance per core for less $$$ is hard to argue with, so they spew this marketing blather.
The 10-20% per year performance increase Intel has been offering is just sad and pathetic. More cores should have been the next step, but they have been slapping huge markups on anything with >4 cores for years. At least now there is some actual competition and they might wake up and start trying again.
