Can Robots Help Children With Autism? (go.com) 9
An anonymous reader writes: Sunday is World Autism Awareness Day, and landmarks around the world will "light it up blue" as a show of support, including New York's Rockefeller Center and the White House. "Autism spectrum disorders affect an estimated one out of every 68 children in America," President Trump posted Friday, and autistic characters have now even been added to the new Power Rangers movie and on Sesame Street.
But technology could also play a role in improving the live of people with autism spectrum disorders. Reuters is reporting on a robot specifically designed to help teach communication and interaction skills to autistic children, while Vanderbilt University has 20 studies exploring more ways that robotics and technology could help, according to Zachary Warren, an associate professor of pediatrics. "A child may not respond to their mother calling their name but may automatically respond to a robot action or a piece of technology," Warren says after one program which showed improvement in five out of six participants. "If we can use that technology to shift how that child responds, then we may have a very valuable system to that child, that family and maybe for autism intervention."
But technology could also play a role in improving the live of people with autism spectrum disorders. Reuters is reporting on a robot specifically designed to help teach communication and interaction skills to autistic children, while Vanderbilt University has 20 studies exploring more ways that robotics and technology could help, according to Zachary Warren, an associate professor of pediatrics. "A child may not respond to their mother calling their name but may automatically respond to a robot action or a piece of technology," Warren says after one program which showed improvement in five out of six participants. "If we can use that technology to shift how that child responds, then we may have a very valuable system to that child, that family and maybe for autism intervention."
Robot Chickens (Score:2)
Not enough sleep. I thought it said something about robot chickens. I have seen some interesting things with tablets and autistic children. It's amazing to see a child that can't communicate suddenly able to comprehend and respond to communication over a tablet. Autism is such a weird thing. I imagine some might do well with robots.
Stealing Autism Jobs (Score:1)
Robots are stealing all of our autism jobs!
Re: (Score:1)
but now with no job they can get on GOP medicade aka the old pre ADA medicade that where if you make $1 or over the income level you can lose it all and that mc mini med plan does not cover anything.
But why blue? (Score:1)
Is this 'hold your breath until you turn blue' day?
Re: (Score:2)
From http://www.rosco.com/spectrum/... [rosco.com]
The first question we wanted to ask was – why blue? What does the color blue have to do with the austistic spectrum? The answer is that Autism Spectrum Disorders are almost 5 times more common among boys (1 in 54) than among girls (1 in 252). So, the color blue represents the boys diagnosed with Autism.
Represents boys!?!?! That sure sounds like racism, sexism and many other naughty "ism's", as well.
Shame on you, Autistic folks!
can they? of course. will they? (Score:2)