HTC Introduces Eye-Tracking 'VR Ad Service'

We all knew this day would come: HTC has introduced a "VR Ad Service" that knows when viewers are actively looking at ads . "Ads that appear in immersive VR environments can not only provide more effective impressions, they can also track whether the users have viewed them or have turned away their gaze. Accordingly, the multiplied effect of effective impressions and verified viewings will bring you higher advertising revenue!" HTC explains . PC Gamer reports: