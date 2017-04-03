Norway's Doomsday Vault Will Now Store and Protect the World's Data (wired.co.uk) 44
Doomsday may be closer than ever, but thanks to the Arctic World Archive, at least your data could survive the looming apocalypse. From a report: Norway is already the home to the Global Seed Vault, a frozen ark for 1.5 million seeds to avoid their extinction, and now the Arctic World Archive aims to do the same for your data -- in the same disused mine in the same mountain on the island of Svalbard, famous for its polar bear population. Run by a small Norwegian archiving company called Piql, the World Arctic Archive will store key documents, books and other files on photosensitive film held in protective boxes, a technique Piql says it's tested to survive for at least 500 years and believes will last for 1,000. That longevity is helped by the storage location. More on this here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Chinese government stole my background case file for my security clearance a few years ago. So, yes, I believe a government is out to get me.
I'm in the same boat – the US OPM data breach.
Think more broadly, though. Your own government could be out to get you, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Think more broadly, though. Your own government could be out to get you, too.
That would require the Republicans to negotiate among themselves on a common agenda to get something done. I don't expect that to change in the near future.
Why not microfilm? (Score:3)
If you're encoding data on film, but you still need a digital camera or computer to read it, you still might be screwed and the data might be inaccessible. By microfilming the source docs, all you need is a light source and a magnifying glass -- both of which are decidedly analog and low-tech compared to the method being used for this project. Plus sliver halide microfilm lasts at least 500 years if properly stored. Either you're taking the digital component out of it, or you're not. Having a digital requirement in there might make the data inaccessible in a post-electricity, post-digital world post-apocalypse.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it seems dumb to put the data in some weird non-standard film-based format.
Books. Those last.
Re: (Score:2)
Storing digital on film negatives makes sense. At a bare minimum, it is equivalent ounce-for-ounce to a CD-ROM. That's if each pixel is binary. This is film we're talking about, with a huge dynamic range, so storing the digital with grayscale pixels to represent, say, hexadecimal values, increases the storage capacity by leaps and bounds without changing the weight of the medium.
And, with a human-readable portion, instructions for interpretation of the pixels (digital data) are written on the media itsel
Playing right into the polar bears' paws (Score:2)
They've been playing the long-game for thousands of years now. But soon enough, they will make their move.
Re: (Score:2)
The polar bears that found it did not touch it. They seemingly had no interest in a fresh carcass. It was left alone and started rotting away. After three years it had reached peak rotten, and all the polar bears started eating it up really fast.
It proves that even polar bears are connoisseurs when it comes to food, so this idea that they are waiting for the perfect moment is not so far away from the trut
Don't forget instructions to read it! (Score:1)
Would kind of suck for the people 500 years from now to find this, but have no idea what it is or what it does.
Instructions to make alcohol.. (Score:2)
Include directions on making alcohol, the rest will happen naturally.
Re: (Score:2)
It has human-readable instructions on the medium, along with the digital data.
It is exactly this that is described in US Patent 8,163,403 [uspto.gov].
Re: (Score:2)
It has human-readable instructions on the medium, along with the digital data.
It is exactly this that is described in US Patent 8,163,403 [uspto.gov].
CORRECTION: My link is accurate, but the US Patent is 8,085,304.
Re: (Score:1)
and did they use the same testing protocol that came up with "100 year archival gold CD-R" disks that degrade after less than 10 years?
unforeseen problems. (Score:2)
scientist> All the world's most valuable information has been stored in this room!
politician> All of it? Then why are you asking for so much additional funding?
scientist> You see those two mountains?
politician> Yeah?...
scientist> The one on the left will be filled with porn and the one on the right with pictures of cats.
politician> My God, it's beautiful!
the SAME disused mine, SAME mountain, SAME island (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Copyright issues? (Score:2)
Copyright issues?
So if the RIAA, MPAA and others going to demand that they screen for copyrighted movies, music and more before they are stored there?
good idea? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
noone is going to take an army to go to Arctic to destroy seeds, but they might to destroy an Archive, and while they are there they'll trample the seeds...
It goes both ways. If the day comes we actually need the seeds, whoever is fighting over them isn't going to give a shit about a couple of books. Every additional target you put in one location increases the risk to each of the others.
Screw with em (Score:1)
Who invented the time machine? (Score:2)
So this magic film has been tested to last for 500 years, eh? Was the film really invented (and the testing started) back in 1517? Or has someone finally invented a time machine or maybe a telephone to the future, at least?
It simply is not possible to test something's viability for an extended time period with having that time period actually elapse! Some real-world processes simply cannot be rushed or physically simulated. Just because a thing survives one year at 500 times normal usage or exposure or
Re: (Score:2)
If you fully understand the behavior of a material, you should be able to give a pretty good swag at it's lifetime. Nothing magical occurs, the material loses an average of xxx molecular connections upon exposure to xxx photons, or xxx heat, or whatever. You can test using various acceleration environments and extrapolate based on what you learn. If half of an iron bar rusts out over a month, you don't need to wait another month to know that the rest of it will rust away in a month.
Preserve the languages (Score:3)
Languages change. 500 years from now, will people be able to understand our current writing?
For the languages of the data that is stored in Norway, I suggest that they store a dictionary in those languages.
They should also store books on how to learn those languages. They might store books like the ones I used when I studied German in high school. Those books were completely in German. In the beginner's book, the first page had a small red rectangle, a small blue rectangle, and a small green rectangle, etc. Next to each rectangle was the German word for that color. So we learned those colors in German. Then the book showed the picture of hands pointing to rectangles of various colors. Next to them were the German words for "This is red.", or "This is blue.", etc. So we learned how to make those simple sentences. Then the book built on that, making the sentences more complicated, and introducing more words.
Not very high (Score:1)