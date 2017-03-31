Oculus Co-Founder and Rift Creator Palmer Luckey Leaves Facebook (uploadvr.com) 21
bongey writes: Palmer Lucky has left Facebook, which bought Oculus for $2 billion. The anti-Hillary memes controversy led to the resignation. UploadVR reports: "According to Oculus, this will be Palmer's last week with Friday marking his official last day as an employee of Facebook. In an official statement, the company said that: 'Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer's legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best.' When asked if Luckey's departure was voluntary, Facebook representatives declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing internal personnel matters. This revelation comes around one year after Luckey himself hand-delivered the first consumer Oculus Rift to a pre-order customer in Alaska. In just over 12 months, the 24-year-old transformed from the face of one of the tech world's most well-known teams into a bit of a recluse, disappearing from public view during the 2016 US presidential election and emerging only for an appearance in court." UploadVR has provided a timeline of events leading up to Luckey's departure in their report.
In Silicon Valley you're free to espouse your political views...just so long as they are the same ones that everybody else has, otherwise you'll get lynch mobbed.
Tim Allen commented that living in Hollywood is like being in 30's Germany.
“You know, you get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes,” [...] “This is like ’30s Germany.”
It seems like you can't publicly state an opinion without getting fired by your company, or having a mob ask your company to let you go, or having the mob ask your company to stop selling your products, or... pretty much anything to hurt, disable, and incapacitate anyone who disagrees with the groupthink. During the election, 4Combinator was asked by one of their customers to get rid of Peter Thiel, due to his support for Trump.
Holly shit, somebody *asked* 4Combinator to get rid of Peter Thiel? That is like Kristallnacht #2! It's lucky we have such erudites as Tim Allen (former star of "Home Improvement," a 90s sitcom) to keep us vigilant.
You don't see the similarity? (Score:2)
Holly shit, somebody *asked* 4Combinator to get rid of Peter Thiel? That is like Kristallnacht #2! It's lucky we have such erudites as Tim Allen (former star of "Home Improvement," a 90s sitcom) to keep us vigilant.
I was being generous. To the left.
One of Y-Combinator's partners cut ties because of Thiel [cnn.com]. Not mentioned in the quote below, is that they "asked" Y-Combinator to let him go, else they would cut ties.
On Monday, Project Include, an organization aimed at increasing diversity in Silicon Valley, said it was cutting ties with Y Combinator because of its continued connection to Thiel.
"Thiel's actions are in direct conflict with our values at Project Include," read a post from Ellen Pao, who cofounded Project Include. "Giving more power to someone whose ascension and behavior strike fear into so many people is unacceptable. His attacks on black, Mexican, Asian, Muslim and Jewish people, on women, and on others are more than just political speech; fueled by hate and encouraging violence, they make each of us feel unsafe."
Those people on the Left, the ones who voted Democrat and riot when a conservative speaker is on campus - you're the people who keep pointing out similarities between Trump and Nazi Germany.
You don't see the similarities?
Some kind of browser plug-in? I wouldn't know, as I block them.
Well how much power do you really think a 24 year old wielded at a large division of Facebook? I would guess somewhere between "nothing" and "not quite nothing."
Sucks, but hopefully he starts something new (Score:1)
There are plenty of libertarian, conservative, and just anti-political people in tech. Hopefully he can find a good team and start something away from douche bags like Fuckerberg and his attempts to become a politician.
Hopefully he can find a good team and start something away from douche bags like Fuckerberg and his attempts to become a politician.
Yeah, loud mouth billionaires with political ambitions are the worst! It must be why he made all those anti-Hillary memes.
