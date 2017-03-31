Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Oculus Co-Founder and Rift Creator Palmer Luckey Leaves Facebook

Posted by BeauHD
bongey writes: Palmer Lucky has left Facebook, which bought Oculus for $2 billion. The anti-Hillary memes controversy led to the resignation. UploadVR reports: "According to Oculus, this will be Palmer's last week with Friday marking his official last day as an employee of Facebook. In an official statement, the company said that: 'Palmer will be dearly missed. Palmer's legacy extends far beyond Oculus. His inventive spirit helped kickstart the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry. We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR, and we wish him all the best.' When asked if Luckey's departure was voluntary, Facebook representatives declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing internal personnel matters. This revelation comes around one year after Luckey himself hand-delivered the first consumer Oculus Rift to a pre-order customer in Alaska. In just over 12 months, the 24-year-old transformed from the face of one of the tech world's most well-known teams into a bit of a recluse, disappearing from public view during the 2016 US presidential election and emerging only for an appearance in court." UploadVR has provided a timeline of events leading up to Luckey's departure in their report.

  • There are plenty of libertarian, conservative, and just anti-political people in tech. Hopefully he can find a good team and start something away from douche bags like Fuckerberg and his attempts to become a politician.

    • Hopefully he can find a good team and start something away from douche bags like Fuckerberg and his attempts to become a politician.

      Yeah, loud mouth billionaires with political ambitions are the worst! It must be why he made all those anti-Hillary memes. ;)

