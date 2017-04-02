HTC Introduces Eye-Tracking 'VR Ad Service' (pcgamer.com) 9
We all knew this day would come: HTC has introduced a "VR Ad Service" that knows when viewers are actively looking at ads. "Ads that appear in immersive VR environments can not only provide more effective impressions, they can also track whether the users have viewed them or have turned away their gaze. Accordingly, the multiplied effect of effective impressions and verified viewings will bring you higher advertising revenue!" HTC explains. PC Gamer reports: Advertisers will only pay for ads after they've been viewed, according to Business Insider. Some of the formats they will use include loading scenes, 2D and 3D in-app placements, app recommendation banners, and big screen video. This will be an opt-in ad service for developers. HTC notes that by opting in, "all of your free apps would be automatically put on the list which can be used to integrate VR Ads." News of in-game ads coming to VR isn't exactly the sort of thing that will excite gamers. If there's a silver lining here, it's that ads are more likely to be relevant to the viewer's interests over time, at least in theory. "Compared to ordinary ad impressions, ads that are seen by users in a immersive VR environment can not only meet the user's needs by means of precise re-targeting, but can also be detected if they are viewed effectively by users," HTC states. "Therefore, promotion of your applications would have much more effective impression, which not only arouses the attention of potential users and enhance brand image, but further attracts interested users directly to download your apps in the VR environment!"
Is this is still the obnoxious 1st april prank ? (Score:5, Insightful)
Anyone seen Black Mirror's Fifteen Million Merits? (Score:1)
S01E02.
One of the things they had were these weird cubes people lived in where all the walls and ceiling were basically LCD panels. Occasionally they'd get blasted by advertisements, and when the protagonist closed his eyes or averted his gaze, all the screens would lock down with this red warning that said "RESUME VIEWING" while a high pitched alternating tone filled the room.
Here's one of the scenes in question:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5eGo1vE41w
I HATE advertisements! (Score:1)
I really think advertisements are a curse upon humanity. Surely HTC and app developers can survive without VR ads -- and, yet, HTC wants to tap in to the same revenue stream which made Google huge. I know companies with shareholders are driven to seek profit almost anywhere within legal limits, but I wish we lived in a world where consideration of the experiences of fellow humans had a higher priority than profit.